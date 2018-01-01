Weather Forecast - Thursday, Nov 22nd

Thursday

Mostly Sunny today. Fog patches or Stratus on the Plateau up to near 800 meters, largely dissipating. Max Temps 6 to 9 on the plain. 0 at 2000 meters. Weak to moderate SW winds in the mountains.



Tomorrow Friday

Mostly Cloudy. Rain arriving during the afternoon from the SW. The snow line between 1600 and 1900 meters. Max Temp around 6 C. on the plain. 10 in Valais. Foehn winds in the Alps.



Saturday

Generally Cloudy. Intermittent rain. The snow line lowering from 1700 to 1200 meters. Weather calming from the west during the 2nd half of the day. Highs 6 to 9 C.



Sunday

Fog or low Stratus on the Plateau. Variable cloudiness above and elsewhere. 6 to 9 C.



Monday

Cloudy. Some rain at times. The snow line lowering to between 600 and 900 meters. Highs 4 to 7.



Tuesday

Variable weather. Snow at low elevations.



Wednesday

Stratus on the Plateau. Quite sunny in other areas.

__________________

Thatâ€™s RADIO 74 weather on Thursday, November 22nd. A warm and Happy Thanksgiving Day to our American listeners and everyone else whoâ€™s celebrating this day of grace and thankfulness.



Next week, Sunday through Friday, RADIO 74 will be remembering with you the joys and blessings of the year, as together, station staff and our listeners, plan to care for the financial needs of this unusual radio broadcasting service. We hope to hear from every RADIO 74 listener.



Our goal is to raise 60,000 euros to liquidate all operating debt. The first 10,000 euros to pay our FM transmitter site rent on the Jura now 2 years late. The site owner is rightfully angry and threatened us with expulsion.

Learn more about RADIO 74 here on our website.