News About France - Tuesday, Nov 27th

What now for France's Yellow Vest protesters?

By Tony Cross Issued on 26-11-2018

France's Yellow Vest protesters have mounted the most serious challenge yet to President Emmanuel Macron's government. But they seem divided as to what their next move should be. Local activists are to meet at a national level to try to give the movement some structure. But does that go against the nature of a protest that has so far been organized from the bottom up, mainly through social media?

The informal nature of the movement is "both a strength and a weakness", says Jonathan Deval, who runs the Yellow Vests Toulouse Facebook page and stresses that, for now, he is not a spokesman of the movement.

"It’s a strength, obviously, there’s no denying that," he told RFI by phone on Monday. "But in the long term it’s going to do us damage because there are people who exploiting the movement to make a name for themselves or to join our demonstrations to commit acts of vandalism or attack journalists. That’s not our idea of what the movement’s about and it’s not at all the image we want to present to people.”

Who can speak for Yellow Vests?

After Saturday's protests, which mobilized over 80,000 people nationwide and saw clashes with the police on Paris's Champs Elysées Avenue, one Facebook page called for a new national protest in Paris next Saturday.

But the call raised the issue of the legitimacy of any would-be representatives.

Who can call a demonstration and who can't?

And who can denounce the call for another national demonstration as a provocation, as a certain Benjamin Cauchy, widely presented in the media as a Toulouse Yellow Vests spokesman, did?

Deval has no time for him.

"Mr Cauchy proclaimed himself spokesman but there are no Yellow Vests spokespeople in Toulouse or even in France," he declares.

Despite the movement's apolitical image, it has emerged that Cauchy has been a local councilor for the mainstream-right UMP (now the Republicans) and has links to the hard-right anti-tax Debout La France party, according to Franceinfo radio.

Other self-appointed spokespeople have been found to have links to the far right and Interior Minister Christophe Castaner has accused "ultra-right" movements of infiltrating the demonstrations and initiating clashes with the police.

National structure to be established

He says that most Yellow Vests want to avoid political exploitation, and that a national meeting has been organized to give the movement a more formal structure.

"At the moment we’re trying to link up, to coordinate at a national level," he says. "Tomorrow we have a meeting with lawyers to establish a legal structure for the movement.”

Will that mean this spontaneous, grassroots movement will have leaders?

“That’s what will allow us to elect leaders and spokespeople because at the moment the only spokespeople are self-proclaimed," he comments, obviously with one eye on Cauchy. "We’re a citizens’ movement and we should elect our representatives.”

Not just about fuel prices

The government accuses the protesters of not caring about climate change because they oppose the fuel tax rise.

But, for Deval as for many of the protesters, that is "the straw that broke the camel’s back".

“Our first demand is about social inequality. It should be the same for everybody,” he insists. “Don’t tell us it’s for the environment when big polluters like cruise-liners, airplanes, jumbo jets and so on don’t pay the eco-tax, when multinationals like Starbucks, which has God knows how many outlets in France, don’t pay any tax in France. We want everybody to pay tax, not just the worst-off.”

So is the movement a real threat to Macron's government?

“If Mr Macron continues to turn a deaf ear, as he has done so far, and plays the ecological transition card, it could well go on and become dangerous," comments Deval. "Not in Toulouse, because were peaceful, we’ve called for a peaceful movement, but when you see what happened on the Champs Elysées it could well become dangerous. Mr Macron must stop turning a deaf ear, it’s not just the tax on fuel, it’s everything and we want things to be the same for everyone.”

French government to improve public transport links in rural France

By RFI Issued on 26-11-2018

The French government has unveiled a bill set to make it easier to circulate in rural parts of the country where inadequate public transport has made people reliant on cars. The announcement comes as the government tries to quell anger of the gilets jaunes (yellow vests) motorists who’ve been protesting over rising fuel taxes.

French Transport Minister Elisabeth Borne announced plans on Monday which would both increase public transport, make it cleaner, and “reduce dependency on the car”.

They include extending a transport authority (AOM) to the whole of France, beyond cities as is currently the case. This would allow all local authorities to set up a tax on businesses to finance the area's transport network.

The bill also promises to reduce the price of getting a driving license, currently anywhere between €600 and €2,000. If approved, the cost would drop drastically.

