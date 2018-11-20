News About France - Thursday, Nov 22nd

News About France… Thursday, November 22nd US Thanksgiving Day

Macron calls for tough stance on "gilets jaunes" disruption

By RFI Issued on 21-11-2018 Modified 21-11-2018 to 17:25

President Emmanuel Macron has told the French government to take a tough line against the yellow vests, or gilets jaunes movement, and called for protesters to respect the law.

The president has so far said little in public about the gilets jaunes, who on Saturday brought much of France to a standstill, as 300,000 people in fluorescent vests blocked roads in protest at a hike in petrol taxes.

Macron and his government are uncertain over how to deal with the movement. The gilets jaunes have no leader with whom to negotiate, and they communicate via social media.

Yesterday Macron suggested that there was a need for dialogue, but his advice to his cabinet ministers Wednesday suggests a two pronged approach which is like walking on eggs without crushing them.

The government is trying to appear sensitive to the protestors' concerns but the protestors are beyond words of sympathy. They want an end to what they consider punitive taxes, especially on fuel.

Day of action in Paris

The authorities will also have a tough time ensuring respect for the law and the safety of protestors and public.

Two people have already died as cars tried to push through road blocks and 500 people have been injured, including 95 policemen.

The next big show of force will be on Saturday when the gilets plan a major protest in Paris - and the government is worried.

The movement has no official permission for a protest, but the government has let it be known that it would tolerate a peaceful gathering, and allow access to spaces such as the Place de la Bastille or Place de la Republique, both well-known protest venues. But no one knows where the gilets jaunes plan to go, how many will turn up, and what they will do in Paris.

Fears of violence

The gilets are not officially linked to any political party, but there have been attempts to connect it to the far right Rassemblement National.

The police fear clashes with extreme left wing groups, and there is always the lingering fear of terrorism. Four men were arrested on Tuesday, accused of plotting an act of terrorism on Saturday 17 November, when they expected police to be fully occupied managing the gilets jaune's first day of action.

In some parts of France, there are still road blocks. Riot police moved in to dislodge protestors who had blocked access to an oil refinery on Tuesday.

Some businesses are reporting a drop in sales and difficulties in receiving supplies. A spokesperson for the PSA car plant in Sochaux in Eastern France said no cars would be produced on Wednesday as key components had not arrived due to road blocks.

So far, the gilets have much support among the French public, but if there is considerable violence in Paris at the weekend, that could change.

Black masked thugs have already infiltrated the peaceful movements in some areas and have smashed autoroute toll stations among other damage caused.

Rights groups urge Macron to pressure Abu Dhabi Crown Prince over Yemen war

RFI - By Amanda Morrow Issued on 21-11-2018 Modified 21-11-2018 to 13:48

Rights groups in France and abroad are calling on President Macron to raise concerns over war violations in Yemen with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed as he visits Paris on Wednesday.

One of the most influential leaders in the Arab world, MBZ, as he's known, is expected to meet with Macron, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and Prime Minister Edouard Philippe.

France is a leading supplier of arms to the United Arab Emirates and to Saudi Arabia, which are both part of a coalition fighting Houthi rebels in Yemen. They have been accused of indiscriminate strikes that have hit the civilian population hard - bombing homes, markets and schools.

Appeal by NGOs

A partial blockade by the Saudi-led coalition has left an estimated 22 million people in desperate need of humanitarian aid. The charity Save The Children on Tuesday said some 85,000 children under the age of five may have died from acute malnutrition in Yemen's three years of war.

In statements released Tuesday, French and international NGOs have urged Macron to threaten to stop the supply of weapons to the UAE if they risk being used to commit violations of international law.

Human Rights Watch has documented nearly 90 apparently unlawful coalition attacks, some of them likely war crimes. Bénédicte Jeannerod, France director at Human Rights Watch, said: “As the UAE’s de facto leader and deputy commander of its armed forces, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed could have acted to stop grave abuses in Yemen, but instead war crimes have mounted.”

Regional heavyweight

At age 57, MBZ is still only the Crown Prince - and not the Emir - of the UAE, a federation of seven petrol-rich emirates. He is de facto ruler though, with his half brother Sheikh Khalifa sidelined since suffering a stroke in 2014.

