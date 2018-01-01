Weather Forecast - Saturday, Dec 1st

Unstable, Westerly weather conditions much of the week to come.



Saturday

Rain arriving from the West this evening, spreading across the country overnight. The snow line rising to near 2,000 meters.

Tomorrow Sunday

Very cloudy. Frequent, sometimes continues rain. The snow line between 2000 and 2500 meters. Moderate Westerly winds on the Plain, strong to gale force in the mountains. Max Temp 10 C.



Monday

Cloudy. Intermittent rain. The snow line near 2000 meters. Moderate W winds on the Plain, strong to gale force in the mountains. Max Temp 12 C.

Tuesday

Cloudy at first with some rain. Then becoming Sunnier and dry. 11 C.



Wednesday

Variable weather. Windy. A little rain. The snow line remaining at near 2000 meters. 13 C.



Thursday and Friday

Variable, windy weather. Perhaps some rain. Cooler temps.



