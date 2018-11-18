News About France - Wednesday, Nov 21st

French police dislodge 'yellow vest' fuel tax protesters

FRANCE 24 Latest update : 2018-11-20 Edited by Ron Myers

French police moved to crack down and begin dislodging protesters blocking roads and fuel depots on Tuesday as the government took a harder line on the so-called “yellow vest” movement against environmental taxes on fuel.

Hundreds of thousands of ordinary people blockaded roads across France on Saturday wearing high-visibility yellow vests in a national wave of defiance aimed at centrist President Macron.

The disruption underlined the anger and frustration felt by many motorists, particularly in rural areas or small towns, who are fed up with what they see as Macron’s anti-car policies, including tax hikes on diesel.

The spontaneous, essentially peaceful demonstrations have been marred by black hooded hooligans taking advantage of the yellow vest movement to smash and burn cars, buildings and even some autoroute toll stations.

Interior Minister Christophe Castaner has instructed police to begin breaking up the remaining roadblocks, particularly those around fuel depots and sites of strategic importance.

One person was accidentally killed and 530 people have been injured, 17 seriously, over four days of protests that have come to encompass a wide variety of grievances over the rising cost of living.

Several of the injuries were caused by motorists trying to force their way through roadblocks, but some protesters have also been accused of intimidating people or putting their lives in danger.

A 32-year-old man with a history of violence was given a four-month prison sentence by a Strasbourg court for endangering lives by forming a human chain to cross a motorway.

Elsewhere, four men in the southeastern city of Saint-Etienne were arrested and charged with planning to take advantage of the heavy police deployment at the weekend to mount a terror attack, according to Le Parisien newspaper.

On Tuesday, the movement appeared to be losing steam with only around 10,000 people still manning the barricades nationwide, down from nearly 300,000 on Saturday. Further protests are planned at the weekend with some calling for a blockade of Paris.

‘Much more than fuel’

The “yellow vest” movement, which began on social media and has won backing from opposition parties on both the left and right, accuses Macron of squeezing the less well-off while reducing taxes on the rich.

“It’s about much more than fuel. They (the government) have left us with nothing,” Dominique, a 50-year-old unemployed technician told AFP at a roadblock in the town of Martigues, near the southern city of Marseille.

Macron’s government, which is trying to improve its environmental credentials, has vowed not to back down on trying to wean people off their cars through fuel taxes.

The government has unveiled a 500-million-euro package of measures to help some of the lowest income households, including energy subsidies and higher scrappage bonuses for the purchase of cleaner vehicles. But for all too many, ever rising costs are driving them to frustration, if not personal bankruptcy. These seem to be the core of the yellow jacket movement across France.

______________________

Paris mayor's conference overshadowed by local tax cuts

By Rosie Collyer Issued on 20-11-2018 Modified 20-11-2018 to 18:58

Mayors from across France are meeting in Paris for their annual conference that is over shadowed by local tax cuts and the absence of President Emmanuel Macron.

Over ten thousand mayors are meeting at Port de Versailles in the south of Paris conference centre until tomorrow Thursday. Two major issues are dominating the conference: the cut in local taxes, and local service delivery.

President Macron will not be addressing the congress despite promising to do so last year.

Macron has instead invited a delegation of mayors to a meeting at the Elysée Palace today (Wednesday).

He also wrote to all 15,000 mayors late last year asking them to find new ways to generate income for local authorities.

The major talking point of the 101st mayors’ congress is the growing division between local authorities and central government. The delegation of mayors due to meet Macron today are intent on addressing this divide.

"What matters is that we discuss and we can negotiate," said François Baroin, president of the Association of Mayors of France, who is among the mayors meeting with Macron on Wednesday.

Local tax cuts

Macron’s decision to cut local taxes for people on low incomes is set to severely impact the spending power of local authorities that administer everything from rubbish collection to sport halls.

Low earners are set to see an 80 percent reduction in local taxes between now and 2020. Mayors are calling on the central government to come up with a contingency plan for the impact tax cuts will have on their income generation.

Mayors at the congress spent most of Tuesday finalizing a list of demands to put to President Macron today’s meeting at the Elysée Palace.

Local funding problems

Another area of concern is how to provide better services for people in rural areas. Macron’s government has cut spending for hospitals and roads. In his letter to mayors last year, he called them to new ways to generate income to fill this shortfall.

This as thousands of people across the country demonstrated against rising fueling prices that are especially impacting people in rural areas.

The worry is that unless mayors are able to make up for a loss of revenue from the central government, they will lose the support of voters in municipals elections set for 2020.

______________________

No proof of tax fraud by auto titan Carlos Ghosn in France, minister says

FRANCE 24 - Latest update : 2018-11-20

The French government said Tuesday it had found no evidence that auto boss Carlos Ghosn, who heads the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance, had cheated on his taxes in France.

Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire told France Info radio that he had ordered an inquiry into Ghosn’s tax affairs immediately after learning of his arrest in Japan but that it showed up “nothing in particular” about his tax situation in France.

