Weather Forecast - Monday, Dec 3rd

Monday

Hereâ€™s the weather. Mostly Cloudy today. Rainy this morning, less rain this afternoon along the Jura and the PreAlps. But more intense rain again this evening, continuing overnight. The snow line near 2200 meters. Max Temp 11 C. +2 at 2000 meters. Strong SW winds in the mountains. Moderate to strong on the Plain.

Tomorrow Tuesday

Rain at first, the snow line at about 1600 meters. Then weather improving. Becoming P/S and dry. Max Temp 14 C. Moderate to Strong W winds in the mountains.

Wednesday

Partly sunny. Rain arriving towards evening. The snow line lowering to around 1600 meters. Strong W winds, tempestuous during the evening. 12 C.

Thursday

Cloudy. Some rain. The snow line near 1600 meters. Strong to gale force W winds. Max Temp 11 C.

Friday

Continued unstable, sometimes wet and often windy, westerly weather conditions. Max Temp 11 C.

At the weekend:

Probably continued windy and rainy. Colder temperatures.

Thatâ€™s RADIO 74 weather on Monday, December 3rd.