This is Souvenir Week

Memories! So delicious to savor! Memorable moments, thoughts, ideas that have touched you, moved you, inspired and motivated you, made you a better person. Programs you've heard on RADIO 74, conversations with people at the station, fresh new thinking, opportunities, possibilities, hopes and dreams unlocked while enjoying precious moments with RADIO 74...



We'd love you to telephone or come to RADIO 74 this week and share your souvenirs and memories. Could be a recent thought, or from anytime during the past 37 years. We'd love to listen, to learn, to connect with you.



Call anytime this week between 6am and 10pm.



In Switzerland 022 501 78 65

In France 045 043 74 74