Ghosn’s arrest in Japan for alleged financial misconduct sent shockwaves through the auto industry and raised questions about the future of the sometimes fractious alliance of Nissan, Mitsubishi and Renault.

Nissan and Mitsubishi have already said they will propose removing him as chairman.

The board of Renault was to meet Tuesday to discuss his fate.

Le Maire said Ghosn, who serves as CEO of Renault, was “de facto no longer in a position to lead the group” and called for an “interim leadership”.

He said he would meet with the state’s representatives at Renault to discuss the issue.

The French state has a 15-percent holding in the group.

______________________

Italian ministry official blocks loan of Leonardo works to France



Leda with the Swan is one of the works at the heart of the dispute Credit: Art Archive

The Telegraph Andrea Vogt, Bologna 18 November 2018 • 7:44pm

Italy's populist government has escalated tensions with France by saying it will cancel the previously agreed loan of paintings by Leonardo da Vinci to the Louvre for a major 2019 exhibition.

Speaking to The Telegraph on Sunday, Lucia Borgonzoni, Italian undersecretary for the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, said the government would block the Louvre from pursuing loan transfers of several prominent artworks from Italian museums.

“When I discovered (the agreement), I thought to myself: ‘This is one of the biggest, most shameful acts of the previous government with regard to cultural heritage.’

"How could any Italians be in favor of giving over these da Vinci works without asking for something equally important to display in this anniversary year?” said Ms Borgonzoni, who is a member of the far-Right League party.

Both countries are preparing commemorations for 2019 marking the 500th anniversary of the death of Leonardo.

The Louvre has repeatedly rebuffed requests to allow the Mona Lisa to be shown in Italy, where experts believe Leonardo began painting the enigmatic portrait of Italian noblewoman Lisa del Giocando.

He then moved to France in 1516, where la Giocanda, as Italians call the painting, was acquired by the French Royal family after the artist’s death. Since the French Revolution it has been owned by the French government.

Representatives from the Louvre declined to comment.

According to ministry officials, a deal had been discussed in a series of emails between former Italian culture minister officials and Louvre directors in 2017, as the Paris museum was planning its anniversary exhibition.

In exchange, the Louvre had agreed to loan unspecified works by Renaissance master Raphael to Rome’s Scuderi del Quirinale for a 2020 exhibition marking 500 years since Raphael’s death.

Since the new populist government was formed in June this year, relations between France and Italy have turned increasingly sour.

Antipathy has grown between Matteo Salvini, the League leader and Italian interior minister, and Emmanuel Macron, the French president, with the two men trading insults over immigration, border security and nationalism.

After Italy launched its own series of Leonardo anniversary events this autumn, ministry officials discovered some precious works were about to be shipped out to France.

Culture ministry officials say the Louvre had made a request in late September directly to Galleria Borghese in Rome for Leda with the Swan, a noted copy by one of Leonardo's pupils.

Other museum directors in Venice, Turin and Florence said they had also been contacted and were reluctant to loan their most famous Leonardo paintings, including the Annunciation and Vitruvian Man.

“We’ve stopped everything and the ministry is taking it into our own hands now,” Ms Borgonzoni said.

“Of course we are willing to sit at the table to discuss the Louvre’s wish list, but in the spirit of reciprocal respect, which in past years has been missing.”

Ministry officials say Italy is considering loaning the 1508 oil-on-wood painting La Scapigliata, or “Head of a Young Woman with Tousled Hair” from the national gallery in Parma.

__________________________________

That’s News About France on Wednesday, November 21st

I’m Ron Myers at RADIO 74 “The Answer”

Bitter cold Thanksgiving weather across New England and many NE states

At a Glance

An arctic air mass will engulf the Northeast in time for Thanksgiving.

Some cities may see their coldest Thanksgiving Day on record.

Lows will be 15 to 30 degrees below average Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

Another blast of cold air is expected to bring one of the coldest Thanksgivings on record for some Northeast cities.

A strong area of high pressure from the Arctic Circle will descend southward across Canada and into the Northeast, sending temperatures plummeting toward levels you might expect on New Year's Day, not Thanksgiving Day.

A strong area of cold high pressure will set up over the Northeast for Thanksgiving.

For some Northeast cities, high temperatures on Thanksgiving could be close to the coldest on record no matter what day of the month the holiday was celebrated.

The official U.S. Thanksgiving Day has been celebrated the last Thursday of November from 1863 to 1938, the next-to-last Thursday from 1939 to 1941 and the fourth Thursday from 1942 to the present.

New York City has only had three Thanksgivings dating to 1870 when the high temperature failed to rise out of the 20s, according to National Weather Service statistics. The coldest was a high of 26 degrees on Nov. 28, 1901.

Forecast highs Thursday could be near that all-time record-coldest high set almost 117 years ago.

In southern New England, Boston looks increasingly likely to shatter its coldest Thanksgiving high of 24 degrees, also set Nov. 28, 1901.

(This graphic shows the coldest Thanksgiving high temperature on record in each city compared to our current forecast high for Thursday.)

