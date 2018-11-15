News About France - Monday, Nov 19th

400 injured, one dead on French fuel-price protests

Over 400 people were injured and one person was killed during France's Gilet Jaune (Yellow Vest) protests against fuel-price rises on Saturday, Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said on Sunday. Nearly 300,000 people took part in 2,304 roadblocks or similar demonstrations across France, according to the government.

Tempers flared at times as some drivers confronted the protesters or tried to force their way through the barricades.

In the Savoy department, authorities said a woman trying to get her daughter to a doctor panicked after protesters surrounded her car and banged on the roof Saturday morning. She accelerated into the roadblock, and accidentally killed a 63-year-old woman protestor.

409 people were injured during the protests, 14 of them seriously, according to Castaner.

The number rose overnight, as about 3,500 protestors continued to demonstrate at 87 sites.

"There were attacks, fights, stabbings," Castaner told RTL radio and he said "There were fights between Yellow Vests. There was a great deal of alcohol in some places and that lead to idiotic behavior that can lead to violence, and that becomes unacceptable."

282 people were arrested on Saturday, 73 of them overnight.

With inexperienced organizers, most of the demonstrations, which involved disrupting traffic on motorways or road junctions, had not been notified to the authorities, making it difficult to police them.

But there were some high-profile members of opposition political parties

Les Républicains (LR) and Le Rassemblement National were present at some protests, including Laurent Wauquiez and Jean-Luc Mélenchon in Paris.

Mr Wauquiez called on President Macron to “correct his errors”, while Mr Mélenchon wrote that the government had “manipulated the figures” and “dramatized” the protests.

Protests to continue

Demonstrators vowed to continue the protests on Sunday at 150 sites, according to Castaner.

About 100 protests were taking place on France's motorways at midday, according to operator Vinci.

Some 200 people tried to block access to Disneyland amusement park near Paris, but failed to do so.

Several government ministers on Sunday morning declared that there would be no change in the government's line.

"So far as ecological taxation is concerned, we'll carry on as planned," Environment Minister François de Rugy said. "Not to do so would be irresponsible."

The wave of discontent was sparked by the rise in petrol and diesel prices, partly because of an increase in an environmental tax.

But for many involved it has become a protest against the rising cost of living and poor public services, especially in rural areas and small towns, reduced speed limits on secondary roads, the growing number of radar speed traps, as well as the government's taxation policy.

In the face of the "Yellow Vests" movement, French political parties find themselves walking a fine line: they need to be supportive of demonstrators without fully backing them.

In response to a tax hike on already rising diesel prices, outraged French people, hailing predominantly from rural areas, protested nationwide on Saturday. Clad in the movement’s signature “Yellow Vests”, they blocked roads all over the country. The demonstrations were massive, nearly 300,000 people took part, according to authorities. Over 850,000 people signed a petition supporting the Yellow Vests.

The tax hike is part of France’s long-term ecology plan and is meant to move the country’s citizens away from fossil fuels in general and, in particular, from diesel cars. Opponents say that the tax is unjust and unfairly penalizes those living in non-urban areas, where there is little access to public transportation.

The campaign poses a conundrum for opposition parties. How do they demonstrate solidarity with voters without looking like they are exploiting a movement that has deemed itself apolitical? And without contradicting their past positions on the environment?

The difficulty of that balancing act is evident in the stance taken by almost all of the opposition parties, most of which “support the movement but not the blockades”.

President Emmanuel Macron's popularity ratings have dropped to 25 percent, a fall of four points since December, according to an opinion poll published on Sunday.

That leaves him higher than his predecessor Socialist François Hollande's 20 percent at the same point in his term, but lower than Hollande's predecessor, President Nicolas Sarkozy, who was at 44 percent.

Macron calls for stronger EU to prevent global chaos

By RFI Issued on 18-11-2018 Modified 18-11-2018 to 17:03

Emmanuel Macron called for the European Union to become more united and assertive to stop the world slipping into chaos. The French president was addressing the German Bundestag on the Day of Memory, that commemorates the victims of war and aims to build reconciliation and peace.