But there are also measures like the “sustainable transport package” which would reduce reliance on the car altogether. In short, employers would pay their staff a bonus of up to €400 for using more “sustainable” methods of transport such as carpooling or cycling.

The bill also provides the legal framework to create public shuttles or navettes from 2020 onwards. Already experimented in Paris and Lyon, these small electric vehicles could be operational in rural areas in under two years transporting people for example to train stations.

Other measures include allowing local authorities to create lanes reserved for less-polluting vehicles and better access to information on transport solutions.

As for the existing railway network, nearly €5 billion will be spent each year on developing the country's railways, especially in rural areas.

The bill comes as the government is under attack from the gilets jaunes protestors, angry about rises in the price of fuel tax as well as their decreasing spending power.

While the transport minister says the bill's timing is coincidental, protestors have been particularly vocal in smaller towns and rural areas where public transport is patchy.

A measure in the bill which would have made it easier to set up tolls in urban areas has been dropped from the final version so as “not to accentuate divides between [urban and rural] territories” said the transport minister.

But the scheme is not likely to work because rural people are disadvantaged by time and distance, something that relatively slow, time consuming public transport cannot remedy. Competing with city people requires the personal automobile and reasonably priced fuels.

No congestion charges in France

Connexion

Plans for urban congestion tolls removed from draft transport law following opposition from major cities and the risk of further gilets jaunes' protests

Urban congestion charges, designed to help cut pollution in major towns and cities, will not be implemented in France in the near future after the government backed down from implementing them in the face of opposition from leading mayors.

The draft law on the future of mobility in France, that was due to be presented to the cabinet on Monday, had been set to include provisions that allowed cities to impose local traffic charges, similar to congestion charges in London or Milan.

But, as reported in the December edition of Connexion, the mayors of France's four major cities - Nice, Bordeaux, Marseille and Paris - all said they were not interested in bringing in the tolls.

The government is also aware that the prospect of further charges for motorists would add fuel to the gilets jaunes' fire - the prospect of future congestion charges has already been highlighted by some protesters.

However, another measure that could lead to controversy is included in the draft bill - the prospect that cities could establish low-emission zones, which would mean that more polluting vehicles would be banned from entering certain areas. Pilot schemes could be introduced from 2020.

Macron to address nation in wake of violent protests

FRANCE 24 Latest update : 2018-11-26

Faced with violent anti-government protests in Paris, French President Macron will announce today new measures, in an attempt to rally support for the environmental agenda tax hikes.

Paris was counting the cost of clashes between police and demonstrators Sunday on the Champs-Elysees, where barricades were set on fire, luxury shop windows smashed, and traffic lights uprooted. Police said, some 30 people were injured and 101 arrested.

The government blamed much of the violence on a small minority of "ultra-right" activists who infiltrated some 8,000 demonstrators wearing the yellow, high-visibility vests that symbolize their week-long protests against hikes in fuel tax.

Bruno Le Maire, the economy minister, acknowledged Sunday that "the current crisis goes far beyond just a question of fuel", adding that it was important that "work be better paid" to improve living standards.

Elysee presidential palace said Macron would make a speech next week on ecological transition where the French leader is expected to address the protests.

Opposition leaders have been quick to note that the protests, mostly organized by grass-root protesters coordinating by way of social media rather than by traditional political parties or trade unions, have won wide popular support.

"When a movement has the backing of three quarters of French people, you give them an answer, you don't just dismiss them as a gang of thugs," Olivier Faure, the socialist party leader told Le Parisien newspaper.

Guillaume Peltier, a leader of the conservative Republican party, told Le Parisien it was "all too easy to stigmatize the 'yellow vests' ... and equate their movement with that of a few unacceptable acts".

Former investment banker Macron was elected on a pledge to put more money in workers' pockets. But the effects of his pro-business reforms on unemployment and purchasing power have been limited so far.

'Expect revolts'

Previous rounds of revolts pitting motorists against government took place in 1995, 2000, 2004, and 2008, often when tax increases coincided with high oil prices -- as they have this year.

A poll by the Odoxa research group for Le Figaro newspaper this week found that 77 percent of respondents described the current protests as "justified".

Court rejects French barrister's Shindler Brexit case

Connexion

A European Court has rejected the case of French barrister Julien Fouchet on behalf of British expatriates including Second World War veteran Harry Shindler, who were excluded from the Brexit referendum vote.

