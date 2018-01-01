EnglishFranÃ§ais
News about RADIO 74
Donate to RADIO 74

Donation RADIO74

More information
Newslettre

Weather Forecast - Saturday, Dec 1st

Unstable, Westerly weather conditions much of the week to come.

Saturday
Rain arriving from the West this evening, spreading across the country overnight. The snow line rising to near 2,000 meters.

Tomorrow Sunday
Very cloudy. Frequent, sometimes continues rain. The snow line between 2000 and 2500 meters. Moderate Westerly winds on the Plain, strong to gale force in the mountains. Max Temp 10 C.

Monday
Cloudy. Intermittent rain. The snow line near 2000 meters. Moderate W winds on the Plain, strong to gale force in the mountains. Max Temp 12 C.

Tuesday
Cloudy at first with some rain. Then becoming Sunnier and dry. 11 C.

Wednesday
Variable weather. Windy. A little rain. The snow line remaining at near 2000 meters. 13 C.

Thursday and Friday
Variable, windy weather. Perhaps some rain. Cooler temps.

 
Listen to RADIO 74

Listen RADIO74

listen-EN

RADIO 74 on Facebook

RADIO 74 on FacebookFollow us
@Radio74.org

Main Menu Programme Guide    News about RADIO 74 Financial Support Contact Us    Web Site
Home Sunday News about the station How to support France Newslettre
What is RADIO 74 Monday Donate online Switzerland Listener Survey
Frequencies Tuesday Regular support Form Site Map
Advertisers Wednesday Donations from Switzerland Admin Area
Thursday Donations from France
Friday United States Citizens
Saturday Large Contributions
Our Programmes
We have 9 guests online

RADIO 74 - Copyright Â© 2000-2018. All Rights Reserved.

Webdesign Tirol designed by pc-didi.