"Our world is at a crossroads," Macron told German MPs.

A week after celebrating the armistice that ended World War I he warned of a return to the traumas of the inter-war years.

The world can "rush, as it has before, into the precipice of the fascination for technique without conscience, for nationalism without memory and for fanaticism without restraint", he said.

"Europe, and within it the Franco-German couple, have the obligation not to let the world slip into chaos and to guide it on the road to peace," he went on. "That's why Europe must be stronger ... and win more sovereignty."

European elections

The immediate challenge for both Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel is to reverse growing opposition to their policies at home and fight off nationalist parties in next year's European elections.

The French president hopes to convince the Germans to back his proposals for a European tax on the Gafa (Google, Apple, Facebook and Amazon) internet giants and then take up the harder task of winning the support of countries like Ireland, Sweden and Denmark.

He also wants the eurozone to have its own budget and banking union, and has raised the controversial idea of a European army.

Europe must not "become a plaything of great powers, must assume greater responsibility for its security and its defense, and must not accept a subordinate role in world politics," he said.

A meeting of EU finance ministers will discuss the Gafa taxation plan on December 4th.

Macron hopes there will be a Franco-German united front at the next European Council on 13-14 December.

Record number of Brits seek EU country nationality ahead of Brexit

By RFI Issued on 17-11-2018 Modified 17-11-2018 to 16:43

The number of British citizens were awarded citizenship of European countries soared in 2017 as Brexit approached. The highest number chose to have German passports, with France in second place.

The number of British citizens given German nationality hit 7,493 in 2017, up from 2,865 in 2016 and 12 times as many as in 2015, Le Monde newspaper reports.

If Britons there wish to have dual nationality there they have to hurry - Germany only allows citizens of EU countries and Switzerland to have two passports.

The total number of citizenship applications granted to Britons in the 13 countries in the EU's Schengen accord group has risen six times since the UK voted to leave the EU - going from 2,600 in 2015 to 6,500 in 2016 and hitting 15,000 in 2017.

France comes second in the league table with 1,518 naturalisations in 2017, just ahead of Belgium wioth 1,381 and the Netherlands with 1,241.

Per head of population, Le Monde reports, tiny Luxembourg is the most generous, granting citizenship to 61 people per 100,000, but then its total population is only 590,667.

Ireland has granted citizenship to 529 British nationals, a substantial rise on the 61 between 2010 and 2015.

Figures for 2018 may well be even higher in all the countries concerned.

Mother who hid baby in filthy car boot jailed in France

A French court on Friday sentenced a woman who kept her baby hidden in the maggot-infested boot of her car to two years in jail for negligence causing mental disability.

Rosa Maria Da Cruz, a mother of four originally from Portugal, kept her daughter Serena hidden away until she was nearly two.

Her lawyers said she had never accepted falling pregnant again.

In 2013, a mechanic discovered the infant in the filthy boot of Da Cruz's car when she took it to be repaired.

Hearing a noise, he opened the trunk to discover the baby in a car seat, naked, filthy and dehydrated. She was surrounded by maggots and excrement.

The infant was also kept in an unused room at the family home in the Correze region of central France.

After a week-long jury trial a court in town of Tulle sentenced Da Cruz to a five-year jail term, three years of which were suspended, and ordered that she be monitored by social services for five years and receive psychiatric treatment.

She was jailed on Friday evening in a prison in the central city of Limoges but was given leave to apply for early parole.

The case of the "baby in the boot" caused horror in France.

Serena, who turns seven next week and is in foster care, suffers from severe mental impairments, including irreversible autism, which medical experts have linked to sensory deprivation during her early months.

On Friday Da Cruz, who had faced up to 20 years imprisonment, asked her daughter's forgiveness.