Researcher Fatiha Dazi-Heni, a specialist of Gulf monarchies, told RFI that MBZ is more discreet than his neighbour, Mohamed bin Salman, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia. He's also his mentor. The younger Saudi prince, aged in his 30s, has long been fascinated by MBS, who he considers a visionary, Dazi-Heni says. "Everyone knows they need each other. MBS needs the experience of MBZ and, conversely, MBZ needs the support of MBS to fulfil his dreams of conquest."

The UAE has imposed itself as a regional military power, implicated in the Libyan conflict as well as the war in Yemen. MBZ has built a modern Emirati army that is "over-armed" and "at war", says Dazi-Heni - so much so that it's been nicknamed "the Sparta of the Middle East" in reference to the ancient Greek city known for the formidable effectiveness of its army.

Franco-Emirati cooperation

France and the UAE have long had close ties. Abu Dhabi is home to France's only permanent military base in the region - Al Dhafra, on the shores of the Persian Gulf, less than 250 kilometers from the Iranian coast.

The last few years have seen that relationship strengthen further - with bilateral deals being agreed across a range of areas including security, trade, and cultural exchanges. This time last year, President Macron was in the UAE to inaugurate the Louvre Abu Dhabi, a museum whose sole purpose is to promote cultural exchange between East and West.

The Sorbonne University also has an outpost in the Emirates and, just last month, the UAE joined the International Organization of the Francophonie, which promotes the spread of French language and French values.

14 French companies back on trial in ‘Oil for Food’ scandal

By Mike Woods Issued on 21-11-2018 Modified 21-11-2018 to 17:38

The trial of 14 French companies accused of making corrupt payments to the regime of Saddam Hussein in Iraq in the 1990s and 2000s has opened at the Paris appeals court. A different court cleared the firms of wrongdoing three years ago, but judges may now take a different view.

The 14 companies, including Renault Trucks, Legrand and Schneider Electric, signed contracts with Iraq through the United Nations Oil-for-Food Program that ran between 1996 and 2003.

The program was designed to help civilians suffering under sanctions imposed on Iraq over the 1990 invasion of Kuwait, by allowing the government to sell oil on the world market, under UN supervision, in exchange for food, medicine and humanitarian needs.

As the program evolved, contracts were awarded based on companies’ willingness to pay 10-percent surcharges presented as “transport costs” or “after-sales services”, but which in fact went into the pockets of corrupt UN officials or to the Iraqi state coffers.

A UN inquiry concluded in 2005 that some 2,200 companies around the world, including 180 in France, made more than 1.5 billion euros’ worth of corrupt payments to win or maintain contracts.

However, the 14 French companies were let off the hook for a first set of charges in a 2015 trial, because the situation did not match the offenses that French anti-corruption law is designed to prosecute.

“Usually in corruption, the corrupted person takes money for himself and doesn’t give it to the state, so this case is quite special in this sense,” said Juliette Lelieur, a law professor at the University of Strasbourg.

Companies knew of illegal money

During that trial, the companies did not deny taking part in the program, and some said they made payments in all transparency and with the knowledge of French officials.

“They knew that this 10 percent was illegal money,” said Juliette Lelieur, a law professor at the University of Strasbourg.

“The deal was they would pay more for the first barrels of oil in exchange for the illegal opportunity to get more barrels.”

The court’s decision to dismiss charges was based on a 2013 acquittal of French oil company Total and former government minister Charles Pasqua.

However, in 2016, the Court of Appeal of Paris found Total guilty of “bribery of a foreign public official” in 2016 and ordered it to pay a 750,000 euro fine.

Swiss-based Dutch oil group Vitol, which has already been condemned to pay 17.5 million dollars (15 million euros) in the US, was fined 300,000 euros, and former French ambassador to the UN Jean-Bernard Merimee and former diplomat Serge Boidevaix were also ordered pay fines of 50,000 and 75,000 euros, respectively.

It is possible the court will take a similar view in regards to the 14 companies.

“You have active corruption and passive corruption,” Lelieur said.

“I think it is right to say that there was active corruption if the companies knew the money was not legal, even if the Iraqi agents were not corrupt, in the legal sense.”