Providence, Rhode Island, Philadelphia and Burlington, Vermont, are also likely to see their coldest highs on record for Thanksgiving Day.

Low temperatures Thanksgiving morning and Black Friday will likely be 15 to 30 degrees below average for late November.

The temperature for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City is expected to be in the low 20s. It will feel even colder when you factor in the wind chill, possibly in the single digits.

A low temperature of 20 degrees Thursday morning would also be near the record-coldest Thanksgiving low at New York City's Central Park.

Elsewhere, low temperatures Thursday and Friday mornings will be in the single digits and lower teens across the interior Northeast. Closer to the coast, it will be in the teens or lower 20s.

______________________

Why the Rise in Vampirism?

By Mark A. Kellner

All around us, it seems, we’re told that this is the age of science. Technology’s latest discoveries often end up on the front page and lead off the evening news. There’s a big push in education to focus young minds on careers in the “STEM” fields: Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics, and schools are encouraged to expand their offerings in these areas.

Yet one of the hotter things for many young people is how to be a vampire, and we’re not talking about a costume worn only on October 31.

Drinking Blood?

One week before Halloween, two middle-school girls, 11 and 12 years of age, were arrested by police in Bartow, Florida, after school officials learned the pair was going to find classmates to kill for the purpose of drinking their blood. The gruesome plot was verified by school officials who said the two students had brought knives and a pizza cutter to school, as well as a goblet.

The Bible does talk about Christians imbibing a certain kind of “blood”

One news report stated, “According to officials, the 11- and 12-year-old girls said they were Satan worshipers.” The report added, “The girls decided they would attend their first-period classes, then meet in a bathroom, where they would wait for smaller students and overpower them.”

Thankfully, an automated calling system notified one of the girls’ parents their child was missing from class. The parent called school officials and the two miscreants were found in a bathroom where they’d hoped to carry out their plot.

Human Vampires

Sadly, the two Florida pre-teens aren’t unique. John Edgar Browning of the Georgia Institute of Technology has studied “human vampires,” who claim either to drink blood or somehow imbibe the “vital energy” of others, and wrote in Discover magazine that such vampires aren’t unique or isolated: “They are our teachers, our shop clerks, our bartenders, our antique dealers, our IT people, our friends, and for some even, our family and loved ones. Some of us work with vampires every day, or pass them on the street without ever knowing it.”

According to Browning, “Real vampirism is a way for people who might not fit into normal societal boxes to construct an identity and face a world that frequently shuns more than it embraces.”

Media Influence

It might also reflect a continuing—and growing—interest in the occult and in a spirituality distinct from that of Judeo-Christian traditions. The past twenty years have seen a dramatic uptick in media presentations of spiritism as a positive, even friendly, practice. The eight-year run of the original “Charmed” TV series popularized the concept of “good” witches fighting evil and was quickly joined by the Twilight Saga series of books and movies, which are romantic tales about, yes, vampires and the humans with whom they bond. Worldwide, the movies alone grossed more than $3.3 billion at the box office.

If people, young and not-so-young, receive a string of messages from the media and society that being a vampire is somehow “cool,” and that movie-star vampires are attractive and get a lot of attention, should it surprise anyone that people living less-glamorous lives might want to join in the excitement?

Time and any court proceedings might reveal the motives of the two young girls in Florida whose fiendish plot was, thankfully, foiled before anyone could be hurt. And while there are numerous cases of so-called “consenting adults” who will drink another person’s blood, the practice isn’t limited to “sanguinarian” vampires, as they’re called. In New York City, a character named “Father Sebastian” will manufacture a pair of “fangs” for vampire-wannabes to use.

When the Jerusalem council detailed in the book of Acts wrote a decree welcoming Gentiles into the fellowship of the nascent church, they included an injunction that new believers should “abstain from things offered to idols, from blood, [and] from things strangled” (Acts 15:29). While the blood they’re speaking about is the blood of animals, it goes without saying that humans shouldn’t drink the blood of other humans, as implied in Leviticus 17:10–12.

Pagan Christianity

That, plus the occult components of vampirism should be enough to warn Christians away from even play-acting as a vampire, let alone indulging in more serious efforts. Pastor Doug Batchelor has a message about "Pagan Christianity" in which there’s a specific warning against occult practices.

Interestingly, the Bible does talk about Christians imbibing a certain kind of “blood”—the symbolic representation of the life shed by Jesus on the cross for our sins. At the Last Supper, we read, “Then [Jesus] took the cup, and gave thanks, and gave it to them, saying, “Drink from it, all of you. For this is My blood of the new covenant, which is shed for many for the remission of sins” (Matthew 26:27, 28).

Note carefully: It’s the cup of unfermented wine, also known as grape juice, that Jesus is commending to His disciples. There’s no vampirism here, no imbibing of “life energy” from others. Instead of occult rituals and paganism, the Christian has the unique opportunity of connecting with the only One whose blood can save us, Jesus, through the remembrance known as the communion service.

______________________________