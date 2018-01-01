Weather Forecast - Wednesday, Nov 28th

Wednesday

Hereâ€™s the weather forecast. A few sunrays today, but cloudier at times, especially along the Jura where some rain could fall. Max Temp 6 on the Plain. 0 at 2000 meters. Weak to moderate W winds in the mountains.

Tomorrow Thursday

Partly Sunny. Some morning fog patches on the Plateau. Max. temp 8 C.

Friday

Cloudy. Some rain. The snow line lowering to 1300 meters. Max temp 8.

Saturday

Becoming cloudy. Some showers likely. Snow above 1300 meters. Max Temp 8 C.

Sunday

Very cloudy, rainy and windy. The snow line rising to 1800 meters. Max Temp 10 C.

__________________________



Thatâ€™s RADIO 74 weather on Wednesday, November 28th.



Just three days to go before the deadline to pay the rent on our main FM transmitter site on the Jura. At last tabulation, yesterday, 8,500 Euros were yet needed. This is a critical situation. If we miss the deadline, the owner of the site has threatened to evict us and demolish our tower. This Friday is the absolute deadline to pay 10,000 euros. Would you be so kind as to help?



You can donate on line at the RADIO 74 website: www.radio74.org

RADIO 74 must raise a total of 60,000 euros to end the year in the black. We are counting on you, and every listener, to help as you can.

The RADIO 74 team thank you.