The trial is expected to last until 30 November.

French prosecutors open inquiry into Macron campaign financing

The Local This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it @thelocalfrance 21 November 2018

Paris prosecutors have launched an inquiry into the origins of thousands of euros donated to President Emmanuel Macron's election campaign last year, a legal source told AFP on Tuesday.

The move follows an alert from France's campaign finance oversight body this month, after it was unable to determine the sources of a total of 144,000 euros given to Macron's Republic on the Move (LREM) movement.

The funds were contributed via checks, bank transfers or electronic payments, the source said, confirming a report on Europe 1 radio.

Investigators want to verify that none of the donors exceeded the 7,500-euro annual limit on individual donations to political parties.

The inquiry comes just weeks after leftist firebrand Jean-Luc Melenchon was questioned and his home and party's headquarters raided in connection with two funding probes.

Melenchon denounced the inquiry as a "political maneuver" piloted by Macron, whose economic policies he has fiercely contested as leader of the France Unbowed party.

"Will there also be searches at his home? Membership and donor lists seized as well? Or will this openly be a case of double standards?" Melenchon wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

France urged to change heritage law and return looted art to Africa

The Guardian - Ruth Maclean in Dakar and agencies

Wed 21 Nov 2018 18.34 GMT First published on Wed 21 Nov 2018 14.36 GMT

President Macron is looking into the issue of looted African artworks held in the France’s museums, taken without consent during the colonial period, to be returned to the continent.

Unless it could be proven that objects were obtained legitimately, they should be returned to Africa permanently, not on long-term loan, said the authors of the report, the Senegalese writer and economist Felwine Sarr and the French historian Bénédicte Savoy.

They have recommended changing French law to allow the restitution of cultural works to Africa, after Macron announced that he wanted it to begin within five years.

The extent to which France, Britain and Germany looted Africa of its artefacts during colonialism is not known, but according to the report, which will be released this Friday, about 90% of Africa’s cultural heritage currently lies outside the continent.

The report’s authors travelled to Mali, Senegal, Cameroon and Benin and looked through the works held by the Musée du quai Branly, a museum focused on non-European cultures in Paris, and found that about 46,000 of its 90,000 African works were “acquired” between 1885 and 1960 and may have to be returned.

____________________________

That’s News About France on Thursday, November 22nd.

Matthew Hedges: British academic accused of spying jailed for life in UAE

Durham University student was detained while on way home from PhD research trip

Nazia Parveen and Patrick Wintour

Wed 21 Nov 2018 18.27 GMT First published on Wed 21 Nov 2018 11.50 GMT

Matthew Hedges with his wife, Daniela Tejada. Photograph: Daniela Tejada/EPA

A British academic who was accused of spying for the UK government in the United Arab Emirates after traveling to Dubai to conduct research has been sentenced to life in jail.

Matthew Hedges, age 31, has been in a UAE prison for more than six months. The Durham University PhD candidate went to the country to research his thesis, and was handed the sentence at an Abu Dhabi court on Wednesday in a hearing that lasted less than five minutes, with no lawyer present.

His wife, Daniela Tejada, age 27, who was present in the courtroom, said Hedges began shaking when the verdict was read out.

“I am in complete shock and I don’t know what to do,” she said. “Matthew is innocent. The Foreign Office knows this and have made it clear to the UAE authorities that Matthew is not a spy for them.”

She said the case had been handled “appallingly” with no one taking it seriously.

“The British government must take a stand now for Matthew, one of their citizens,” she said. “They say that the UAE is an ally, but the overwhelmingly arbitrary handling of Matt’s case indicates a scarily different reality, for which Matt and I are being made to pay a devastatingly high price.”

Hedges was detained on 5 May at Dubai airport as he was leaving the country.

He was arrested after an Emirati man apparently reported him to the authorities for “asking sensitive questions about some sensitive departments” and “seeking to gather classified information on the UAE”.

Hedges’ family said he had all the correct documentation in order to enter the UAE and was researching aspects of the UAE’s foreign and domestic security strategy, including the war in Yemen.

However, Emirati press claimed Hedges had confessed to the charges against him and the case had been passed to the state security court. There is no independent confirmation of this claim. Hedges was taken to court in Abu Dhabi twice in October, with the case being adjourned both times.