"I realize I hurt her a lot and that I will never again see my little girl," she said.

Da Cruz's partner Domingos Sampaio Alves, an unemployed bricklayer, insisted he had no idea his partner had given birth to another child.

"I don't know why she did this," he told the court, describing her as "a good mother" to their other children, who are aged 9, 14 and 15.

She and Alves were allowed to keep their three older children, whom a pediatrician described in court as having been "perfectly raised".

"You could see she had been a good mother, and we could not understand why Serena had not received the same quality of care at home," the doctor said.

Da Cruz's lawyers had argued that she was in denial of her pregnancy and, later, of Serena's existence, and asked the court not to jail "a woman who is suffering".

During the trial it emerged that she had had initially hidden the pregnancies of two of her other children from her partner, not wanting to face reality.

The prosecution had insisted the case was one of willful neglect, saying Da Cruz's elaborate cover-up deprived Serena of adequate care and food, as well as contact with the outside world and childhood stimulation.

Judge Gilles Fonrouge said that while the child was now in good physical health, she was "closed off to interactions around her".

Man in French town pays for everyone’s food

A mysterious man in Grenoble (Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes) surprised staff in a sandwich shop last week after he paid for all of the remaining food stock, so that all future customers that day could eat for free.

The unexpected surprise happened at 12h30 last Monday (November 12), said Adrien Tavitian, sales manager at the Sandwiche House shop in the centre of town, which received the unexpected payment.

A local man in his fifties, who had previously been a sporadic visitor to the shop to buy the odd coffee or croissant, suddenly turned up and paid €238 on a card.

This amount covered all of the food left in the shop that day, including pastries, cakes, sandwiches, pizzas and paninis.

The man wanted “everyone to eat for free”, he said, according to Mr Tavitian.

The mystery donor stayed in the shop for around five minutes after the payment, but did not take anything to eat himself, and left on the city’s tram without further comment or explaining any further reason for his actions, Mr Tavitian said.

Around 20 customers were able to eat for free that day as a result, including a regular customer who received a free pizza.

Mr Tavitan said: “He is a client who comes in from time to time in the mornings to get a coffee or a croissant, but he has never done this kind of thing. You could see that it really meant a lot to him.”

A customer who was in the shop at the same time as the mystery man, said: “He was dressed normally, nothing special about him - an ordinary man! We spoke for about five minutes and he was really kind and friendly, but he didn’t want to say much more and was quite evasive.

He then boarded the tram and vanished.

Stranger still…

Foxes suspected of stealing shoes in French hamlet

A hamlet in the Côtes d'Armor (Brittany) has been left confused after residents’ shoes began to mysteriously go missing.

Since this summer, residents in Étables-sur-Mer have reported numerous cases of their shoes being stolen, or inexplicably turning up in unusual places on their property, such as in the middle of the garden.

Around 50 incidents of shoes going missing have been reported, according to newspaper France Bleu.

One resident, Annie, said: “One morning, I found my shoes in the garden, and I thought: ‘Oh, someone has had some fun pinching my old shoes’. I didn’t think much more of it, but several days later my shoes were in the garden again. I said to myself, ‘It’s pretty bizarre’.”

Another resident, Mehdi, said: “This summer, we didn’t always bring our shoes into the house, and we always had one or two missing. We asked our neighbour, and we realized that they were having the same problem. It lasted for several weeks.”

Foxes are suspected as being the culprits, although nobody has yet caught an animal in the act.

This is not the first time this has happened. Annie remembered, “Some years ago some hunters found an entire fox den filled with shoes.”

‘Worst Deal in History’: Mass Exodus of Ministers over May’s Brexit Betrayal

Breitbart Friday, Nov 16, 2018

Seven MPs have resigned from their posts in response to the prime minister’s draft agreement with the EU, deemed the “worst deal in history” by Brexit leader Nigel Farage.

