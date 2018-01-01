Weather Forecast - Thursday, Nov 15th

Thursday

Sunny today, except on the Plateau which is largely covered by fog and stratus up to between 800 and 900 meters. May dissipate a little locally this afternoon. Max Temps 10 to 15 C. +6 at 2000 meters elevation. Weak variable winds at all elevations.

Tomorrow Friday

Stratus on the Plateau up to about 800 to 1000 meters, partly dissipating. Sunny above and elsewhere. Bise winds. Max Temp 9 C under the gray. Up to 12 in Valais and in the mountains.

Saturday

Stratus on the Plateau up to between 1100 and 1400 meters. Partly disippating. Sunny in other areas. Bise winds on the Plateau. Hi 8 C. 10 in Valais.



Sunday

Stratus on the Plateau up to near 1200 meters. Partly dissipating. Sunny above and elsewhere. Bise on the Plateau. Cooler. High 6, up to 9 in Valais.

Monday

Stratus clouds on the Plateau. Partly dissipating. Bise on the Plateau. Cold. High around 4 C. 6 in Valais.



Tuesday and Wednesday

The forecast is still uncertain. Probably Stratus on the Plateau. Sunny elsewhere. Cold.

_________________

That's RADIO 74 Weather on Thursday, November 15th.