It was only after his third court appearance that he was allowed any legal representation.

The UAE’s attorney general, Hamad al-Shamsi, said Hedges was accused of “spying for a foreign country, jeopardizing the military, political and economic security of the state”.

Hedges has denied the charges, and maintains he was in the country to research the impact of the Arab spring on the UAE’s foreign policy.

Tejada boarded a plane to the UK on Wednesday where she was due to meet with the British foreign secretary, Jeremy Hunt, on Thursday to discuss the case.

Hunt tweeted on Wednesday:

Jeremy Hunt‏ @Jeremy_Hunt

News on Matthew Hedges extremely worrying. We have seen no evidence to back up charges against him. FCO will do ALL we can to get him home & I will meet his wife Daniela tmrw. UAE claim to be friend & ally of the UK so there will be serious diplomatic consequences. Unacceptable.

At prime minister’s questions in the Commons on Wednesday, Theresa May said she was “deeply disappointed and concerned” about the case and would be raising it with the Emirati authorities.

“The Foreign Office will remain in close contact with Matthew, his family and his lawyer,” she told MPs. “We will continue to do all we can to support them as they consider the next steps and we will continue to press this matter at the highest level with the Emiratis.”

The angry British reaction to the sentence places Hunt, a relatively inexperienced foreign secretary, at odds on human rights issues with three of the most powerful countries in the Middle East – Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Hunt placed the case of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe at the heart of his visit to Iran this week. He is also privately appalled by Donald Trump’s decision to give a free pass to the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, endorsed or covered up by the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Few in the foreign office expected Hedges – at worst naïve, and at best innocent - would be given a life sentence for trying to carry out academic research into the UAE’s security politics.

The UAE for its part insists that when being cross-examined Hedges had pleaded guilty to all the charges laid against him. But there are questions over the value of any confession given after many months in detention, largely in isolation.

Diplomatic relations between the UK and UAE are generally warm, and Hunt raised the Hedges case when he was in Dubai last week. The UAE’s foreign minister, Anwar Gargash, is a frequent and eloquent exponent of his country’s position during frequent visits to London, and he is widely respected.

But he has been one of the staunchest defenders of the UAE judiciary in this case, claiming that as a result of their investigations “unusual and embarrassing revelations about friends and allies had come to light”.

The UK will hope that the courts will relent on appeal, but for Hunt this is likely to be a test case if he is not released. He knows he is taking a risk by highlighting human rights cases, but feels determined to put ethics alongside commerce.

Hedges, who is originally from Exeter, had been in the country for two weeks when he was arrested.

His family says he spent more than five and a half months in solitary confinement after his arrest, with no indication of the reason for his detention.

Tejada said that during the first six weeks he was interrogated without a lawyer or consular access, and held in “inhuman” conditions, under which his mental health deteriorated. During this time he was allegedly made to sign a document in Arabic which it has now been disclosed was a confession statement. Hedges does not speak or read Arabic.

Hedges’ friend and fellow academic Cinzia Bianco told the Guardian he had chosen to study the UAE because he had spent part of his childhood in the country and his father still lived there.

She said: “Matthew considered the UAE even safer and closer to him because he has personal connections out there, so this has been incredibly shocking.

“We are even more outraged because this could happen to any of us. It could happen to me next month when I am conducting my own field work.”

She explained that Hedges would have had an initial contact in the UAE and would have made more connections during his work.

“You never know who you are going to speak to when you go out,” she said. “It is more of a connection on the ground, and it leads to other people, so you can’t get approval for every person that you are going to meet.”

Hedges has 30 days to appeal against the verdict.

US-Christian Pastor Sentenced to Prison in China

Amanda Casanova | Religion Today Contributing Writer | Tuesday, November 20, 2018

Christian pastor John Sanqiang Cao has been sentenced to Chinese prison.

"Pastor John has been unjustly targeted for his Christian faith and sentenced to seven years in prison," ACLJ Chief Counsel Jay Sekulow said.

Cao has been in prison for more than 20 months, according to CBN News.

