Not Another Financial Crisis...!

“Yet another “crisis” is looming at RADIO 74,” you ask? “Is RADIO 74 going bust?” Well, yes and no. Yes, the station has never enjoyed a fat bank account. And no, it will probably survive again. It always has in the past.

The current “crisis” is nothing new. Longtime listeners will recall that financial difficulties have been “the norm” at this amazing local radio station since day one… January 17, 1982. Perpetually underfunded, yet determined to keep going… at all cost to stay on the air and serve in its unique way… it has battled countless trials, conflicts and obstacles and always turned out the victor.

Like a cat; no matter which way you thrown it out the window, it always lands on all four feet.



In fact, finances have not worsened and have remained stable during the past several years, each year ending at about 60,000 euros in the red, which weighs on the succeeding years balance sheet. When this back debt is liquidated, RADIO 74 will be in the black again. And that’s our major goal over the next 6 weeks, to end 2018 with zero back debt.



One of our creditors, who is rightfully angry, is the owner of our main FM transmitter site on the Jura. We owe him 10,000 Euros. That’s two years of back rent. He’s threatened to bulldoze our tower and throw us out if we don’t pay before December 1st. I don’t think it would be wise to test his patience any longer.



Equally upset is a longtime friend of ours who rents us the apartment we have been using as a broadcast studio over the past 5 years. We owe him 28 month’s rent, 22,000 euros. Not to mention David and Ron, who work at a SMIC (French minimum wage) and haven’t been paid for over 4 months, about 12,000 euros. Altogether 60,000 euros is needed by December 31st to ease the tension.



RADIO 74 has the finest group of listeners on the planet. You’ve never failed to donate. We thank God for your faithfulness in the past. And we remain confident you’ll help clear this operating debt in coming weeks so we can start 2019 with a new lease on life. The RADIO 74 team thank you in advance!



You can donate here on line. Click on “donate” at the upper left of this page and make your contribution through the PayPal system.



If you’d rather make a “virement” (bank transfer), click above on the tab “Financial Support”.

You’ll be directed to the donation page. Then in the column on the left choose from which country you’re donating, France, Switzerland or USA.

There you’ll find the IBAN number for each country.



Note: RADIO 74 is not recognized as income tax exempt in Switzerland. But donations from people with tax residence in France or the USA are income tax deductible within limits.



The RADIO 74 team love working for you, and we thank you for making it possible by your generous donations.