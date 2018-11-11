News About France - Thursday, Nov 15th

French govt spokesman hits back at Trump's lack of 'decency'

Text by FRANCE 24 Latest update : 2018-11-14

US President Donald Trump should have shown "common decency" instead of critiquing his French counterpart on Tuesday, France’s government spokesman has said, noting that the country was marking the anniversary of deadly terrorist attacks.

In a series of five tweets sent as France marked three years since the Nov. 13 terrorist attacks in Paris, Trump ribbed the key US ally over its near defeat to Germany in two world wars, its wine industry and President Emmanuel Macron's low approval ratings.

When asked on Wednesday about the US leader's Twitter posts, French government spokesman Benjamin Griveaux suggested Trump had been insensitive.

Griveaux said, “I'll reply in English: 'common decency' would have been appropriate."

Trump posted the tweets after returning to Washington from a weekend in Paris to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the end of World War One, where strained relations between the American president and European allies was on full display.

On Tuesday, Trump rejected Macron's warnings against the “threat” of nationalism, made during an emotional ceremony in the French capital on Sunday, attended by scores of world leaders.

Trump, who has promoted an "America First" policy, pointed to Macron's recent comments about Europe's need to protect itself, tweeting "it was Germany in World Wars One & Two – How did that work out for France? They were starting to learn German in Paris before the US came along. Pay for NATO or not!"

“By the way, there is no country more Nationalist than France, very proud people – and rightfully so!” Trump wrote in a series of tweets, ending with “MAKE FRANCE GREAT AGAIN!”

Asked about Trump’s tweets, a key adviser to Macron told reporters that the French president had briefed Trump and his chief of staff during the Paris trip to reassure them “that France is not about to make a choice between a European defense system and multilateral approaches”.

“The relations between our two countries are deeper than and not limited to tweets,” an Élysée Palace source told FRANCE 24 on Tuesday. “We consider Donald Trump’s tweets to be directed toward Americans.”

____________________________

Marine Le Pen buoyed by ‘growing discontent’ in France ahead of European parliamentary election

FRANCE 24 Text by Rachel HOLMAN Latest update : 2018-11-14

The far-right leader appears to be making a comeback ahead of the European parliamentary elections, buoyed by mounting frustration with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Marine Le Pen’s political fortunes are growing. With the European parliamentary elections just six months away, polls by Ifop and Odoxa show Le Pen’s National Rally in a dead heat with Macron’s centrist Republic on the Move party, each with around 20 percent of the intended vote.

“She has taken advantage of the bad situation Emmanuel Macron and his government find themselves in. There is growing discontent over high taxes, rising fuel prices and controversial reforms. Macron’s popularity has reached record lows,” Nona Mayer, research director of the French National Centre for Scientific Research, told FRANCE 24.

‘A coalescence of discontent’

Since taking office in May 2017, Macron’s approval ratings have steadily plummeted to between 20 and 25 percent. His image has been hurt by a number of public gaffes, as well as accusations that he is a “president of the rich” whose policy directly benefits the country’s wealthy elite.

In the most recent sign of Macron’s growing unpopularity, a group of angry drivers known as the “yellow vest” movement have called for roads to be blocked nationwide on Saturday in protest against his government’s decision last year to increase a direct tax on diesel fuel. The demonstrations have played directly into the hands of Le Pen, whose National Rally has a reputation as an anti-establishment party.

“The ‘yellow vest’ movement is good for Marine Le Pen because it is a coalescence of discontent,” Mayer explained. “There’s the feeling that ‘we’re being abandoned’, and the catalyst was the price of fuel.”

“People don’t care about (her legal and political troubles) because her party, at a time the mainstream left and right have collapsed, seems for many the only channel left to express their discontent. Voter intention is up, even though her popularity is down,” she added.

The National Rally’s nationalist rhetoric and hardline stance on immigration may also appeal to voters. A survey published by the European Parliament in October found that in addition to climate change, the fight against terrorism and youth unemployment are among the top three priorities in France ahead of the European parliamentary election.

“She’s at an advantage because we’re in a situation where there’s a lot of fear of immigration and terrorism,” Mayer said. “Immigration is at the core of Marine Le Pen’s platform.’”

Mayer went on to argue that in some ways, Le Pen’s resurgence in the polls has less to do with her than with the overall political climate in France.

“She’s a very good mirror of the weakness and shortcomings of the other parties,” she said. If Le Pen wins, she added: “It will be very much a vote against Emmanuel Macron and his policies.”