In March 2017, Caro and a friend used a bamboo raft to cross from China into Myanmar. He had made the trip many times before to take supplies and food into the country. However, this time, security agents arrested him when he arrived in China, saying that he was taking Bibles into the country.

"My father, being a Christian minister, he knew what he was getting himself into and he often took pride in the risk that he might one day become a martyr for his beliefs," Cao's son, Ben, told CBN News earlier this year.

Cao became a Christians in his 20s and attended seminary in New York. He is married and has two sons. His permanent home is him North Carolina.

He has worked in Central and Southern China for more than 20 years, helping to found Bible schools and providing humanitarian aid. According to the ACLJ, he helped build some 16 schools that serve about 2,000 students.

“Pastor John should not spend one more horrible day in that prison cell simply because of his faith and desire to help others,” a petition for his release says. “We are actively and aggressively urging the Chinese government to release Pastor John and allow him to return home to the United States to be reunited with his wife and sons.”

Berkeley Student Senator Pressured to Resign Over Christian Views

By Pastor Hal Mayer on Nov 19, 2018 06:00 am

Christian News

A student senator at the University of California at Berkeley is facing pressure to resign after she abstained from voting on a resolution that expressed opposition to an alleged plan by the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to legally define sex under Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 as being one’s biological sex at birth.

According to reports, the Queer Alliance Resource Center, a homosexual and transgender advocacy group on campus, had urged the Berkeley student Senate to pass a resolution condemning the reported move by HHS. All voting senators supported the bill.

“[T]he HHS’s proposed ‘definition’ is purposefully trans-exclusive, as it seeks to create an understanding of sex and gender that is fixed, determined by genitalia at birth, and limited to the binary (i.e. the options being either male or female),” the resolution before the student Senate read…

“[T]he Trump administration’s suggested definition of sex does not take into account that ‘biological sex’ has little to do with gender,” it asserted.

The resolution opined that the proposed adjustments to Title IX “rob transgender, non-binary, and otherwise gender non-conforming students of their right to seek legal recourse for discrimination,” and therefore, the students stand “in firm opposition to the Trump administration’s proposed definition of sex.”

However, Isabella Chow, a junior who serves on the student Senate, decided to abstain from voting as she could not in good conscience support the resolution. She delivered a statement to her peers outlining why she could not join the others in voting, prefacing her remarks with the notation that she opposes bullying and bigotry, and believes that Christ would have her to be loving and compassionate to all men.

“My God is one who assigns immeasurable value to and desires to love each and every human being,” Chow said. “In God’s eyes and therefore my own, every one of you here today and in the LGBTQ+ community as a whole is significant, valid, wanted and loved—even if and when our views differ.”

However, love, she outlined, does not condone choices that are not the best for another person. Therefore, after consulting with various Christian leaders and advisors, Chow concluded that she could not be a part of the resolution.

“That said, I cannot vote for this bill without compromising my values and my community that elected me to represent them,” she continued. “As a Christian, I personally do believe that certain lifestyles and acts conflict with what is good, right and true. I believe that God created male and female at the beginning of time, and designed sex for marriage between one man and one woman.”

“For me, to love another person does not mean that I silently concur when, at the bottom of my heart, I do not believe that your choices are right or the best for you as an individual.”

Chow was soon met with backlash as a petition was organized by the Queer Alliance Support Center calling for her resignation.

“In the senator’s prepared speech, she expressed blatantly homophobic and transphobic views, declaring LGBTQ+ individuals’ identities ‘in conflict with what is good, right and true,’ and stating that she ‘[does] not believe that [our] choices are right or the best for [us],’” the petition read.

“Senator Chow proclaims ‘love for all people’ and, yet, invalidates queer, trans, and non-binary identities as ‘immoral life choices,’” it stated.

The group said that it has concerns over how Chow would vote on similar matters in the future.

“Normalizing acts of hate—even in the form of a pretty speech and a vote to abstain, and especially when it comes from an elected official whose role is to represent the whole of the UC Berkeley student body—will not be tolerated,” it remarked.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, more than 1,000 people have signed the petition. The outlet also reports that hundreds attended a recent meeting calling for Chow’s ousting, and students have posted remarks on social media labeling her a “horrible person” and a “mental imbecile.”

