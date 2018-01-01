Weather Forecast - Monday, Nov 19th

Monday

Cloudy in all areas today. Some light snow expected down to the plain. Especially snowy near Geneva this evening. Max Temps today : 2 C. -6 at 2000 meters. Moderate E to SE winds in the mountains, shifting to the south this evening. Moderate Bise on the Plateau.

Tomorrow Tuesday

Cloudy, with some snow showers around Lake Leman and in the Jura. Max Temp 2 C. 6 in Valais.

Wednesday

Quite sunny again in Valais and the PreAlps. Cloudy in most other areas with some precipitation possible around Lake Leman and in the Jura. The snow line rising to 1500 meters. Max Temp 4 C. up to 9 in Valais

Thursday

Quite sunny. But probably foggy on the Plateau. Max Temp 5 C. 10 in Valais.

Friday

Mostly cloudy. Some rain in the West. The snow line rising to 1500 to 1800 meters. Some sunrays and Foehn winds in the Alps. High of 5 C. 10 in Valais.

Probably cloudy at the weekend with precipitation. Snow above 1300-1800 meters.

