News About France - Wednesday, Nov 28th

Macron says he won't change course despite protests

By RFI Issued on 27-11-2018 Modified 27-11-2018 to 17:20

French President Emmanuel Macron announced Tuesday a "major consultation’ on ecological and social transition", which should provide "in the next three months" a response to the anger of Yellow Vests.

Macron said he intends to change the "method" but will not reduce taxation of fuels. The process of consultation will take place country-wide and involve associations, elected representatives and Yellow Vests.

Macron acknowledged that many struggling households felt penalized by an increase in fuel taxes this year, the spark for road blockades and demonstrations over the past 10 days.

He offered minor concessions, saying he would propose a mechanism to adjust tax hikes when they occurred at the same time as an increase in oil prices internationally -- as they have this year.

"What I've taken from these last few days is that we shouldn't change course because it is the right one and necessary," he told lawmakers at the Elysee palace in Paris.

Taxes from above

In an hour-long speech, Macron repeated several times that he had understood the anger expressed by hundreds of thousands of people who have taken to the streets in high-visibility yellow jackets.

He conceded that many French people felt that taxes were "imposed from above" and promised to accelerate the work of the government to lighten the load for working families and cut public spending.

One of the most frequent complaints from the so-called "yellow vests" is Macron's perceived elitism, as well as his pro-business policies since taking office in May last year.

"I have seen like many French people the difficulties for people who have to drive a lot and have problems making ends meet at the end of the month," he said.

"I believe very profoundly that we can transform this anger into the solution."

What now for nuclear?

Macron also used the speech on France's energy transition -- an address scheduled before the protests began -- to announce a program for closing nuclear reactors.

France will shut down 14 of the country's 58 nuclear reactors currently in operation by 2035, with between four and six closed by 2030, he announced.

The total includes the previously announced shutdown of France's two oldest reactors in Fessenheim, eastern France, which Macron said was now set for summer 2020.

He also announced that France would close its remaining four coal-fired power plants as part of France's anti-pollution efforts by 2022.

France relies on nuclear power for nearly 72 percent of its electricity needs. The government wants to reduce this to 50 percent by 2030 or 2035 by developing more renewable energy sources.

Macron said he would ask French electricity giant EDF to study the feasibility of more next-generation EPR reactors, but will wait until 2021 before deciding whether to proceed with construction. EDF has been building the first EPR reactor at Flamanville along the Atlantic coast of northwest France.

It was originally set to go online in 2012 but the project has been plagued by technical problems and budget overruns.



But most French people were not convinced by Macron’s speech. The vast majority want the government to simply scrap all new taxes on fuels.

French Senate official 'arrested for spying for North Korea'

FRANCE 24 Latest update : 2018-11-27



Intelligence agencies have arrested a senior French civil servant on suspicion of spying for North Korea, a judicial source in Paris said.

Benoit Quennedey, the president of the Franco-Korean Friendship Association who has written a book on the isolated nation, was placed in custody on Sunday.

The Paris prosecutor was investigating him over the "collection and delivery of information to a foreign power likely to undermine the fundamental interests of the nation", said a judicial source on Monday.

Investigators from France's DGSI domestic intelligence agency are looking into whether Quennedey provided information to Pyongyang, the source said.

Daily television show Quotidien reported that his Senate office had been raided. The inquiry began in March.

According to the Senate website, Quennedey is a senior administrator in France's upper house of parliament in the department of architecture, heritage and gardens.

He has written frequent articles on North Korea and travelled extensively throughout the peninsula, according to the website of his publisher Delga.

The Franco-Korean Friendship Association pushes for closer ties with North Korea and supports the reunification of the divided Koreas.

North Korea under Kim Jong Un is under strict economic sanctions aimed at forcing the regime to abandon its nuclear missile program.

Ties with the South and the United States have improved markedly since Kim and US President Donald Trump held a historic summit in Singapore in June but the US is still pushing to maintain sanctions until Pyongyang's "final, fully verified denuclearization".

In an interview posted on YouTube in August, Quennedey welcomed the easing of tensions.

The president of the Senate declined to comment to AFP.

French court fines P&O American cruise ship captain for breaching pollution limits in landmark ruling



The Telegraph 26 November 2018 • 12:49pm



The US captain of a P&O cruise ship found to be burning fuel with excessive Sulphur levels was fined €100,000 in a Marseille court on Monday, the first such ruling in France.