The student newspaper, The Daily Californian, additionally published an article critical of Chow, but refused to print her defense because it “reinforced” her initial speech, which “utilized rhetoric that is homophobic and transphobic by the Daily Cal’s standards.” Banners on campus additionally read “Senator Chow Resign Now.”

“No matter how much I tried to say, ‘I can love you and still disagree with you,’ people still interpret my disagreement with being a bigot and a hater,” Chow lamented to the San Francisco Chronicle.

She also told Campus Reform that she is trusting God to use the matter for the good, and hopes that the situation will spark dialogue about the issue.

“As a Christian, I believe that God redeems and he uses all situations for the good of those who love Him. There is so much happening, and even though it’s been a really, really rough week for me, I know that God is working and I know that he is using this to strengthen the Church, to awaken the Church in a sense,” she stated.

“There is a Christian community on campus that has been praying for me and encouraging me throughout all this. And if I don’t represent their views, who else will?”

Chow says she has no plans to resign.

Author’s Comment:

LGBTQ+ activists have learned how to gang up on those who disagree with them and falsely accuse them. The story of Lot gives us a lot of detail concerning what to expect in the last days.

Prophetic Link:

“But before they lay down, the men of the city, even the men of Sodom, compassed the house round, both old and young, all the people from every quarter…” Genesis 19:4

“Likewise also, as it was in the days of Lot, Even thus shall it be in the day when the Son of man is revealed.” Luke 17:28, 30.

Will there be another Civil War in America?

By Pastor Hal Mayer on Nov 16, 2018 06:00 am

Our Comment:

A war may be brewing within the United States, almost a third of voters say in a poll. Amid widespread political polarization on issues like immigration and recent public confrontations of Trump administration officials, 31 percent of probable U.S. voters surveyed said they think “it’s likely that the United States will experience a second civil war sometime in the next five years.”

USATODAY: Democrats at 37 percent were slightly more fearful of a second civil war than Republicans at 32 percent, the poll from Rasmussen Reports found.

While more than half thought it was unlikely the USA would see a second civil war soon, 59 percent of voters were still concerned that opponents of President Donald Trump’s policies would resort to violence.

During former President Barack Obama’s second year in office, a similar 53% of voters thought those who did not support his policies would turn to violence… [The] poll also found 53 percent of voters were worried that those critical of the news media’s Trump coverage would become violent.

Trump administration officials, including White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and White House adviser Stephen Miller, have faced public confrontation from political opponents protesting the immigration policy and others.

The survey by Rasmussen Reports polled 1,000 likely U.S. voters from June 21 to June 24 with a sampling error of 3 percentage points.

Meanwhile, U.S. Rep. Steve King, R-Iowa, fears another Fort Sumter is in our near future. “America is heading in the direction of another Harpers Ferry,” the controversial conservative tweeted… “After that comes Ft. Sumter.”

King’s tweet linked to an article from the conservative online news site PJ Media about a group of protesters who were staging an “occupy”-style campout in front of an Immigration and Customs Enforcement holding facility in Portland, Ore.

Harper’s Ferry, Va., was the site of an 1859 raid on a federal armory led by militant abolitionist John Brown. Brown’s attack was aimed at sparking a massive slave uprising and the violent act helped push the divided country toward civil war.

King’s concern that the U.S. could be heading for another violent, internal conflict has been echoed by many voices in recent days after two administration officials were driven from restaurants because of opposition to their political views. A call from Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., for activists to ramp up such harassment has further fueled concern that civility in American politics has eroded.

King himself has a history of remarks that have been criticized as inflammatory, divisive and racist.”

Our Comment:

A new civil war will certainly have racism mixed up in it, as well as economic issues. A bad economy always leads to unrest that can, at times, become violent, and certainly would in today’s polarized America.

Prophetic Link:

The moneyed men, because they have the power, control the market…purchase at low rates all they can obtain, and then sell at greatly increased prices. This means starvation to the poorer classes, and will result in a civil war. There will be a time of trouble such as never was since there was a nation.” Manuscript Releases, Vol. 5, page 305.

Florida Democrats Urged Voters to Submit Absentee Ballots After Election Day Using Altered Forms

Florida Democrats urged voters to submit absentee ballots after Election Day, using an official form that had been altered to make it look like they were doing so within the legal deadline, hoping a judge would later allow the votes.

