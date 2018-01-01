Weather Forecast - Monday, Nov 26th

Monday

Skies covered today. some showers, more frequent during the second half of the day and tonight, especially along the PreAlps. The snow line 900 meters, lowering to 700 meters by tomorrow morning. Max Temp 6 C. -4 at 2000 meters. Weak to moderate N winds, strengthening tonight.



Tomorrow Tuesday

Cloudy with some light showers in the morning, more frequent and continuing part of the afternoon along the PreAlps. The snow line between 500 and 700 meters. Max Temp 5 C. Moderate to Strong N winds in the Alps.



Wednesday

Cloudy. Some light rain along the Jura. The snow line at rising from 700 to near 1100 meters. Max Temps 7 C.

Thursday

Often cloudy. Probably dry. Windy in the mountains. High 8 C.

Friday

Cloudy. Some rain. Snow above 1500 meters. Windy in the mountains. High 7 C.

Saturday

Variable conditions. Periods of some sunshine with rain at times. The snow line near 1500 meters.



Sunday

Cloudy. Some rain. Snow above 2000 meters.

Thatâ€™s weather on Monday, November 26th from RADIO 74, a not-for-profit association, listener supported.



This is souvenir week. Remembering some of the great times weâ€™ve enjoyed over recent weeks, months and years. Weâ€™re inviting listeners to call and share antidotes and memories in connection with RADIO 74â€¦ programs, ideas, inspiration, encouragement, your feelings and impressions about RADIO 74.



Telephone RADIO 74 anytime between 6am and 10pm today through Friday. Weâ€™ll be delighted to hear your thoughts, memories and comments.



Our phone number in Switzerland 022 501 78 65.



In France, 045 043 74 74.



This week weâ€™re raising 60,000 euros from you our listeners to pay off the remaining debts. The most urgent is 10,000 euros which MUST be paid this week to the owner of our FM and DAB+ transmitting site for the Geneva - Lake Leman area. The deadline is this Friday, or elseâ€¦!



