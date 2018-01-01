Weather Forecast - Sat 17th - Mon 19th

Saturday

Stratus covering the Plateau and plain from the Jura to the PreAlps, the upper limit fluctuating between 1300 and 1800 meters. Minimum temp at dawn, 0 to 4 C. Warming to 5 C by afternoon. 10 in Valais. Maximum of -2 C. at 2000 meters. Moderate E winds in the mountains. Moderate Bise on the Plateau.



Sunday

Stratus covering the Plateau up to near 1200 meters, partially dissipating by afternoon. Sunny in other areas. Bise winds on the Plateau. Max Temp 5 C. up to 8 in Valais.



Monday

Morning stratus from the Jura to the PreAlps up to near 1400 meters. Sunny elsewhere. Becoming cloudy in all areas Monday. Light snow over high ground towards evening. Bise winds on the Plateau. Max Temp 3 C.

Tuesday and Wednesday

Cloudy with some brief sunrays. Some light precipitation possible, the snow line down near the plain. Max temp 3 C.