That attempt to add Democratic votes, which critics say is possible election fraud, was reported Thursday morning by Ana Ceballos of the Naples Daily News, who notes the scheme has already been reported to federal prosecutors.

Ceballos reported:

A day after Florida’s election left top state races too close to call, a Democratic party leader directed staffers and volunteers to share altered election forms with voters to fix signature problems on absentee ballots after the state’s deadline.

The altered forms surfaced in Broward, Santa Rosa, Citrus and Okaloosa counties and were reported to federal prosecutors to review for possible election fraud as Florida counties complete a required recount in three top races.

But an email obtained by the USA TODAY NETWORK-Florida shows that Florida Democrats were organizing a broader statewide effort beyond those counties to give voters the altered forms to fix improper absentee ballots after the Nov. 5 deadline. Democratic Party leaders provided staffers with copies of a form, known as a “cure affidavit,” that had been modified to include an inaccurate Nov. 8 deadline.

One Palm Beach Democrat said in an interview the idea was to have voters fix and submit as many absentee ballots as possible with the altered forms in hopes of later including them in vote totals if a judge ruled such ballots were allowed.

Election Day was November 6.

A decision Thursday by federal judge Mark Walker, a Barack Obama appointee, would allow voters to correct mismatched signatures on mailed-in and provisional ballots until Saturday. Republicans have appealed.

Republicans are already crying foul over Democrats’ efforts to overturn GOP victories in the races for governor and U.S. Senate by suing local election authorities to include votes that were improperly cast (or not cast).

Election officials in Broward County and Palm Beach County failed to comply with state laws and court orders regarding the counting and reporting of outstanding ballots, leading to speculation about efforts to tamper with the results.

Democrats have countered by claiming that Republicans do not want every vote to be counted.

Orange County vote count suggests fraud

GOP governor candidate wins area, but Democrats take all 6 House seats

Published: 20 Nov 2018

The traditionally conservative Southern California enclave of Orange County has turned entirely Democratic in the House elections after finding tens of thousands of votes since Election Day.

While the county went for Republican John Cox over Democrat Gavin Newsom in the governor’s race, all six House districts were won by the Democratic candidate, points out the Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft.

In 2016, the Republicans won four of those races.

Hoft believes voter fraud could be an explanation for the split-ticket voting.

He points out that 299,931 more Democrats voted for the Democrats in the Orange County congressional races than voted for Newsom for governor.

Hoft cites a reader who argues Cox “ran a horrible campaign and was virtually invisible.”

“I find it hard to believe that voters would split the ticket — voting Red for an unknown guy Governor and Blue for a super liberal congressperson,” the reader wrote. “Just seems like a BIG red flag.”

Read more at https://www.wnd.com/2018/11/orange-county-vote-count-suggests-fraud/#XWSI30vUrprTHDBr.99

CA Gov. Jerry Brown Vetoed Bipartisan Wildfire Management Bill in 2016

Ice Cap - Nov 14, 2018 - By Katy Grimes August 9, 2018

California has had no downtrend in annual precipitation since 1895

Could it be that the people in the path of these fast moving infernos and the brave firefighters trying to save lives and property are suffering because of bad state government and certain large NGOs ?

CA Gov. Jerry Brown Vetoed Bipartisan Wildfire Management Bill in 2016

Last year, as all Hell was breaking loose in California, as residents were burned out of their homes, neighborhoods and businesses, Gov. Jerry Brown was jetting around the world spouting climate change propaganda, and calling this California’s ‘new normal.’

“With climate change, some scientists are saying Southern California is literally burning up, and burning up is maybe a metaphor or a description not just to the fires right here, but what we can expect over the next years and decades,” Brown said.



As California burns once again under torrential wildfires, many Californians have been asking why the dramatic increase in wildfires in the last five years… everyone except Governor Jerry Brown, who claims that year-round, devastating fires are the “new normal” we must accept.

