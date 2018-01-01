Weather Forecast - Tuesday, Nov 27th

Tuesday

Cloudy today with some precipitation at times, sparser this afternoon.

The snow line as low as 700 to 800 meters. Decreasing cloudiness this evening. Becoming mainly dry. Max Temps 4 to 7 C. -5 at 2000 meters. Weak to moderate NW winds, strong in the high mountains.



Tomorrow Wednesday

Often very cloudy. Precipitation especially in the Jura. The snow line rising from 700 to 1100 meters by afternoon. Max Temp 7 C.



Thursday

Partly Sunny. Windy in the mountains. Max Temp 8 C.



Friday

Cloudy with some rain. The snow line near 1500 meters. Windy in the mountains. High 7 C.



Saturday

Variable weather. Some sunrays. Max Temp 8 C.

____________________

This is a very important week for RADIO 74. The deadline to pay two years of back rent at our main FM and DAB transmitter site on the Jura comes due this Friday. If not paid on time, the landlord has vowed to cut off the power, remove the equipment and bulldoze down the tower.



RADIO 74 is still short some 8.500 Euros to meet this payment deadline. As a non-commercial, not-for-profit association, the station’s principle source of income is you, our listeners. This is extremely important. We thank you our listeners for donating these critically needed funds this week.



Learn more, and donate here on the RADIO 74 website.



Telephone RADIO 74 on Swiss number 022 501 78 65.

In France 045 043 74 74.



Email: This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it

Overall, RADIO 74 needs to raise 60,000 euros to pay all lingering operating debts by end of the year. Thank you for your most generous support, to keep RADIO 74 on the air, and your favorite programs and music coming into your home and car.

It’s Souvenir week at RADIO 74. You’re invited to call RADIO 74 and share some of the classic moments you remember from the past… in recent weeks, months or over the years. We look forward to hearing your stories and anecdotes.

Ring RADIO 74 on 022 501 78 65 in Switzerland.

In France 045 043 74 74.

____________________________

Thank you for not falling victim to any of these three social diseases:

Illness Cure

Let George Do It “Don’t let George do what you can do”

Passing the Buck “The Buck stops here”

Let somebody else do it. “Let me have the blessing of doing it”