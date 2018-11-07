News About France - Friday, Nov 16th

Macron in Morocco to open Africa's fastest train line

By RFI Issued on 15-11-2018 Modified 15-11-2018 to 14:46

French President Emmanuel Macron joined King Mohommed VI on Thursday for the inauguration of the fastest train line in Africa, the result of an engineering and construction partnership between Morocco and France.

The line links Tangiers with Casablanca, which is 350 kilometers away.

The trains travelling along the route will reach speeds of up to 320 kilometers per hour, cutting the travel time between the two cities from four hours and 45 minutes to just over two hours.

Macron was accompanied by the leaders of the French companies involved in the project and hopes that such a major infrastructure project will lead to other contracts in Africa.

The line cost two billion euros, half of the funding coming from France.

No-deal Brexit still possible, French PM warns

By RFI Issued on 15-11-2018 Modified 15-11-2018 to 14:32

As British Prime Minister Theresa May defended her Brexit deal with the European Union in parliament, French Prime Minister Edouard Phillippe seemed worried that there could still be no agreement because of British political infighting. Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire also counseled "prudence", while predicting that Brexit would be good news for France.

Tuesday's 600-page agreement between the UK and Brussels was a "great step", Philippe said on Thursday during a visit to Dunkirk centered on the effects of the UK leaving the EU on France's Channel ports.

But, as four ministers resigned from May's cabinet and MPs laid into her in the House of Commons, Philippe warned that "Nothing at this point permits us to know if the agreement will be adopted in the end."

"It will have escaped nobody's notice that the current British political situation could give rise to a certain number of questions and concerns, about the effective possibility of the ratification of this accord," he said.

France does not want a no-deal exit but the possibility is "still on the table", Philippe added.

France prepares no-deal backup

The French parliament is preparing a bill in case that eventuality materializes and has identified 200 measures, in particular relating to customs and sanitary control, that need to be taken before the Brexit deadline of 29 March, according to the prime minister.

France is working with the European Commission on the question and bilaterally with Ireland, Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany.

Earlier Le Maire hailed this week's plan as "good news for the French economy, good news for all French companies".

"It's in everybody's interest that Brexit passes off peacefully," he declared.

French ministers are particularly hopeful that finance houses will leave the City of London for Paris so as to be able to work within the European Union, although the city faces competition from Germany's finance capital, Frankfurt, in that domain.

Le Maire, too, called for "prudence" until the moment the deal is signed.

"If it stays in the customs union, we must ensure that Britain respects all the European rules", especially the "fiscal rules" and "environmental norms", he said, adding that "It must not weaken our single market."

EU summit in November

Government spokesman Benjamin Griveaux sounded a cautious note after the French cabinet met on Wednesday.

"This is an encouraging sign compared to what we have seen over the last few weeks and months," he declared. "But we are obviously still very prudent. We will take the time needed to examine this document in detail."

An extraordinary EU summit to agree the deal is planned for 25 November but it must be ratified by the British and European parliaments.

An opinion polls this week found that 13 percent of French nationals living in the UK intend to leave after Brexit, while 62 percent definitely wanted to stay.

Fuel protests in France tomorrow

The Local - Friday, Nov 16th

A growing protest group known as the 'yellow vests' are planning to block French roads and bring traffic to a standstill across the country on November 17th to voice their anger over the rising cost of diesel and petrol in France. Here's where the protests are set to take place.

Increasingly it looks like November 17th might be a day to avoid hitting the road in France altogether.

A new motorists protest movement in France -- that has been dubbed the 'yellow vests' (gilets jaunes) -- are hoping to force the government to lower the prices of fuel which have been rising steadily over the past few months.

And in order to achieve this, the gilets jaunes, named after the high-visibility vests that French motorists have to carry in their cars - are calling for the blocking of roads and highways in France and Belgium on Saturday November 17th.

However the fuel protests are about more than just the price of petrol and can be seen as part of a longstanding friction in France between the capital and the countryside.

This week French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said the protest movement was "irrational" and vowed that police would intervene if road blockages prevented emergency services from being able to get through.

"We will not tolerate any total blockages," said Castaner.

The situation could still change an there may be less or even more road blocks than those included on the map.

The movement which first developed after angry posts on social media has grown out of anger at the price of diesel and petrol which have risen in the last year by 23 percent and 15 percent respectively.

But so far the threats have failed to move the French government too much, with French President Emmanuel Macron standing firm on Monday.