Breitbart London lists the ministers who have resigned on Thursday, November 15th, in response to May’s draft Brexit deal with the European Union:

Rehman Chishti, Tory Party Vice-Chairman

The MP for Gillingham and Rainham said the deal did not deliver the promises made to the British people in the Tory party’s manifesto – that leaving would mean leaving the Customs Union and the Single Market.

In his resignation letter, Mr Chishti wrote: “The terms of the backstop in effect amount in my view to a hybrid membership of the EU customs union and single market and further the EU would have a veto over our ability to exit.

“The UK in effect will be a part of a system where it will be a rule taker without any say on the rules.”

Ranil Jayawardena, Parliamentary Private Secretary

Writing in his resignation letter to the prime minister Thursday afternoon, Mr Jayawardena said: “I cannot agree, in the cold light of day, that the deal in front of us today is right for our country. It does not deliver a good and fair Brexit.”

“This is not taking back control,” he added.

Anne-Marie Trevelyan, Parliamentary Private Secretary

Ms Trevelyan wrote Thursday morning: “I cannot agree to a deal in which my country will have its unique innovative spirit crushed by removing the great opportunity of competitive advantage for decades ahead.”

Suella Braverman, Brexit Minister

Ms Braverman has resigned over objections to the Northern Ireland backstop which she writes “is not Brexit,” saying it threatens to “break up our precious union.”

“These concessions do not respect the will of the people… we must not let them down,” she added.

Esther McVey, Work and Pensions Secretary

The minister also resigned over the Northern Irish issue, writing that the deal struck with the EU “threatens the integrity of the United Kingdom.”

“The British people have always been ahead of politicians on this issue, and it will be no good trying to pretend to them that this deal honours the result of the referendum when it is obvious to everyone it doesn’t,” she added.

Dominic Raab, Brexit Secretary

The Northern Ireland issue is a sticking point, also, for the second Brexit secretary to have resigned under May. Raab wrote that he could not support the regulatory regime proposed for Northern Ireland, which he said “presents a very real threat to the integrity of the United Kingdom,” nor the backstop arrangements.

Shailesh Vara, Northern Ireland Minister

Mr Vara tended his resignation just an hour before Raab, telling the BBC on Thursday morning that “I quit because I don’t believe that this is the right agreement for our country.”

And here are the prior resignations made in response to May’s Chequers plan and handling of Brexit:

Jo Johnson, Transport Minister, Resigned 9 November

The Remain-supporting brother of Boris, Jo resigned claiming the Prime Minister had left the UK facing a choice between “vassalage and chaos” — and backed calls for a so-called “people’s vote” on the terms of the deal.

Guto Bebb, Defence Minister, Resigned 17 July

The Welsh minister resigned, saying that “the Brexit that is being delivered today could not be further from what was promised” and backed a second referendum on the terms of the deal.

Boris Johnson, Foreign Secretary, Resigned 9 July

Mr Johnson resigned in response to May’s soft Brexit plans, writing that “That dream [of Brexit] is dying, suffocated by needless self-doubt” and that the UK is “truly headed for the status of a colony [of the EU].”

David Davis, Brexit Secretary, Resigned 8 July

The resignation came the day after the prime minister revealed her soft Brexit Chequers plan at her country retreat in July.

Mr Davis wrote in his resignation letter that the plan “hands control of large swathes of our economy to the EU and is certainly not returning control of our laws in any real sense”.

Steve Baker, Brexit Minister, Resigned 8 July

Mr Baker’s resignation followed swiftly on from that of Mr Davis’s, saying: “The reality here is that leaving the European Union is a very difficult process; one of the issues is that… the establishment in this country does not want to leave the European Union.”

Philip Lee, Defence Minister, Resigned 12 June

The defence minister resigned and accused the government of trying to “limit” Parliament’s role. He also called for another referendum, and claimed that Brexit would hurt business.