The prosecution was intended by authorities to signal a new intent to tackle pollution from cruise ships after a spot check in March on the Azura, operated by P&O Cruises, found it contained unauthorized bunker fuel.

The case has shone a spotlight on practices in the multi-billion-euro cruise industry, with prosecutor Franck Lagier saying P&O "wanted to save money at the expense of everyone's lungs".

Captain Evans Hoyt knew the fuel was illegal - it contained 1.68 percent Sulphur, surpassing the 1.5-percent European limit, Mr Lagier said during the trial.

The judge handed Mr Hoyt, 58, a fine of €100,000 , but specified that P&O's parent company, US-based cruise giant Carnival, should pay €80,000 of the sum.

Bunker fuel, also known as heavy fuel oil, is one of the most polluting transportation fuels, and is high in Sulphur, which when burnt can cause respiratory problems and acid rain.

Regulations on the amount of Sulphur authorized vary internationally, with ultra-clean fuel mandated in areas such as the North Sea and Baltic Sea in Europe, as well as around North American ports.

The European Union introduced new continent-wide norms in 2015, but their enforcement is patchy.

Government backs down on radar protection devices





Le Figaro Tuesday, Nov 27, 2018



A measure permitting authorities to prohibit driver’s aid devices such as Coyote and Waze which can relay information on the whereabouts of Police check points has disappeared from the text of a proposed law.

Article 24 of the proposed law would have prohibited signaling to other drivers by electronic in car alerting devices such as Coyote and Waze from the location of police control points for a period of from 3 to 24 hours. But the Article has vanish from the government’s rules. Why? Given pressure from the gilets jaune movement and other driver’s protection groups, it is believed that the government likely thought it unwise to introduce such a measure at this time.

France's health system to reimburse cost of condoms in fight against STDs

FRANCE 24 Latest update : 2018-11-27



The French government said Tuesday it would take the rare step of reimbursing prescription-bought condoms to combat the spread of HIV and other sexually transmitted diseases.

The measure, which covers French-made Eden condoms obtained on prescription from a doctor or midwife, was announced ahead of World AIDS Day on Saturday.

Produced by Majorelle laboratories and sold only in pharmacies, Eden condoms cost a fraction of leading brands such as Durex or Manix at 2.60 euros for a box of 12.

They are the first to be approved for reimbursement by France's national health authority, one of the few in Europe to do so.

In July, a health department study showed cases of chlamydia and gonorrhea -- two common STIs -- tripling in France between 2012 and 2016, with 15-24 year-olds particularly affected.

The study indicated the rise was due to people having sex with "an increasing number of partners coupled with the non-systematic use of condoms".

Asked why its brand was selected, a spokeswoman for Majorelle, which was founded in 2012 with the stated aim of reducing inequality in access to health products, said: "We were the first to ask".

Agnes Buzyn, the health minister who is a physician, sounded the alarm over the risk of HIV transmission among condom-averse young people.

Around 6,000 new cases of HIV infection were diagnosed in 2016 -- down five percent since 2013 -- taking the number of people living with the virus in France to over 172,000.

Buzyn warned that young people increasingly "use a condom the first time they have sex but not in subsequent instances."

Majorelle cited a study showing that 75 percent of young people would use condoms more if the cost was covered by the state.

It said that the state would cover 60 percent of the cost of the condoms and hopes that top-up health insurance providers would cover the remainder.

Implants scandal: Europe ignored French warnings

By RFI Issued on 27-11-2018 Modified 27-11-2018 to 19:08

France, which was hit by a breast-implants scandal in 2010-11, has called for tighter controls of medical prostheses at European level. But other states opposed the move, which has been shown to have been desperately necessary by an investigation published in media around the world this week.

The "Implant Files", researched by over 250 journalists from the international consortium of investigative journalists (ICIJ), has revealed that implants including insulin pumps, pacemakers and breast implants are getting European safety certification with virtually no oversight.

A group of Dutch journalists managed to get a mandarine net passed as a vaginal net, while an increase in cancer among French women has been attributed to breast implants.

European certification lax

Companies who intend to market prostheses must seek safety certification at European level.

And that is incredibly easy, according to Emeline Cazi, who worked on the Implant Files for France's Le Monde newspaper, and featured in a documentary broadcast last night on France 2 Television.