Judges of the General Court of the EU in Luxembourg decided that the 'Shindler' case was “inadmissible, because there are no expatriates who are personally affected [by the negotiations for the UK's withdrawal from the EU] for now,” said Mr Fouchet.

He added: “We must now make an appeal before the European Court of Justice and Harry Shindler wants to carry on.”

Mr Fouchet had applied to annul to decision of the Council of the EU authorizing Brexit negotiations, on behalf of 13 British citizens living in several EU states who could not vote in the referendum because they had been living outside the UK for more than 15 years. He argued that they are seriously affected by their impending irreversible loss of EU citizenship and its associated rights due to the referendum vote and ensuing negotiations in which they had no say.

The court found that the decision to allow negotiations on Brexit had not so far directly affected the legal situation of the British citizens who brought the case.

France vows to fight for French fishermen after London hits back at Macron

The Local 26 November 2018

Just one day after Britain's historic and apparently doomed deal to part ways with EU had been ratified in Brussels, London and Paris appeared on course for stormy waters as the war of words over fishing rights heated up.

British and French fishermen have a long history of flare ups including the recent clashes over scallops and there appears to be more choppy waters ahead.

France are keen to get access to British waters once the UK finally leaves the EU. Although the political declaration on the "future relationship" between the UK and the EU does not grant them access to British waters, President Macron made a threat on Sunday that has rattled a few nerves in Downing Street.

Macron said that the UK could be held in the customs union backstop, that comes into place at the end of the transition period in December 2020 if no free-trade agreement has been made, if France does not get access to British waters after Brexit.

On Monday a spokesman for Theresa May told the media that it would take France to independent arbitration if it refused to negotiate openly on the issue of fisheries.

But France's minister of agriculture Didier Guillaume said on Monday that the French government will be "totally mobilized" to protect the livelihoods of French fishermen.

"As long as the withdrawal agreement is adopted by the UK Parliament and the European Parliament, it will allow, during the transitional period until December 31, 2020, the maintenance of the entire framework of the current common fisheries policy," said Guillaume in a statement.

City of Lights out: Paris hit by huge mystery power cut

The Local 26 November 2018

Paris, the City of Lights, was plunged into darkness late Monday afternoon. Many Parisians were left in the dark after a power cut that hit much of the French capital.

Electricity went off in parts of the French capital at around 4.30 pm on Monday afternoon.

At least four arrondissements were plunged into darkness: the 2nd, 10th, 11th and the 19th.

Electricity went off in Gare du Nord and Gare de L'Est stations in the north of the city, as well as one of the capital's most famous streets Rue de Rivoli in the centre.

Matthew Hedges: jailed British academic released by UAE

Durham student given life sentence on spying charges granted ‘gracious clemency’

Patrick Wintour Diplomatic correspondent and David Batty

Mon 26 Nov 2018

Matthew Hedges, the 31-year-old British academic jailed for life on spying charges by the United Arab Emirates, has been released hours after a presidential pardon by the country’s rulers, according to local officials. .

The move follows intense lobbying by the British foreign secretary, Jeremy Hunt, amid an international outcry that left the UAE scrambling to produce evidence to justify claims that Hedges was a spy.

At a press conference on Monday, the UAE continued to insist Hedges was an MI6 agent, and played video footage showing him apparently confessing that he had been trying to discover military secrets, including about the UAE’s weapons purchases.

Matthew Hedges: UAE insight 'could have made him target'

The UAE said a “gracious clemency was granted on Sunday in response to a letter from the Hedges family bearing in mind the historical relationship between the UAE and the UK”.

A spokesman for the UAE’s national media council said hours after Hedges’ pardon was confirmed that he had been freed. UAE officials said it may take as long as two days for Hedges’ passport to be cleared for his departure back to the UK.

Hedges’ wife, Daniela Tejada, welcomed the pardon. “The presidential pardon for Matt is the best news we could have received. Our six-plus months of nightmare are finally over and to say we are elated is an understatement. That he is returning home to me and the rest of his family is much more than I was ever expecting to happen this week.

“Without the involvement of the media, the overwhelming support of academics, the public worldwide, the work of the British diplomatic body in the UAE and Secretary Hunt’s intervention, this would have never happened.”