________________________

Brexit deal does not deliver on the rights of Britons in Europe

The Local This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it @thelocalfrance 14 November 2018





While the UK Prime Minister Theresa May insisted that her final draft Brexit deal delivers on the referendum vote, groups representing the hundreds of thousands of Britons living across the EU say she had failed to deliver on their rights.

Theresa May told parliament and members of her government on Wednesday that the Brexit deal agreed with Brussels was the best possible agreement for the UK to leave the EU and one that delivers on the result of the referendum in 2016.

Her deal was however attacked by both leavers and remainers and it remains highly doubtful that the agreement would win the necessary support in her cabinet and then the British parliament before it can be signed and sealed.

The agreement certainly hasn't won any support among campaign groups representing the 1.2 million British citizens living across the EU.

"Claims by the British government that 'they have delivered on citizens' rights' are entirely false," Brian Robinson from the Brexpats Hear our Voice campaign group told The Local.

"The draft agreement only touches upon some treaty rights, and ignores the rest."

The citizens’ rights aspect of the bill was agreed back in March and the EU Commission confirmed to The Local on Wednesday that nothing has changed since then.

"The citizens’ rights part of the Withdrawal Agreement was agreed in full back in March," the spokesman said.

That means that while Brits will be allowed to stay, work and receive healthcare in the EU countries where they live they will be lose their current right to onward freedom of movement - in other words the right to move to another EU country.

This is a big deal for many people whose livelihoods depend on being able to work in an EU country other than their country of residence.

"Onward freedom of movement has not yet been agreed, and many UK citizens in the EU rely on this for their livelihood," said Robinson.

The umbrella group British in Europe have long called for onward freedom of movement to be guaranteed for Brits in the EU and while they have won support in the European Parliament, their requests have fallen on deaf ears among those negotiating the deal in Brussels and London.

British in Europe's chair Jane Golding told The Local: "If this draft agreement is agreed and becomes legally binding then it will only confirm the current rights we have in one country.

"But most of us moved on the assumption that those rights were valid across the EU27. Some of us have lived in several countries."

Kalba Meadows from the Remain in France Together group said even if freedom of movement is guaranteed at a later date it would be too late for many Brits in Europe.

"If the crucial issue of free movement will be omitted it will become the subject of the 'future relationship' negotiations along with a million and one other issues - and too late to avoid serious disruption to the lives of many Brits in Europe," she told The Local.

While freedom of movement was the main omission from the Brexit deal, campaigners were also unhappy about other rights that were not included in the March agreement.

They cover matters such as the right to provide cross-border services as self-employed people, recognition of some professional qualifications and the right to be joined by a future spouse or partner who you were not in a relationship with before the end of the transition period.

One of the major downsides of the deal is that EU countries may adopt a "constitutive system" meaning Brits would have to apply and prove their status in a country rather than just being granted it. The worry is that some expats who have been settled in a country for a years won't meet the criteria around minimum income.

But perhaps the main bone of contention campaigners have with the Brexit deal is that citizens rights have not been ring-fenced, meaning if Theresa May's much criticized bill fails to get through and the UK lurches towards a no-deal then suddenly Brits in Europe lose everything.

"We are stuck with the principle that nothing is agreed until everything is agreed," said British in Europe's Jane Golding.

Remain in France Together's Kalba Meadows stressed that there was a long way to go before Brits in Europe and EU citizens in the UK can rest easy.

"There's no doubt that for citizens' rights a deal is better than no deal, so there are five million people today with their hearts in their mouths. But even if the deal is accepted by the cabinet there's a long way to go ... it still has to get though the UK and European parliaments, so nobody can start counting chickens just yet," she said.

"So we wait and we hope."

The hope of all these groups is that Theresa May relents and accepts the growing demand for a "people's vote" on the final deal that would include an option to remain in the EU.

___________________________

More than one in ten French people in Britain want to leave after Brexit

The Local This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it @thelocalfrance 14 November 2018





More than one in ten - or 13 percent - French people currently living in Britain want to leave the UK once Brexit has gone through, a new poll reveals.

A survey by polling agency OpinionWay, released on Tuesday, showed that 13 percent of French people in Britain - there are an estimated 300,000 - want to leave once the UK leaves the European Union on March 29th next year.

Of these people, 76 percent of them want to return to France while the rest were divided between different European countries, with Spain and Switzerland leading with nine percent each.

Meanwhile a quarter of those surveyed said they had not made up their minds and the majority (62 percent) said they intended to stay.

