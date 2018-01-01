FRIDAY IS THE DEADLINE, OR ELSE...

“Yet another “crisis” at RADIO 74,” you ask? “Is the station going bust?” Well, maybe yes and probably no. No, the station has never enjoyed a fat bank account. And yes, the radio station will likely survive. It always has in the past.

The current “crisis” is nothing new. Longtime listeners will recall that financial difficulties have been “the norm” at this amazing local radio station since day one… January 17, 1982. Perpetually underfunded, yet determined to keep going at all cost, to stay on the air and serve in its unique way, RADIO 74 has battled countless trials, conflicts and obstacles and always turned out the victor.

Like a cat; no matter which way you thrown it out the window, it always lands on all four feet.



In fact, finances have not worsened and have remained stable during the past several years, each year ending at about 60,000 euros in the red, which weighs on the succeeding years balance sheet. When this back debt is liquidated, RADIO 74 will be in the black again. And that’s our major goal over the next 6 weeks, to end 2018 with zero back debt.

SOS ! ! !

One of our creditors, who is rightfully angry, is the owner of our main FM transmitter site on the Jura. We owe him 10,000 Euros. That’s two years of back rent. He’s threatened to bulldoze our tower and throw us out if we don’t pay before December 1st. I don’t think it would be wise to test his patience any longer.



Your donation today is needed and appreciated. Donate here at our website. On the left of this page, click on DONATE.



Or at the top of this page, click on FINANCIAL SUPPORT. Then on the left column, click on your country. You'll find the appropriate IBAN number for making an electronic transfer to RADIO 74 in your country.



Note that donations in Switzerland go through Home and Family Life.

Many thanks!