News About France - Monday, Nov 26th

French Yellow Vest protesters call new demo next week - or do they?

Issued on 25-11-2018

France's Yellow Vest protesters have called for a new national demonstration on Saturday December 1st after this weekend's rallies, which saw violent scenes in Paris and some other towns. But at least one leading activist denounced the call as "fake news" almost as soon as it was published.

Sparked by rises in a green tax on fuel, the movement has become a broader protest against the policies of President Emmanuel Macron, who seems determined not to back down.

But there is no formal organization and most initiatives have been taken on social media.

On Sunday a Facebook page made the call to demonstrate in a week's time.

However, the movement's Toulouse spokesman, Benjamin Cauchy, denied that the call came from the original organizers, claiming that it was probably manipulation by "the far right or the far left".

Regional organizers were discussing the naming of representatives who can "discuss constructively" with the government, he said.

As local authority workers cleared the rubble on the Champs-Elysées on Sunday, a Yellow Vest Facebook page called for an "Act 3" at 2.00 pm on the central Paris avenue.

They had been forbidden to march there this Saturday but thousands assembled anyway, leading to clashes with riot police that left 24 people injured, five of them police officers. More than 100 were arrested and 101 detained including a 27-year-old man on suspicion of seriously injuring a police officer in the eye, by throwing metal objects. Some protesters accused the police of brutality.

Tweet accuses "fascist" CRS of beating demonstrator

The call for a new demonstration said there should be "no vandalism, but five million French people in the street".

Its demands were "1) more spending power, 2) scrap fuel taxes" and added "otherwise, on the move for Macron's resignation".

This Saturday's protests attracted 106,301 people, according to official figures, less than half the number who turned out across the country the previous week.

Journalists harassed

Most of the protests outside Paris went off peacefully, although one gendarme was seriously injured and two others slightly hurt in the Channel port city of Calais, leading to four arrests. More violence was reported in Villefranche-sur-Saône, central France.

Two journalists from the BFMTV 24-hour news channel claimed to be victims of an "attempted lynching" after being abused and threatened by several dozen protesters who chased them away from the scene of the protest in the south-western city of Toulouse.

They have filed complaints with the police, as has a reporter from CNews TV, who was kicked and spat on while covering the rally in the southern town Béziers.

The Reporters Without Borders press freedom campaign on Saturday issued an appeal to the Yellow Vests not to aim at the wrong target by harassing journalists.

Macron on Saturday evening said he was ashamed of the violence on the Paris demonstration, although Interior Minister Christophe Castaner later commented that most of the damage was to property, not people.

Attending the EU summit to discuss Brexit on Sunday, the president had little to say on the protests, apart from acknowledging that European politicians had to "provide meaningful economic, social but also cultural answers" to "our middle and working classes".

Budget Minister Gérald Darmanin was more forthcoming, hinting that the government could cut taxes further, but warning that would mean a moratorium on public spending.

Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire, for his part, announced that he was organizing a meeting on Monday of business representatives to assess the impact of the protests, which have often involved pickets of supermarket entrances and transport hubs, on sales.

Macron is to organize a summit on climate change, according to the Journal du Dimanche newspaper, in order to calm the debate on energy policy and its effects on taxation.

Réunion curfew lifted

Officials lifted a curfew in the Indian Ocean territory of Réunion on Saturday, saying that violence by gangs of young vandals had subsided.

Since 17 November 143 people have been arrested, they reported.

Public transport was still not running on Sunday and the airport was to close at 4.00 pm local time.

Unemployment on the island is 22.8 percent, and 40 percent of the population live below the poverty line.

EU leaders back 'tragic' brexit deal

Issued on 25-11-2018

European Union leaders have approved the terms of the United Kingdom's withdrawal from the bloc, after 18-months of tough Brexit negotiations, with a top EU official declaring the historic day a "tragedy".

Ahead of a visit by Prime Minister Theresa May, the 27 leaders of the bloc met in Brussels to endorse the agreement, which sets the stage for Britain to exit the union on March 29.

Arriving for a special summit in Brussels, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, head of the bloc's executive arm, said it was a "sad day".

The deal took 18 months of tough negotiations before it was hammered out. It covers finance, citizens' rights, Northern Ireland, a transition phase, and reflects on future security- and trade ties.

The final draft was almost derailed by a last-minute row over the British territory of Gibraltar, which Spain claims as its own, which resolved on Saturday with the UK promising to bilateral talks would continue on the issue.

Final hurdle

Theresa May says the Brexit deal will deliver her country a "brighter future".

