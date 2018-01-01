Not Another Financial Crisis...!

“Yet another “crisis” at RADIO 74,” you ask? “Is the station going bust?” Well, yes and no. No, the station has never enjoyed a fat bank account. And yes, it will probably survive again. It always has in the past.

The current “crisis” is nothing new. Longtime listeners will recall that financial difficulties have been “the norm” at this amazing local radio station since day one… January 17, 1982. Perpetually underfunded, yet determined to keep going at all cost, to stay on the air and serve in its unique way, RADIO 74 has battled countless trials, conflicts and obstacles and always turned out the victor.

Like a cat; no matter which way you thrown it out the window, it always lands on all four feet.



In fact, finances have not worsened and have remained stable during the past several years, each year ending at about 60,000 euros in the red, which weighs on the succeeding years balance sheet. When this back debt is liquidated, RADIO 74 will be in the black again. And that’s our major goal over the next 6 weeks, to end 2018 with zero back debt.



One of our creditors, who is rightfully angry, is the owner of our main FM transmitter site on the Jura. We owe him 10,000 Euros. That’s two years of back rent. He’s threatened to bulldoze our tower and throw us out if we don’t pay before December 1st. I don’t think it would be wise to test his patience any longer.



Rent at our studio is now 27 months behind. We owe our friends, the landlords, 22,000 Euros. And salaries are 4 months behind. We remain confident donations will soon arrive to care for these needs.



The annual RADIO 74 fund raising campaign is on this week, November 25 to 30. Plan to donate and pledge your financial support to keep your favorite programs and music on the air. Thank you!