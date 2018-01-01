Weather Forecast - Wednesday, Nov 21st

Wednesday

Mostly Cloudy today. Some light precipitation at times around Lake Leman and along the Jura. The snow line rising from 600 meters to about 1500 meters during the day. Max Temp on the plain 7 C. 0 at 2000 meters. Weak S winds in the mountains.

Tomorrow Thursday

Partly Sunny North of the Alps. Fog patches, locally freezing fog, on the plain. Sunny in Central Valais. Max Temps 6 to 8 C. on the plain and middle mountains.

Friday

Mostly Sunny at first, although foggy on the plain. Skies progressively covering beginning around noon. Rain arriving from the SW. The snow line near 1300 meters, rising. Max Temps 5 to 8 C. Foehn winds rising in the Alps.

Saturday

Mostly Cloudy. Some rain. Snow above 1500 meters. Sunnier with Foehn winds in the Alps. Max Temp 6 on the plain. 9 in Valais

Sunday

Often cloudy along the Jura and PreAlps. Sunnier on the Plateau and Central Valais. Showers possible at any moment, more frequent in the PreAlps. The snow line near 1100 meters. Max Temp 7.

Monday and Tuesday

Partly Sunny. Chance of showers north of the Alps. Snow as low as 700 meters.



Thatâ€™s the weather from RADIO 74 on Wednesday, November 21st.

______________________

Just one week left to raise 10,000 Euros to pay the rent at our main FM and DAB+ transmitter site on the Jura. The landlord threatens to remove our equipment and bulldoze down our tower if we miss his deadline of November 30th.

This is exceedingly important!

We are appealing to every listener, but especially to those who donâ€™t usually support RADIO 74 to manifest themselves in coming hours.

Our annual fund raising campaign takes place next week. Our goal is to raise 60,000 to clear all debt.

Learn more here at our website. Or ring RADIO 74 on Swiss number 022 501 78 65. In France 045 043 74 74. We thank you.