But there is one last hurdle to overcome: the British House of Commons in London must still approve the deal before "Brexit day", designated by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 as 29 March, 2019 at 11:00 pm.

The Sunday Telegraph reported that members of May’s cabinet and EU diplomats are secretly working on "plan B" proposals, after 91 Conservative MPs indicated that they would oppose it in the Commons.

But in the letter, published in several newspapers, May insisted her agreement would "honour the result" of the 2016 referendum – when 52 percent backed Leave – and that it would be "a moment of renewal and reconciliation".

But he said terms had been agreed that would "reduce the risks and losses."

France introduces fixed fine for drug use

Connexion

The French Assemblée Nationale has voted to introduce a fixed €200 fine for the use of narcotics - and cannabis in particular - in an effort to step up the fight against illegal drugs.

The bill was adopted on Friday November 23, by 28 votes in favour, and 14 against. It will introduce a €200 fixed punishment fine for the illicit use of drugs, with cannabis especially targeted.

Since 1970 in France, illegal drug use - of any kind - has been associated with up to a year in prison and a fine of up to €3,750; but this was rarely enforced for the use of drugs such as cannabis.

The vote comes against a backdrop of widespread cannabis use in France: “official figures” published by Le Monde newspaper estimated that in 2017 there around 5 million users nationally, of which 700,000 were said to use it daily.

Justice minister Nicole Belloubet said the new measure was the “result of important work” undertaken by parliamentarians, especially Eric Pouillat of the ruling La République en Marche (LREM) party.

She said that fixed fines “work well for other types of contraventions”, and said that the introduction of the fine would not remove other “possible responses” to drug use - such as the accused being asked to appear in court.

Response to the vote has been mixed.

Some left-wing ministers have condemned the lack of involvement from health authorities on the issue, saying that a fine for cannabis use “will not lead to a change in the public health response” to drug use.

MP David Habib (Parti Socialiste), condemned the measure as “unequal”, and said: “These types of arrangements will not lead to an improvement in the health [of the country]”. MP Pierre Dharréville (Parti Communiste Français) said that the fine could disproportionately affect disadvantaged young people.

Ministers had initially planned for the fine amount to be €300, but this was dropped to €200 out of concern that the measure could provoke severe financial problems for users.

But far-right politician Marine Le Pen (Rassemblement National) said that the vote was “hypocritical” as the “low [fine] amount” effectively “authorised the consumption” of drugs.

And MP Ugo Barnalicis (La France Insoumise) asked: “Are we going to solve the problem this way? If we want to fight against drug trafficking and traffickers, let’s legalize [drugs instead].”

Yet, some organizations and police groups have called the vote “a failure”, and condemned it as just another repressive measure.

As well as focusing on the use of narcotics, the vote also applied the fixed fine to other similar offences, including the sale and offer of alcohol to a minor.

MPs also discussed the possibility of extending the use of fixed fines to problems such as unlicensed street tobacco vendors - addressing concerns from LREM MPs - and also to crimes such as mistreatment of animals.

Tabacs 'to sell Bitcoin from 2019'

Connexion

The Banque de France has rejected claims it has given its support to plans allowing the country's 27,000 tobacco shops to sell cryptocurrencies Bitcoin and Ethereum.

In a statement to AFP, the central bank said: "Contrary to what was asserted […] without prior verification, no such agreement has been signed with the aim of allowing Bitcoin sales by tobacconists.

“In addition, no such deal is either being envisaged or under discussion.”

The bank's statement came after broadcaster Europe 1 reported the Prudential Supervision and Resolution Authority (ACPR), had given the deal its approval.

In an interview with Le Monde du Tabac, Fédération des Buralistes president Philippe Coy confirmed the Europe 1 report.

Europe 1 had reported that, from January 1 2019, customers would be able to buy coupons - in values of €50, €100 or €250 - when they pick up their morning papers at a French tabac following a deal between the Fédération des Buralistes and cryptocurrency wallet provider KeplerK.

The vouchers will allow purchasers to invest in Bitcoin after creating an online account at the KeplerK website.

But Mr Coy insisted that tabacs would not become a 'bureau de change' for changing crypocurrencies into real-world cash, and purchases will be controlled. Only adults, who have provided proof of identification, an home address, email and mobile phone details, and a photograph will be allowed to buy the vouchers.

Initially up to 4,000 of France's 27,000 tabacs will be equipped with software that will permit customers to acquire either Bitcoin or Ethereum cryptocurrencies. The system will be rolled out to the remaining outlets later, if the scheme proves a success.

Central bank approval is not necessary, according to a report in Le Monde, which said that the bank's blessing was 'not needed for this specific case'.