"I fully back the plan to bring the level of taxation on diesel up to a level with petrol. I prefer to tax fuel to than to tax workers," said the president.

However he has also suggested that there could be state aid available for those who have to travel more than 30 km per day by car.

"The Hauts-de-France region has offered transport assistance for those who have more than 30 km per day of travel, and I asked the government to see how we can support this," Macron said.

Meanwhile, certain French supermarkets are trying to ease the burden on drivers' wallets by cutting the price of petrol and diesel.

France sets out plan to end 'imported deforestation'

FRANCE 24

France set out plans on Wednesday to tackle deforestation around the world, saying it would look to curb imports of products such as palm oil, soy and beef that contribute to the destruction of forest areas.

In a joint statement, five French ministries proposed 17 measures aimed at putting a halt by 2030 to deforestation caused by imports of non-sustainable forest or agricultural products.

Palm oil, a type of vegetable oil used in confectionery and other goods, is controversial because of the environmental impact of clearing forests to make way for plantations.

The majority of the world's palm oil comes from Malaysia and Indonesia, where deforestation has threatened orangutan populations.

The statement by the five ministries said that in between 1990 and 2015, the world's forest area fell by 129 million hectares (319 million acres) – eight times the size of France's mainland forest.

"[This leads] to an 11 percent increase in greenhouse gas emissions and significant consequences in terms of preserving biodiversity and natural habitats," the ministries said.

"European countries bear an important responsibility, since a third of this deforestation is due to the consumption of agricultural products by the countries of the European Union," the statement added.

Companies and governments – including the European Union – have made multiple pledges to halt deforestation in recent years but progress in dealing with the issue has been slow.

Earlier this month, France joined six other EU countries in calling on the European Commission to deliver a long-awaited action plan by the end of the year to tackle global deforestation.

The measures unveiled on Wednesday include financial aid to encourage developing countries to respect non-deforestation criteria, the launch of a "zero deforestation" label for consumers by 2020 and a push next year for a European policy on imports posing a risk for forests.

As part of a renewable energy bill adopted on Tuesday, the EU said it would phase out biofuels containing feedstock that contribute to deforestation by 2030. France echoed this measure on Wednesday.

In May, France had allowed a limited use of palm oil at Total's planned La Mede biofuel refinery, a move that prompted an outcry from environment activists and farmers who said the palm oil would be imported.

Former environment minister Nicolas Hulot said soon after his appointment last year he would limit the use of palm oil in biofuels in France to reduce deforestation in the countries of origin, raising outcry from Indonesia and Malaysia, but he took no concrete measures to do so.

French News In Brief…

Ouigo to expand train service from Paris to new destinations in France

From December 9th Ouigo will start running TGV trains from Paris Gare de Lyon, expanding its network to six new towns in the south of France: Nice, Cannes, Antibes, Toulon, Saint-Raphaël et les Arcs-Draguignan.

Although tickets for this line are still low-cost, travelers will have to pay a slightly higher fare to depart from the station in central Paris.

Tickets from Gare de Lyon to Marseille will start at €19, whereas tickets from Marne la Vallée, on the outskirts of Paris, to Marseille will be available for around €10.

On the same date, Ouigo is also changing the location of its platforms in Paris’ Gare Montparnasse. The move from hall 3 (gare Vaugirard) to hall 2 (Pasteur) will make the service more accessible from the metro.

Half of French mayors don't plan to stand for re-election in 2020

Huge numbers of France's mayors have had enough.

One mayor in two in France says they don't want to run for the position again, according to a new poll by the Centre for Political Research at Sciences Po (Cevipof) and the Association of Mayors (AMF).

This is particularly true of mayors in small towns reveals the poll which comes just a few days before France's big Mayor's Congress on November 19th-22nd.

More than a third of mayors cited the lack of financial means to properly carry out their role as the reason for wanting to give up their role while 36 percent say they have "more and more difficulties in meeting the demands of their constituents".

This is a stark contrast to the mayoral elections in 2014 when 60 percent of the outgoing mayors not only stood for re-election but won.

"This kind of rejuvenation would certainly inject some vitality into local democracy, but it also highlights a certain crisis of vocation," said the authors of the report.

Bedbugs found in Paris cinema

There might be a few Paris cinema-goers out there who feel itchy reading this.

The presence of bedbugs has been confirmed in an MK2 cinema in Paris, following complaints from multiple cinema-goers on social media.