Despite the majority of respondents saying they intend to stay, 71 percent of the total number of those surveyed believe that Brexit will have a negative impact on their personal lives and 60 percent also believed it would have a negative impact on their children's futures.

And unsurprisingly a whopping 89 percent said they had noticed "changes since the announcement of Brexit in the UK", with 61 percent of French respondents observing "political tensions", 48 percent said there had been a "rise in the cost of living" and 43 percent mentioned "social tensions".

The poll took into account the opinions of 2,386 French people living in Britain and the results come at a critical time for Brexit negotiations.

British Prime Minister Theresa May presented her already much-maligned Brexit deal to her government on Wednesday.

__________________________

France releases €40m to fight antibiotic resistance

Connexion

The French government has released €40 million to help fund research into new antibiotics, as antibiotic resistance in France rises up the medical agenda.

Frédérique Vidal, minister for Higher Education and Research, announced the plans for extra budget Wednesday (November 14), at the inter-ministerial conference on antibiotic resistance in Paris.

Doctors and researchers have dubbed the search for new antibiotics as urgent, as more and more patients in France - and across the world - report a lack of effectiveness due to general overconsumption.

Estimates suggest that resistant bacteria could kill up to 2.4 million people by 2050 in the OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development) nations if no action is taken.

In France, significant research is underway to address the problem. Medical research institute l’Institut National de la Santé et de la Recherche Médicale (Inserm) has launched a new unit at the Bichat hospital in Paris, dedicated to researching antibiotic resistance.

Professeur Jean-François Timsit said: “Now in France, there are a certain number of bacteria that are resistant to all antibiotics. These antibiotics worked 30 years ago.

“Today, we have no more ideas. Therefore we are trying antibiotic cocktails - completely outside of the usual, outside of what has been proven - to try to improve things."

Even people who may not have taken antibiotics may develop a resistance today, due to contamination within food - such as chicken - or in their local environment.

Bacteriologist Étienne Ruppé said: “We know that a good number of chickens, in supermarkets, are contaminated with resistant bacteria. And do solid surfaces, such as in the Métro, play a role in spreading these bacteria too? We don’t really know."

He added: "There are [resistant] bacteria even among people who have never been to hospital, who haven't taken antibiotics, and who have not ever travelled."

According to researcher Xavier Lescure, who is conducting clinical trials to find new antibiotics, it can take 10 years to release a new antibiotic, from discovery to sale on to the market.

He said: “It can cost millions, even billions, of euros.

_____________________________

Fraudster fled UK after asking flying instructor to drop him off in France during lesson

Taking flight: Jamie Colwell, 51, came up with an elaborate plan to flee Britain after he was convicted of a VAT scam Credit: Source: HMRC/BNPS

Telegraph Reporters 11 November 2018 • 9:18pm

An on-the-run fraudster was able to escape Great Britain by taking a flying lesson and persuading the instructor to drop him off in France, a court heard.

Fugitive Jamie Colwell had been convicted of a £1m VAT scam alongside his father, Brian, and both men faced lengthy prison sentences.

But while on bail, Jamie Colwell, age 51, came up with an elaborate plan to flee the country. He first hired a third party to drive his 74-year-old father to France via Dover in his new Porsche Cayenne.

The driver then returned bringing back with him Brian Colwell's passport for his son to use as his had been confiscated as part of his bail conditions.

He then booked a flying lesson in south east Kent in his father's name. When the light aircraft entered French airspace he convinced the instructor to land at an airfield in the Pas-de-Calais region and let him out, the court heard.

He met up with his father and the pair fled to Malaga in Spain. A court heard the two men hired the same person to drive a rental van with their furniture to the Costa del Sol.

An investigation began after the defendants failed to re-appear at Bournemouth Crown Court in January for sentencing.

They were able to track the rental van's journey to an address in southern Spain, where the father and son were arrested in May.

They were extradited back to the UK where Jamie Colwell was jailed for five years and three months and his father imprisoned for two years and eight months for fraud.

The pair also admitted offences of breaching court bail conditions and were each given an extra six months on top of their original sentences.

The Colwells were bogus property developers involved in a house building scam.

They had raked in almost £1m in VAT repayments to which they were not entitled by lying about building £14m of new properties.

The pair told the HMRC they had spent £14m building new properties. Such homes are zero-rated, which means developers can claim back VAT.

In total, the Colwells claimed some £965,421 over six years through companies Belgravia Construction Services South Ltd and Robert Lloyd Property Ltd.

__________________________

That’s News About France on Thursday, November 15th.

I’m Ron Myers reporting for RADIO 74 “The Answer”.

___________________________