Other resignations

A number of Parliamentary Private Secretaries have also resigned in recent months, including Leaver Andrea Jenkyns, who resigned May, to focus on Brexit. Ms Jenkyns then said in July that “Theresa May’s premiership is over” and called for her to be replaced.

Other PPSs to resigned were Scott Mann, Robert Courts, Conor Burns, and Chris Green who resigned in July in response to May’s Chequers plan. Conservative Party vice chairmen Ben Bradley and Maria Caulfield also resigned in July over the proposal.

Will there be another Civil War in America?

By Pastor Hal Mayer on Nov 16, 2018 06:00 am

Our Comment:

A war may be brewing within the United States, almost a third of voters say in a poll. Amid widespread political polarization on issues like immigration and recent public confrontations of Trump administration officials, 31 percent of probable U.S. voters surveyed said they think “it’s likely that the United States will experience a second civil war sometime in the next five years.”

USATODAY: Democrats at 37 percent were slightly more fearful of a second civil war than Republicans at 32 percent, the poll from Rasmussen Reports found.

While more than half thought it was unlikely the USA would see a second civil war soon, 59 percent of voters were still concerned that opponents of President Donald Trump’s policies would resort to violence.

During former President Barack Obama’s second year in office, a similar 53% of voters thought those who did not support his policies would turn to violence… [The] poll also found 53 percent of voters were worried that those critical of the news media’s Trump coverage would become violent.

Trump administration officials, including White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and White House adviser Stephen Miller, have faced public confrontation from political opponents protesting the immigration policy and others.

The survey by Rasmussen Reports polled 1,000 likely U.S. voters from June 21 to June 24 with a sampling error of 3 percentage points.

Meanwhile, U.S. Rep. Steve King, R-Iowa, fears another Fort Sumter is in our near future. “America is heading in the direction of another Harpers Ferry,” the controversial conservative tweeted… “After that comes Ft. Sumter.”

King’s tweet linked to an article from the conservative online news site PJ Media about a group of protesters who were staging an “occupy”-style campout in front of an Immigration and Customs Enforcement holding facility in Portland, Ore.

Harper’s Ferry, Va., was the site of an 1859 raid on a federal armory led by militant abolitionist John Brown. Brown’s attack was aimed at sparking a massive slave uprising and the violent act helped push the divided country toward civil war.

King’s concern that the U.S. could be heading for another violent, internal conflict has been echoed by many voices in recent days after two administration officials were driven from restaurants because of opposition to their political views. A call from Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., for activists to ramp up such harassment has further fueled concern that civility in American politics has eroded.

King himself has a history of remarks that have been criticized as inflammatory, divisive and racist.”

Our Comment:

A new civil war will certainly have racism mixed up in it, as well as economic issues. A bad economy always leads to unrest that can, at times, become violent, and certainly would in today’s polarized America.

Prophetic Link:

The moneyed men, because they have the power, control the market…purchase at low rates all they can obtain, and then sell at greatly increased prices. This means starvation to the poorer classes, and will result in a civil war. There will be a time of trouble such as never was since there was a nation.” Manuscript Releases, Vol. 5, page 305.

Florida Democrats Urged Voters to Submit Absentee Ballots After Election Day Using Altered Forms

Florida Democrats urged voters to submit absentee ballots after Election Day, using an official form that had been altered to make it look like they were doing so within the legal deadline, hoping a judge would later allow the votes.

That attempt to add Democratic votes, which critics say is possible election fraud, was reported Thursday morning by Ana Ceballos of the Naples Daily News, who notes the scheme has already been reported to federal prosecutors.

Ceballos reported:

A day after Florida’s election left top state races too close to call, a Democratic party leader directed staffers and volunteers to share altered election forms with voters to fix signature problems on absentee ballots after the state’s deadline.

The altered forms surfaced in Broward, Santa Rosa, Citrus and Okaloosa counties and were reported to federal prosecutors to review for possible election fraud as Florida counties complete a required recount in three top races.

