News About France - Monday, Dec 3rd

Arc de Triomphe turns ugly with running battles between protesters and police

By RFI Issued on 01-12-2018 Modified 02-12-2018 to 11:40



Thugs and anarchists have apparently infiltrated and hijacked the otherwise peaceful citizen’s movement known as the Yellow Vests across France.

It couldn’t have turned out better for Macron on Saturday. Could the violence begin to change the minds of the French about the movement, who have so far largely supported the Gilets Jaunes? There’s been speculation that the violence could be part of a false flag operation.

Parts of central Paris resembled a warzone on Saturday as police clashed with Yellow Vest protesters at the Arc de Triomphe for a third consecutive weekend of demonstrations against, among many other issues, rapidly rising fuel prices. Cars were burnt, some bus shelters smashed and café terraces and bank windows damaged as security forces tried to prevent thousands of protesters from reaching Champs-Élysées shops and hotels.

“I’m retired and Macron’s fuel price increases are eating away at my purchasing power,” said a mainstream 68-year-old Yellow Vest protester and former factory worker. “I’m scared for my grandchildren’s future so I came to show solidarity.”

Saturday’s demonstrations were characterized by running battles between well-equipped security forces and groups of angry but generally unarmed protesters. The police used teargas, flash-balls and water cannons while some protesters responded by throwing stones, flares and small fireworks.

Protesters broke in to the entrance of the Arc de Triomphe, gaining access to the roof. At one point the security forces stormed the Arc de Triomphe, firing teargas to try and disperse people.

Police blocked all 12 roads leading to the site in the center of Place Charles de Gaulle, leaving protesters nowhere to go.

“Where should we go? We can’t go here, we can’t go there. They push us back, but where should we go,” shouted an exasperated 33-year-old who only gave his name as Cedric, complaining to the police that they were hemmed in. “All the roads are shut. They push us back and say go over there, but we can’t,” added a man from Dijon, who was attending his second gilets jaunes protest.

Three weeks of protests were sparked by plans to hike fuel prices and have grown into a movement expressing a general sense of discontent with President Macron’s government.

Some 75,000 people across the country took part in protests, according to the French interior ministry. But protestors believe the true number was well over 100,000. The first day of protests on 17 November attracted more than 280,000.

Authorities said 194 people were arrested and 92 people injured, including 14 police officers, according to the AFP news agency.

At least a dozen cars were torched, bus stops destroyed and countless windows smashed in the area surrounding the Arc de Triomphe.

Tourists, some with suitcases, also got caught up in the protests, finding themselves at the center of the demonstrations.

“It’s surely exciting or rather frightening,” said a German visitor, who was on a weekend break. “I think they have reasonable political concerns and are expressing them intensely.”

The level of violence on Saturday was too much for some of the Yellow Vests themselves. At least one group, a mother with her two children, was seen by RFI deciding to try and leave the area owing to the amount of teargas and violence.

The demonstration descended into mayhem as some protesters overturned and torched vehicles and smashed up shopfronts, throwing pavement stones at riot police, who responded with teargas, water cannons and baton charges.

Snap election 'the only way out'

France's far-right and far-left leaders have called for snap elections after a third weekend of violence between Yellow Vest protesters and police, as President Emmanuel Macron held a crisis meeting.

The leader of the hard-right, Marine Le Pen, and the far-left's Jean-Luc Mélenchon said the only way to resolve the chaos was to dissolve parliament.

"Given the gravity of the political crisis, I cannot see any good way out of this except to return to the polling stations," Le Pen, leader of the National Rally, told France 3 television.

"I think we must dissolve the National Assembly and hold new elections based on proportional representation," she added.

Mélenchon, head of the France Unbowed party, denounced the government for choosing to allow the situation to worsen, instead of appeasing the spiraling discontent by scrapping the fuel tax hikes.

"There's only one way to decide," said Mélenchon on BFM TV. "It's by voting. That's called a dissolution."

Staying the course

Upon his arrival on Sunday morning, after leaving the G20 summit in Buenos Aires, Macron visited the Champs-Elysées and the Arc de Triomphe, which was defaced during Saturday's determined demonstrations. He insisted that all perpetrators of violence and vandalism would face justice for their actions.

Some 380 people remain in police custody, a day after the clashes, according to police figures.

After the emergency meeting at the Elysées Palace, a government spokesman said the president would not immediately speak to the media on the situation.

The government has said it is open to dialogue with the gilets jaunes movement – which has no leader – but insisted it would not change course on the increases in fuel duty.

________________________

Meanwhile, the president of the French Senate pleaded for the suspension of the fuel tax hikes, Sunday.



Appeasement, dialogue, responsibility. The political response demanded by Gerard Larcher of Emmanuel Macron, resumed in three words. Larcher said, “the government does not have the right to see a third black Saturday.” Larcher is a member of Macron’s Les Republicains party.