Megan Barth and Katy Grimes reported recently:

Obama-era regulations have resulted in excessive layers of bureaucracy that blocked proper forest management, and increased environmentalist litigation and cost - a result of far too many radical environmentalists, bureaucrats, politicians and judicial activists, who would rather let forests burn, than let anyone thin out overgrown trees or let professional loggers harvest usable timber left from beetle infestation, or selectively cut timber.”

Mismanaged, overcrowded forests provide fuel to historic California wildfires, experts say. The 129 million dead trees throughout California’s forests are serving as matchsticks and kindling.

Jerry Brown vetoed a bipartisan wildfire management bill in 2016.

At the request of the City Council of Laguna Beach, Sen. John Moorlach (R-Costa Mesa), authored SB 1463, a bipartisan bill which would have given local governments more say in fire-prevention efforts through the Public Utilities Commission proceeding making maps of fire hazard areas around utility lines.

Noteworthy, California fires have produced as much pollution in 2 days as all the state’s cars do in a year.

Laguna Beach went through four fires sparked by utility lines in the last ten years, and has done as much in the way of prevention as they could afford. The bill would have allowed cities to work with utilities to underground utility lines, and work with the Public Utilities Commission to develop updated fire maps by requiring the PUC to take into consideration areas in which communities are at risk from the consequences of wildfire, not just those areas where certain environmental hazards are present.

Moorlach’s bill came about when on February 2, 2016, the PUC served the final version of Fire Map 1, and the City of Laguna Beach was not placed within the low-risk margins of the Utility Fire Threat Index.

Gov. Brown vetoed SB 1463, despite being passed by the Legislature, 75-0 in the Assembly and 39-0 in the Senate. That tells you this was political. The Governor’s veto message did not properly address why he vetoed the bill. Brown claimed that the PUC and CalFire have already been doing what Moorlach’s bill sought to accomplish.

“SB 1463 would have not only safeguarded Laguna and other high fire-risk communities in Orange County, but would have helped other vulnerable communities throughout the state that are often threatened by wildfires caused by sparks from shorted or fallen utility lines,” Sen. Moorlach said in a statement following the surprise veto. “The Governor’s veto impedes the necessity to more urgently address the California Public Utilities Commission’s focus on identifying high risk areas that should be prioritized for appropriate mitigation measures.”

After SB 1463 was killed by Gov. Brown, Sen. Moorlach and his staff went to work trying to redirect the state’s accumulated cap-and-trade funds into wildfire prevention.

Authored in 2018, the new Senate Bill 1463, aptly named “Cap and Trees,” would continuously appropriate 25 percent of state cap-and-trade funds to counties to harden the state’s utility infrastructure and better manage wildlands and our overgrown and drought-weakened forests, Moorlach recently wrote in a San Francisco Chronicle op ed.

The idea was to actually reduce the state’s highest source of greenhouse gas emissions, curb the impacts of future wildfires and prevent unnecessary damage to life and property, the new SB 1463 fact sheet reported.

As it turned out, SB 1463 was killed in the radical Senate Environmental Quality Committee by Democrats, even though there was no opposition to it. The killing was purely political, with no regard given to the people of the state.

Cap and Trade was a scheme born out of the California Global Warming Solutions Act of 2006, known as AB 32, which charged the California Air Resources Board with lowering greenhouse gas emissions to 1990 levels by 2020. In addition, AB 32 requires the ARB to inventory GHG emissions in California, and approve statewide GHG emissions limits.

Sen. Moorlach’s second version of SB 1463 would also have required the California Air Resources Board to include greenhouse gas emissions from wildland and forest fires in their updated Scoping Plan. The ARB does not actually track GHGs - they just estimate. The ARB is extorting millions of dollars from California businesses on their best guesses.

It is estimated that “for every 2 to 3 days these wildfires burn, GHG emissions are roughly equal to the annual emissions from every car in the entire state of California,”

USA Today/Reno Gazette reported in 2017. Last year, there were more than 9,000 major wildfires which burned over 1.2 million acres. Several of the large fires were caused or exacerbated by sparking utility lines.

The problem is that the Air Resources Board Scoping Plan ignores the most egregious (egg-ree’-gee-us) of all GHG emission problems - manmade wildfires. Instead, the ARB spends a substantial amount of cap and trade funds on high-speed rail, which literally increases GHG emissions and eliminates large carbon sinks.