But an email obtained by the USA TODAY NETWORK-Florida shows that Florida Democrats were organizing a broader statewide effort beyond those counties to give voters the altered forms to fix improper absentee ballots after the Nov. 5 deadline. Democratic Party leaders provided staffers with copies of a form, known as a “cure affidavit,” that had been modified to include an inaccurate Nov. 8 deadline.

One Palm Beach Democrat said in an interview the idea was to have voters fix and submit as many absentee ballots as possible with the altered forms in hopes of later including them in vote totals if a judge ruled such ballots were allowed.

Election Day was November 6.

A decision Thursday by federal judge Mark Walker, a Barack Obama appointee, would allow voters to correct mismatched signatures on mailed-in and provisional ballots until Saturday. Republicans have appealed.

Republicans are already crying foul over Democrats’ efforts to overturn GOP victories in the races for governor and U.S. Senate by suing local election authorities to include votes that were improperly cast (or not cast).

Election officials in Broward County and Palm Beach County failed to comply with state laws and court orders regarding the counting and reporting of outstanding ballots, leading to speculation about efforts to tamper with the results.

Democrats have countered by claiming that Republicans do not want every vote to be counted.

CA Gov. Jerry Brown Vetoed Bipartisan Wildfire Management Bill in 2016

Ice Cap - Nov 14, 2018 - By Katy Grimes August 9, 2018

California has had no downtrend in annual precipitation since 1895

Could it be that the people in the path of these fast moving infernos and the brave firefighters trying to save lives and property are suffering because of poor state government and greed by large

NGOs?

CA Gov. Jerry Brown Vetoed Bipartisan Wildfire Management Bill in 2016

Last year, as all Hell was breaking loose in California, as residents were burned out of their homes, neighborhoods and businesses, Gov. Jerry Brown was jetting around the world spouting climate change propaganda, and calling this California’s ‘new normal.’

“With climate change, some scientists are saying Southern California is literally burning up, and burning up is maybe a metaphor or a description not just to the fires right here, but what we can expect over the next years and decades,” Brown said.



As California burns once again under torrential wildfires, many Californians have been asking why the dramatic increase in wildfires in the last five years… everyone except Governor Jerry Brown, who claims that year-round, devastating fires are the “new normal” we must accept.

Megan Barth and Katy Grimes reported recently:

Obama-era regulations have resulted in excessive layers of bureaucracy that blocked proper forest management, and increased environmentalist litigation and cost - a result of far too many radical environmentalists, bureaucrats, politicians and judicial activists, who would rather let forests burn, than let anyone thin out overgrown trees or let professional loggers harvest usable timber left from beetle infestation, or selectively cut timber.”

Mismanaged, overcrowded forests provide fuel to historic California wildfires, experts say. The 129 million dead trees throughout California’s forests are serving as matchsticks and kindling.

Jerry Brown vetoed a bipartisan wildfire management bill in 2016.

At the request of the City Council of Laguna Beach, Sen. John Moorlach (R-Costa Mesa), authored SB 1463, a bipartisan bill which would have given local governments more say in fire-prevention efforts through the Public Utilities Commission proceeding making maps of fire hazard areas around utility lines.

Noteworthy, California fires have produced as much pollution in 2 days as all the state’s cars do in a year.

Laguna Beach went through four fires sparked by utility lines in the last ten years, and has done as much in the way of prevention as they could afford. The bill would have allowed cities to work with utilities to underground utility lines, and work with the Public Utilities Commission to develop updated fire maps by requiring the PUC to take into consideration areas in which communities are at risk from the consequences of wildfire, not just those areas where certain environmental hazards are present.

Moorlach’s bill came about when on February 2, 2016, the PUC served the final version of Fire Map 1, and the City of Laguna Beach was not placed within the low-risk margins of the Utility Fire Threat Index.