Although bedbugs are not dangerous they do bite humans to feed on their blood, resulting in itchy welt-like bite marks.

They are also notoriously difficult to get rid of.

The cinema, at Quai de Loire in Paris’ 19tharrondissement, has announced it will disinfect the infested auditorium today.

Road deaths down by 13.8% percent in mainland France

Road deaths in France for October 2018 are down by 13.8 percent compared to the same month in 2017, according to national road safety organization Sécurité Routière.

There were 319 deaths on the road in October 2017 and 275 in October 2018.

The figures, taken from France's national road safety body (ONISR), also show falls in road deaths in July (-5.5%) and August (-15.5%) of this year, although September saw a rise of 8,8% compared to last year.

Speed limits on local roads (or route secondaires) were reduced from 90 to 80km/hour throughout France in July with the aim of reducing deaths and injuries.

France's Wednesday warning sirens to sound at different time

The Local This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it @thelocalfrance 7 November 2018

They are one of the sounds that let you know you are in France, but the monthly warning siren tests will sound at a different time from now on. Here's what you need to know.

If you live in France, you will have heard -- and no doubt have been startled by -- the sound of sirens going off at midday on the dot on every first Wednesday of the month.

For those who have just moved to France the sound of blaring sirens can be quite a shock and will have had you thinking that an air raid is approaching.

And while you might be used to these siren tests if you've lived here for some time, from Wednesday November 7th depending on where you live in France you could well be hearing them at a different time.

For example, from now on if you live in northern France, you will hear them at 11.45 am and if you live in the south, you'd better prepare your nerves for the new test time of 12.15 pm, with these changes set to remain in place indefinitely.

However if you live in central France you will continue to hear the sirens go off at noon.

So, what are these siren tests all about?

The alert system which is tested every month is part of the SAIP (Système d’Alerte et d’Information des Populations), a national warning system designed to alert the public if it is in danger.

The siren "can warn the population in a given area of imminent danger," says the website of the interior ministry, adding that "this network, inherited from the WWII was initially designed to alert people of an air threat (conventional bombing or nuclear) and can also be used to cope with the rise of technological or natural risks".

While it can come as quite a shock if you're not used to them, the monthly test ensures the system is still working and you'll see them dotted around, particularly on the roofs of municipal buildings.

In fact, some of the oldest are located on the roofs of churches and aren't automatic which means that on the first Wednesday of the month you could spot a municipal employee scrambling up to push the test button manually.

Why is the test time being changed?

The idea behind the change is to prevent the new computer program running the tests from being overwhelmed by setting off France's 2,000 sirens all at once.

To prevent too much surprise and worry among the population, some local authorities have already informed their residents.

How would it sound if the real siren went off?

While the monthly test alarm lasts just one minute 41 seconds with punctuated silences, in the event of a real alert the signal is "a modulated sound, rising and falling with three sequences of one minute and 41 seconds separated by an interval of five seconds" says the interior ministry.

This end of the alert is then announced by a continuous signal of 30 seconds.

If you should ever hear the real alert people are advised to stay as safe as possible preferably in a room without windows, turn on the radio and wait for the instructions of the authorities.

French MPs in new bid to ban smacking

Connexion

A new law that would ban smacking (spanking) is to be put before MPs at the end of this month.

The law, proposed by MoDem MP Maud Petit was due before the Commission des lois on Thursday, and is set to be presented in the Assembly on November 29.

It says: "Children have the right to an education without violence. Those with parental authority may not use means of humiliation such as physical and verbal violence, corporal punishment or corporal punishment, moral suffering."

The objective is to raise awareness. The bill proposes no criminal sanctions against anyone who smacks their child, at least not yet.

The latest attempt to ban smacking (spanking) comes nearly two years after France's Constitutional Council struck down lawmakers' last bid to outlaw physical punishment against children on technical grounds.

At the time, the court said an article that banned smacking inserted into a law on equality and citizenship adopted by parliament in December 2016, had "no connection" to the original bill and therefore violated parliamentary rules.

The ruling, in January 2017, came after a challenge from a group of conservative senators.

But Ms Petit, who considers the ban a public health issue, told Le Parisien: "This time, I'm optimistic. Several members of the government have spoken out in favor of this ban."

France is one of the last six countries in the European Union, alongside Belgium, Italy, Czech Republic and United Kingdom, not to have banned smacking.