France's PIP scandal

In France such scandals are not new.

In 2011 Frenchman Jean-Claude Mas went on the run after it was found that his breast implant company, Poly Implant Prothèse (PIP), was endangering the health of tens of thousands of women around the world by using unauthorized silicone gel. He was tracked down and jailed in 2012.

France has tried to get European legislation tightened up but to no avail.

“Getting European certification for implants is completely different from medicine and drugs," Cazi says. "For drugs you need authorization to put them on the market, controlled by medical authorities in each country, and to get this authorization the manufacturer has to show that clinical trials have been carried out on humans.

The procedure is much more lax where medical implants are concerned.

"A manufacturer just needs this CE certificate. So you pay a private company, a notified organism, you show them your requirements specification, and explain that your product is produced in the way you’ve explained it in your specifications," Cazi explains. "So it’s really, basically, just documentation about technical documentation and at no moment is the product itself quality-controlled. “

French system not used

If there is a problem after that there is, in theory, a reporting system in France but Cazi says it is not working properly.

Health professionals are supposed to notify the national medical products watchdog, ANSM, when there is a problem with a medicine or device.

"But, whereas for drugs the failure to report an incident is approximately 10 percent, for medical devices only one percent of health professionals respect the law and declare these incidents,” she says.

This is partly because the medical profession still is not accustomed to using the warning system.

"It takes time. After a busy day you don't necessarily want to fill in that form. And the surgeons are often in contact with the manufacturers. They'll call them and say 'Listen, these prostheses, some burst. Can you change the batch.' So things can be arranged between the manufacturer and the surgeon without anyone knowing about it and without the incident being notified officially."

In July 2018 Implant Files reporters gained access to the ANSM's database.

It had nearly 182,000 incident reports, but more than 28,000 of them gave no explanation of what had gone wrong. More than 125,000 led to no decision from the ANSM.

“We imagined there would be a sophisticated peace of software in France which would provide a system of alert. That’s not at all the case,” another Le Monde journalist, Chloé Hecketsweiler, told France Télévisions.

"The exercise has is limits. Clearly France doesn't yet have a perfect warning system,” ANSM implants specialist Jean-Claude Ghislain admitted.

But more resources have been provided, he says. "If you look at the number of alerts each year, they’re increasing. That suggests things are already improving.”

When things go wrong

In a program called Implants, all guinea-pigs France 2 TV’s Cash Investigation showed how bad things can be when implants go wrong and can’t be removed.

The program talks to a woman who had a Prolift vaginal implant. Her life has been ruined. The implant can’t be removed, she’s now totally dependent on painkillers.

Prolift, which was invented by French doctors and commercialized by an American laboratory, is meant to stop organs slipping. But, after a deluge of complaints, it is now banned in France and the US.

“I was surprised that the problems with all these implants did not lead to more research on animals, to go a bit further, before being rolled out on a big scale," comments gynaecologist-obstetrician Loïc Marpeau, who wrote a report in 2006 for France's top health authority about this type of implant.

"That’s why we concluded, already in 2006, that such implants should probably be reserved to certain researchers, with limited authorizations, so that before they’re widely used we can control how well these implants are tolerated.”

But there is pressure to use new products, Marpeau admits.

“We’re interested in all these new products so there’s some competition between us to use new techniques, to make a name by using new techniques. And, because it’s all less controlled than with molecules, drugs and so on, when the labs come and propose new products, we test them and there’s no one to stop us from doing that.”

Obstruction in Europe

Health Minister Agnes Buzyn on Monday declared that the rules are not “robust enough”.

“What’s interesting is that health minister Agnes Buzyn has told us that the medical devices were a source of anxiety for all health ministers," Le Monde's Cazi says. "It’s not new, we saw with the PIP case in 2010-11 it’s a problem of devices. Why hasn’t it been taken into account? It’s a good question.

"To modify the system it needs to be modified at the European level, that’s in Brussels. All member states have to agree. There is a huge manufacturing lobby which doesn’t necessarily want things to change and doesn’t want to introduce authorization for launching products on the market, contrary to what France has been asking for several years now. But France has never had support.”

A European database, called Eudamed, is being prepared.

Like the ANSM register, it may be confidential. Brussels will make the decision by the end of 2019.