Gov. Brown vetoed SB 1463, despite being passed by the Legislature, 75-0 in the Assembly and 39-0 in the Senate. That tells you this was political. The Governor’s veto message did not properly address why he vetoed the bill. Brown claimed that the PUC and CalFire have already been doing what Moorlach’s bill sought to accomplish.

“SB 1463 would have not only safeguarded Laguna and other high fire-risk communities in Orange County, but would have helped other vulnerable communities throughout the state that are often threatened by wildfires caused by sparks from shorted or fallen utility lines,” Sen. Moorlach said in a statement following the surprise veto. “The Governor’s veto impedes the necessity to more urgently address the California Public Utilities Commission’s focus on identifying high risk areas that should be prioritized for appropriate mitigation measures.”

After SB 1463 was killed by Gov. Brown, Sen. Moorlach and his staff went to work trying to redirect the state’s accumulated cap-and-trade funds into wildfire prevention.

Authored in 2018, the new Senate Bill 1463, aptly named “Cap and Trees,” would continuously appropriate 25 percent of state cap-and-trade funds to counties to harden the state’s utility infrastructure and better manage wildlands and our overgrown and drought-weakened forests, Moorlach recently wrote in a San Francisco Chronicle op ed.

The idea was to actually reduce the state’s highest source of greenhouse gas emissions, curb the impacts of future wildfires and prevent unnecessary damage to life and property, the new SB 1463 fact sheet reported.

As it turned out, SB 1463 was killed in the radical Senate Environmental Quality Committee by Democrats, even though there was no opposition to it. The killing was purely political, with no regard given to the people of the state.

Cap and Trade was a scheme born out of the California Global Warming Solutions Act of 2006, known as AB 32, which charged the California Air Resources Board with lowering greenhouse gas emissions to 1990 levels by 2020. In addition, AB 32 requires the ARB to inventory GHG emissions in California, and approve statewide GHG emissions limits.

Sen. Moorlach’s second version of SB 1463 would also have required the California Air Resources Board to include greenhouse gas emissions from wildland and forest fires in their updated Scoping Plan. The ARB does not actually track GHGs - they just estimate. The ARB is extorting millions of dollars from California businesses on their best guesses.

It is estimated that “for every 2 to 3 days these wildfires burn, GHG emissions are roughly equal to the annual emissions from every car in the entire state of California,”

USA Today/Reno Gazette reported in 2017. Last year, there were more than 9,000 major wildfires which burned over 1.2 million acres. Several of the large fires were caused or exacerbated by sparking utility lines.

The problem is that the Air Resources Board Scoping Plan ignores the most egregious (egg-ree’-gee-us) of all GHG emission problems - manmade wildfires. Instead, the ARB spends a substantial amount of cap and trade funds on high-speed rail, which literally increases GHG emissions and eliminates large carbon sinks.

IPCC ‘Knows’ Less About Future Climate Today Than It ‘Knew’ in 1998

Michael Oppenheimer, 1990, The Environmental Defense Fund: “By 1995, the greenhouse effect would be desolating the heartlands of North America and Eurasia with horrific drought, causing crop failures and food riots..."(By 1996) The Platte River of Nebraska would be dry, while a continent-wide black blizzard of prairie topsoil will stop traffic on interstates, strip paint from houses and shut down computers...The Mexican police will round up illegal American migrants surging into Mexico seeking work as field hands.” (now a ‘professor’ at Princeton).

------------------

IPCC ‘Knows’ Less About Future Climate Today Than It ‘Knew’ in 1998

By Dennis Avery

The latest report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change reveals their team knows even less about Earth’s global warming than it claimed to know almost 30 years ago.

The dominant thing the IPCC “knew” in 1998 was that we were already suffering a powerful, dangerous warming trend that would essentially shake humanity’s faith in its future. But that didn’t happen. Instead, we spent the last 20 years with no significant warming at all, while we wasted tens of billions of dollars fruitlessly re-analyzing the climate models that failed to forecast the non-warming.

