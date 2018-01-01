VICTORY ! GLORY !

The goal has been reached. Glory to God!

It was an intensive week, wondering if we were going to make it, but in the end by prayer and faith a total of 10,000 Euros arrived by Friday making it possible for RADIO 74 to pay up the rent on its main FM transmitter site on the Jura, which had fallen two years in arrears.

We were not able to contact the site owner in person to announce the good news to him, but we spoke with his wife by telephone and she expressed their grand delight. When we asked the best way to get the funds to them, she suggested simply mailing a check which they would receive by Monday. So with great joy we posted a check for the full amount on Friday, November 30th.

The deadline to pay this two year old debt was December 1st on pain of getting evicted from this extraordinary antenna site and our tower getting bulldozed down.

Oh how we appreciate the positive response of our listeners and for their generous, in some cases sacrificial donations made to pay this long overdue bill to help calm very troubled waters!

This monumental effort by our listeners demonstrates the continued viability of RADIO 74, clearly showing that the programming is meeting real needs and that lives are being changed for the better,

May God bless every person who donated and may He multiply back to you a hundredfold your contributions to this community service radio station!