Hunt said news of Hedges’ pardon was “bittersweet” given that fellow Briton Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe remains detained in Iran, also accused of spying.

He tweeted: “Fantastic news about Matthew Hedges. Although we didn’t agree with charges, we are grateful to UAE govt for resolving issue speedily. But also a bittersweet moment as we remember Nazanin & other innocent ppl detained in Iran. Justice won’t be truly done until they too are safely home.”

The clemency was granted on Sunday by the UAE president, Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and was one of more than 800 pardons granted by the Gulf state.

The short video clips shown by the UAE did not provide context but showed Hedges discussing how MI6 operates in the UAE, and apparently confessing to holding the rank of captain in MI6, a position that does not exist. The clips are not being shared by the UAE for wider broadcast.

They also purported to show Hedges confessing to researching the military systems the UAE was purchasing.

The bulk of the press conference was designed to defend the UAE’s judicial system and to justify claims that Hedges was indeed a spy, giving the UAE an opportunity to defend its international reputation.

UAE leaders have been angered at the attacks on its reputation, led by Tejada and backed by Hunt, who said he was shocked that Hedges had been jailed at a five-minute hearing last week. The UAE claims the brief hearing was just a formal announcement of the sentence, and not part of the trial itself.

The press conference began with a spokesman detailing the charges against Hedges, the seriousness of the case, and the belief that the UAE was right to have charged him.

He claimed Hedges “had sought information on the ruling families and their networks” and was seeking “to gather classified information on the UAE military and political role in Yemen”.

He said these would be considered serious threats to the national security of any country, and that the information collected went far beyond standard academic practice.

“In fact, Mr Hedges took advantage of the openness granted academic researchers in this country. We are a country that hosts branches of some of the world’s finest academic institutes and we pride ourselves in our contribution to scientific advancement and academic pursuits.”

He said the investigation found Hedges had used two different identities to gather information from his “targets”: a PhD researcher, and a businessman.

“He was a part-time PhD researcher, a part-time businessman, but he was a 100% full-time secret service operative.

“Hedges has been found guilty of espionage. He sought out sensitive information. He knew he had access to it. He was here to steal sensitive national security secrets for his paymasters.”

With the UAE being a close trading partner of the UK and its leading political ally in the Gulf, the case had the potential to cause a major rift between the two countries.

The UAE’s foreign affairs minister, Anwar Gargash, said: “It was always a UAE hope that this matter would be resolved through the common channels of our longstanding partnership. This was a straightforward matter that became unnecessarily complex despite the UAE’s best efforts.”

He said the case against Hedges was based on evidence secured from his electronic devices, surveillance and intelligence gathering by UAE agencies, and evidence provided by Hedges himself, “including a corroborated account of asset recruitment and training and the confidential information being targeted. His recruitment and progress within a foreign intelligence service was authenticated to the court by UAE intelligence agencies.”

Hedges’ release was announced ahead of UAE national day, when traditionally prisoners are granted pardons.

Reacting to the news of Hedges’ release, academics and their representatives said universities must review how they operated in Gulf countries.

The University and College Union’s head of policy and campaigns, Matt Waddup, said: “UK universities with overseas operations should launch reviews covering human rights, trade union representation, academic freedom and ensuring that local workers employed by the institution are not exploited. It is vital that the profits from overseas operations are not achieved on the back of the dilution of staff and student rights and personal safety.”

David Wearing, a teaching fellow in international relations at Royal Holloway University, said: “It remains clear that legitimate intellectual activity is impossible in the UAE, and it isn’t ethically tenable for UK universities to blithely accept that. They should demand guarantees of equivalent academic freedom to that enjoyed in the UK, or they should pull out.

“What I expect to happen, however, is that corporate managers will breathe a sigh of relief that this PR problem has gone away, and return to business as usual.”

Marc Owen Jones, an assistant professor of Middle East studies at Hamad bin Khalifa University in Qatar, said: “The issue is not really that Matthew got a life sentence, but that it got to the point where he had already spent months in terrible conditions before public pressure helped to release him.

“There’s no guarantee at all that other academics will not be afforded the same treatment. So what safeguards can universities actually have that academic freedom will be upheld, especially given the context of the UAE as a close British ally?”