Our recent “hottest years” headlines were essentially statistical gimmicks, citing temperatures that were “record-high” by thousandths of a degree C. The claims were possible only because lots more of our “official” thermometers are now located in bigger and more intense Urban Heat Islands than 30 years ago. The official thermometers are now surrounded by more cement and less greenery.

Simultaneously, the official thermometers at bigger and bigger airports have more and bigger planes burning more jet fuel as they await take-off.

Meanwhile, literally hundreds of “formerly official” rural thermometers have been decommissioned—perhaps because they showed so little warming? Dr. Edward Long took one pair of official thermometer sites from each of the 48 States, one rural, one urban, for the years 1900-2010. The raw data for the rural sites showed only one-fifth as much warming as the urban sites. But the officially “adjusted” data shows both rural and urban instruments closely matching the urban record! NOAA had adjusted the rural sites to match the polluted “Urban Heat Island” trend. (See post here)

Obviously, NOAA wanted to see “record warming,” and wasn’t above finagling the numbers to get it.

Now, about our 20-year warming “hiatus.” The climate modelers claim to be baffled by it, but they aren’t. It’s just a 60-year cycle in the Pacific Ocean that periodically warms that vast ocean by about 2 degrees Celsius for 25-30 years. Then the Pacific temperatures drop back to roughly their earlier level for the next 25-30 years. It’s called the Pacific Decadal Oscillation. The record shows PDO warmings at 1860-1880, 1915-1940—and during the “Al Gore” years from 1976-98! Thus we can expect another ten years or so of “hiatus” while the climate models fruitlessly whiz out “new” forecasts.

In other words, there was nothing unusual about the Earth’s warming from 1976-1998. It wasn’t “unprecedented man-made warming,” it was just another PDO cycle.

It’s no coincidence that over the past 150 years our newspaper headlines show we’ve had climate scare headlines every 25-30 years—coinciding with the PDO shifts. When the trend was cooling, we scared ourselves about another Ice Age. When the trend was warming, we saw forecasts of an “ice-free Arctic” and a huge sea level rise.

The PDO cycle recurs, just like the longer Dansgaard-Oeschger cycle that brought us the Roman Warming (200 BC to 600 AD), the Medieval Warming (950 AD to 1300 AD). The Modern Warming dates from the end of the Dalton Minimum that dipped our temperatures from 1790-1830, and it’s not “unprecedented” either. We’re not yet as warm as the peaks of either the Medieval or Roman Warmings.

Nor will the alarmists get to claim runaway warming again after this PDO phase ends about 2030. NASA is now forecasting a deep solar sunspot minimum that could give us 60 years of even lower temperatures than we’ve had during the current 20-year “hiatus.” The temperatures are likely to drop again about 2040. Past solar sunspot minimums like the Maunder and Dalton were famous for causing big famines, but minimums during warmer periods were sometimes missed. Recent reanalysis shows these minimum come about every 200 years, and the Dalton ended in 1830.

What’s apparently cooling the upper atmosphere already is extra Galactic Cosmic Rays, which create extra cloud seeds as they shatter carbon and oxygen molecules. The extra cloud seeds mean more clouds, which are already cooling the outer layer of Earth’s air.

Earth will likely get more cloudy - and thus cooler - until the sunspot minimum is over. In complete defiance of the IPCC!

What else did we “know” in 1998 that has since proven untrue?

NOAA has recently told us there’s no link between the temperatures we’ve had recently and the extreme weather that we’ve always suffered.



There are more and healthier polar bears than the Inuit have ever seen in the past. Land areas of 90 percent of the Pacific atolls are either stable or growing.

Greenland’s ice mass has added 150 billion tons of ice this year compared to the 1981-2010 average.

Our moderate warming, far from killing humans, is saving millions of human lives each year. Cold normally kills about 18 million people due to cold-induced heart attacks and other cold-weather events in an average year.

The IPCC continues to get it anything but right.