__________________________________

Climate change protests expected in Belgium ahead of COP24

By RFI Issued on 02-12-2018 Modified 02-12-2018 to 14:06

Between 20,000 and 25,000 people were expected to protest against climate change in Brussels on Sunday coinciding with the start of the COP24 conference in Katowice, Poland.

Demonstrators were to gather at 11:00 at the Belgian capital’s Gare du Nord, according to the Belga news agency. The march is expected to get underway at 13:00 and conclude at the Cinquantenaire park between 15:00 and 16:00. The demonstration notably includes separate routes for pedestrians and cyclists.

"Despite the bad weather, people have turned out en masse and all generations are present," tweeted Charlotte Maréchal, a student in journalism attending the march.

Negotiating the "rulebook"

Representatives from some 200 countries are expected in the southern Polish city for the start of the climate change conference. They fear the earth is warming at an alarming rate, that people are the cause and that government can do something about it, thus they’re pushing for heavy regulations and high taxes on fossil fuels.

One key absence will be the French Prime Minster, Edouard Philippe, who cancelled his trip to Poland following violent Yellow Vest protests over rising fuel prices in Paris on Saturday.

The Katowice meeting aims to finalize the so-called rulebook for the Paris Agreement – the framework and rules that guide its implementation.

The outgoing president of COP23, Fijian Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama, has passed the relay to his Polish successor, Michal Kurtyka, Secretary of State in the Ministry of Environment.

Kurtyka has encouraged people to “Take Your Seat” at the conference asking them to make contributions through social media so that “the entire humanity” can participate.

_________________________

France warned against Carte Vitale email scam

Connexion

The French public is being warned against a new email scam inviting people to update their Carte Vitale insurance card by “filling in an online form”, medical insurance agency l’Assurance Maladie has said.

The scam is particularly “well done”, the agency said, but is completely false, and should be deleted immediately if you receive it. There is no “new Carte Vitale” and therefore no need to fill in any forms to receive it, the agency confirmed.

The scam email appears legitimate at first glance, and bears the logo of the national French website “Service Public”, including an image of La Marianne and the red, white and blue colors.

The text then invites readers to click on a link, allowing access to fill in a form “to receive a new Carte Vitale”. The form is false, and will simply send your personal details straight to the scammers.

_______________________



Study questions beef content of ready meals in France

Connexion





The amount of beef in “beef-based” ready meals sold in France can vary by as much as 50%, a consumer study has found, with more expensive options not necessarily better than cheaper varieties.

The beef content in meat-based ready meals such as lasagna, ravioli, cannelloni, moussaka and pasta with meat sauce can vary by as much as 50%, according to a new study published last week, by consumer association l’Association Consommation Logement Cadre de Vie (CLCV).

The study looked at 150 “beef-based ready meals”, and considered their meat content as well as the amount of added sugar, and other extra additives.

Ravioli dishes were found to contain the least amount of meat, with an average of just 11.1% per meal. Cottage pies (minced beef topped with mashed potato; known in French as “hachis parmentier”) contained the most meat, at 19.7% on average.

Ravioli dishes also suffered the most significant variations between meals. More than 60% of the ravioli dishes studied contained less than 8% meat, but a third contained more than 15% - almost double.

Depending on the brand, some dishes were found to contain up to four times’ as much meat in them compared to those containing the least.

The study also found that spending more money on ready meals, or choosing organic (“bio”), did not necessarily increase meat content.

Over 70% of the ready meals studied were shown to contain added sugar, and 75% contained added flavoring and additives.

Almost 90% of the meals studied contained thickening agents and emulsifiers.

The CLCV has now called for more transparency on ready meal labels, and has proposed the use of a “nutriscore” that would clearly show the nutritional values of the products.

_____________________________

What changes about life in France from December 2018

The Local This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it @thelocalfrance 2 December 2018



Property owners

If you own an apartment in a block of fewer than 50 individually-owned properties, you have until December 31st to register it.

According to the Alur law, effective from 2014, your apartment must be registered on the national register of condominiums.

This can be done online at registre-coproprietes.gouv with the National Agency for Housing.

While this registration is usually carried out by property management companies (the regies), make sure this has been done, otherwise you will be fined €20 for every day you aren't registered after the deadline.

Last chance to change you tax declaration

Tax payers in France have until December 18th to make an amendment on their tax declarations if they fear they have made a mistake. After that date you will pay the penalty.

The service is accessible on impots.gouv.fr where you can log in with your tax number and password and click on "Correct / My Online Return 2018".

Gas prices

From December 1st, natural gas tariffs will decrease by 2.4 percent.

The drop is a result of a decrease in the import price of gas, for the first time in six months.

The decrease will see prices drop by 0.8 percent for those who use gas for cooking, by 1.5 percent for those who use it for cooking and hot water,

and by 2.4 percent for those who use it for cooking, hot water and to heat their homes.

________________________

That’s News About France on Monday, December 3rd from RADIO 74 “The Answer”. I’m Ron Myers reporting.

____________________________