Weather Forecast - Thursday, Nov 29th

Thursday

Partly Sunny, with numerous passing clouds and morning gray on the Plateau. Quite sunny this afternoon around Lake Leman and in Valais. Max Temps 6 to 10, depending on cloud cover vs. sunshine. +4 at 2000 meters at mid-day. Moderate to Strong SW winds in the mountains.

Friday

Very cloudy. Rainy. The snow line near 1300 meters. Max Temp 8 C.

Saturday

Morning Fog patches on the Plateau. Otherwise Partly Sunny in the morning. Quite sunny in Valais. Clouds arriving from the West during the afternoon with some rain by evening and overnight. The snow line near 1300 meters. 8 C.

Sunday

Very cloudy, rainy and windy. The snow line near 2000 meters. Max T. 10 C.

Monday

Variable weather. Some rain, some shine. The snow line between 1500 and 2000 meters. Max Temp 11 C.

That’s RADIO 74 weather on Thursday, November 29th.

SOS SOS SOS SOS SOS SOS SOS

By Friday afternoon (Nov 30th), RADIO 74 must pay 10,000 Euros back rent to the owner of our main tower site on the Jura. At last tally 5,600 Euros was still needed.

We ask you to make a donation here at the RADIO 74 website TODAY!



To expedite the arrival of your virement (bank to bank transfer) we ask you to donate directly to the RADIO 74 FRANCE account, regardless of where you live.



Scroll up to the top of this page to “The Answer”. Click on the Tab “Financial Support”. Then on the left column of the screen, click on “Donations From France” even if you’re donating from Switzerland.

There you'll find the IBAN and SWIFT numbers for sending funds directly to the RADIO 74 account in France which must pay out 10,000 this Friday.



Then please telephone RADIO 74 to announce the amount of your donation so we can advise listeners of the current status.

The RADIO 74 team thank you ever so much!