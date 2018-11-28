News About France - Thursday, Nov 29th

Yellow Vests call new protests as government proposes talks

By RFI Issued on 28-11-2018

French Yellow Vest protesters indicated Wednesday that they would continue their protests at the weekend, rejecting President Emmanuel Macron’s attempts to calm the movement. Prime Minister Edouard Philippe offered to meet with a delegation of demonstrators.

Philippe insisted Wednesday that a carbon tax that has provoked weeks of sometimes violent demonstrations would come into effect in January.

The prime minister added that he was also ready to meet a “delegation representing” the Yellow Vest (Gilet Jaune) protesters, many of whom are set to rally around the country on 1st of December for the third Saturday in a row.

Plans to hike carbon taxes by 6.5 euro cents per liter for diesel fuel and 2.9 cents for gasoline have sparked 10 days of sometimes-violent protests around the country over the cost of living and the perception of elitism in the government.

Macron vowed to press ahead with the tax on Tuesday, which he said is needed to help fight pollution, but also proposed to monitor fluctuations in oil prices.

'French people are not convinced'

“French people are not convinced one bit” by Macron’s announcements, said Yellow Vest spokesperson Eric Drouet after evening talks with Environment Minister François de Rugy

“Just like last Saturday, there will be a gathering on the Champs-Elysées,” he added. “The wish of all Yellow Vests is to continue this way, gathering every Saturday on the Champs-Elysées.”

Evolving taxes

Philippe echoed Macron’s pledges on Wednesday, and elaborated on their implementation.

“We chose this path and we will hold to it,” Philippe said.

“We are on a trajectory where taxes will increase every January, and we will keep to this objective. But, through the course of the year, we will hold quarterly reviews of the evolution of costs,” he said.

“If the evolution is high, we will revert to prices at the beginning of the year.”

A public opinion poll conducted following Macron’s announcements and published Wednesday showed two thirds of respondents backing the Yellow Vest protests, and nearly 80 percent opposed the planned tax hike in January.

France leads Europe in the highest taxation rate of its people. Impots, Taxes and Social Charges total 48.4% of GDP, 47.3 in Belgium, 46.5 in Denmark. Lowest tax rate is Ireland with 23.5% of GDP, according to Le Figaro.

Macron says he won't change course despite protests

By RFI Issued on 27-11-2018 Modified 27-11-2018 to 17:20

Emmanuel Macron announced Tuesday a "major consultation’ on ecological and social transition", which should provide "in the next three months" a response to the anger of Yellow Vests.

Macron said he intends to change the "method" but no course on the taxation of fuels. The process of consultation will take place country-wide and involve associations, elected representatives and Yellow Vests.

What now for nuclear?

Macron also used the speech on France's energy transition -- an address scheduled before the protests began -- to announce a program for closing nuclear reactors.

France will shut down 14 of the country's 58 nuclear reactors currently in operation by 2035, with between four and six closed by 2030, he announced.

The total includes the previously announced shutdown of France's two oldest reactors in Fessenheim, eastern France, which Macron said was now set for summer 2020.

He also announced that France would close its remaining four coal-fired power plants as part of France's anti-pollution efforts by 2022.

France relies on nuclear power for nearly 72 percent of its electricity needs. The government wants to reduce this to 50 percent by 2030 or 2035 by developing more renewable energy sources.

Macron said he would ask French electricity giant EDF to study the feasibility of more next-generation EPR reactors, but will wait until 2021 before deciding whether to proceed with construction.

EDF has been building the first EPR reactor at Flamanville along the Atlantic coast of northwest France.

It was originally set to go online in 2012 but the project has been plagued by technical problems and budget overruns.

'You are a priority': French minister tries to reassure anxious Britons in France

The Local 28 November 2018





France's Europe Minister tried to reassure Britons living in France on Wednesday, telling them that they were a "priority" for the French government and that in the case of a no deal Brexit they will be given enough time to secure their status.

Europe Minister Nathalie Loiseau, who is leading France's preparations for a no-deal Brexit, told The Local that France will help Britons secure their status in France.

The French government is currently passing a bill that would allow them to pass laws by decree to avoid the huge number of problems, including those for Britons in the country and the probable chaos at the borders, if Britain crashes out of the EU without a deal.

"They (British citizens) are a priority," Loiseau told The Local but said London must show they see the French in the UK in the same way.

Could UK revoke article 50? ECJ view on Tuesday

Connexion

The advocate general of the European Court of Justice will give his – influential but non-binding – opinion as to whether the UK may unilaterally and unconditionally revoke article 50, on December 4.

The announcement comes as a hearing was held in the ECJ yesterday in “the Wightman case”, that is the one that was launched in Scotland’s highest court by petitioners including British barrister Jolyon Maugham QC, then referred to the ECJ for a view on the article 50 revocation point.

According to Mr Maugham the point is important as if Britain cannot revoke unilaterally then any decision by the UK to remain in the EU (for example following a final referendum, a general election or a vote by MPs) might be subject to conditions set by the other EU member states.

He said after yesterday’s hearing that “everyone – the petitioners, the EU Council and Commission – agrees that the die is not cast” and that it is not too late for the UK to remain in the EU.

He said the only question now is whether it would need the EU Council’s permission or whether the UK can just cancel on its own.

The court’s Advocate General will give his view on Tuesday next week, with the formal ruling hoped for before Christmas, after the vote by British MPs on the draft deal.

As part of an unsuccessful application to appeal against the right for the Scottish case to be referred to the ECJ, the UK government recently recognized that the British MPs could direct it to revoke article 50 if they wanted to.

The government stated that in its view the issue of the right to unilaterally revoke would only become a problem if MPs voted for it, then at least one other EU member state and/or the EU parliament objected to this. In which case the ECJ could rule at that point, the government said.

Petition triggers debate on future of two regions

Connexion

100,000 people sign document calling for Loire-Atlantique to become part of Brittany, triggering a complex legal process that allows departments to move from one region to another

A petition of 100,000 signatures has been handed in calling for the Loire-Atlantique to become part of Brittany.

The department is part of the historical Duchy of Brittany, and contains Nantes, which many still consider to be Brittany's capital. It was initially removed from its historical roots as part of an administrative restructuring during the Second World War, and then absorbed into the Pays de la Loire, one of a number of regions created in the 1950s.

The petition, which has enough signatures to trigger a droit d'option and prompt action from regional officials, was handed in on Tuesday, November 27, by representatives of the "Bretagne Réunie" association, which has long called for the restoration of historic Brittany.

