News About France - Tuesday, Dec 4th

French Prime Minister Édouard Philippe cancelled his appearance at the COP24 climate change summit in Katowice, Poland, on Monday, instead meeting with French political leaders to formulate a response to the violent 'yellow vest' protests.

Philippe will announce new "measures" this week to defuse the crisis, which sparked the worst clashes in the capital since the uprising of May 1968.

The prime minister will also meet with spokespeople from the yellow vest movement on Tuesday afternoon.

President Emmanuel Macron held emergency talks with the prime minister, interior minister and top security service officials at the presidential palace in Paris after flying in from the G20 summit in Argentina on Sunday.

There will be a debate on the political situation at the National Assembly on Wednesday, followed by a debate in the Senate on Thursday. A planned visit by Jean-Claude Juncker, the president of the European Commission, to the National Assembly this week has been cancelled as a result.

Protests spread on Monday to around a hundred high schools across the country. Teenagers demonstrated in front of their blockaded schools, setting rubbish bins on fire and shouting for Macron to resign. The renewed protests come after wide-scale student demonstrations in 2018 against proposed educational reforms, including a new university application system.

Finance minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday that the government would be attempting to speed up tax cuts as well as decreases in public spending in order to respond as quickly as possible to the riots.

On Sunday Macron went to inspect the damage at the Arc de Triomphe, the massive monument to France's war dead at the top of the famous Champs-Élysées avenue, where rioters scrawled graffiti and ransacked the ticketing and reception areas.

Paris police said 412 people were arrested on Saturday, with 378 remaining in custody.

A total of 263 people were injured nationwide, with 133 injured in the capital, including 23 members of the security forces who battled rioters for most of the day in famous parts of the city.

"I will never accept violence," Macron told a news conference in Buenos Aires before flying home.

"No cause justifies that authorities are attacked, that businesses are plundered, that passers-by or journalists are threatened or that the Arc du Triomphe is defiled," he said.

'Yellow Vests will win'

Overnight a motorist died after his van crashed into traffic that had built up due to a "Yellow Vest" demonstration in Arles, southern France, a local prosecutor said Sunday. Three people have now died in incidents linked to the protests.

The so-called "Yellow Vest" anti-government protests that have swept France over the last fortnight were sparked initially by a rise in taxes on diesel.

In a separate incident, arsonists torched a motorway toll booth in southern France near the city of Narbonne, a judicial source told AFP Sunday. Five people were taken into custody, a prosecutor said.

The main north-south motorway in eastern France, the A6, was also blocked by protesters near the city of Lyon on Sunday morning, its operator said.

The capital was calm, however, but as groups of workers moved around cleaning up the mess from the previous day, the scale of the destruction became clear.

Around famous areas including the Champs-Élysées, the Louvre museum, the Opera and Place Vendôme, smashed shop windows, broken glass and the occasional burned-out car were testament to the violence.

Dozens of cars were torched by the gangs of rioters, some of whom wore gas masks and ski goggles to lessen the effects of tear gas, which was fired continually by police. They do not represent the vast majority of demonstrators.

One person was in a critical condition after protesters pulled down one of the huge iron gates of the Tuileries garden by the Louvre, crushing several people.

Nearly 190 fires were put out and six buildings were set alight, the interior ministry said.

At the Arc de Triomphe graffiti had been daubed, with one slogan saying: "The Yellow Vests will win."

State of emergency?

Some 136,000 demonstrators, most of them peaceful, were counted across the country on Saturday, the interior ministry said Sunday in updated figures.

The number was well below the first day of protests on November 17, which attracted around 282,000 people, and also down on the revised figure of 166,000 who turned out last Saturday.

Interior minister Castaner attributed the violence to "specialists in sowing conflict, specialists in destruction".

Referring to the possibility of imposing a state of emergency – a demand made by the police union Alliance – Castaner declared: "Nothing is taboo for me. I am prepared to examine everything."

'We won't change course'

Over the last few weeks, the "Yellow Vest" movement has morphed into a broad opposition front to Macron, a 40-year-old pro-business politician elected in May 2017.

Violent anarchist and other extremist groups have infiltrated it, and are thought to be behind Saturday's clashes.

Macron faces a dilemma in how to respond to the "Yellow Vests", not least because they are a grassroots movement with no formal leaders and a wide range of demands.

Some representatives have also insisted on public talks broadcast on TV.

"We have said that we won't change course. Because the course is good," government spokesman Benjamin Griveaux told BFM television defiantly on Sunday morning.

"It's been 30 years that people change course every 18 months," he added, referring to Macron's presidential predecessors who have often caved in to pressure from French street protests.

Macron has so far refused to roll back taxes on fuel, which he says are needed to fund the country's transition to a low-emission economy.

And he remains a fervent defender of the tax cuts he has delivered for businesses and the wealthy, which he believes were necessary to lower the country's chronic high unemployment.

Opposition politicians condemned the violence but also criticized the government's response.

"The government is not entitled to a third black Saturday," said Senate President Gérard Larcher, amid warnings that protests could resume in Paris next weekend.

Far-right and far-left leaders Marine Le Pen and Jean-Luc Melenchon called Sunday for new parliamentary elections.

Despite the violence, opinion polls suggest the protests are supported by two thirds of the French people.

Paris courts jammed after Gilets Jaunes violence

Paris courts face a hectic period after more than 400 people were arrested on Saturday, as the second Gilets Jaunes protest in seven days of violence in the capital.

Police prefect Michel Delpuech described "violence of unprecedented gravity" on and around the Champs-Elysées. "412 people have been arrested, something not seen in decades in Paris," he said.

Hammers and petanque balls were among the objects used as weapons against police officers. Firefighters were called out to 249 fires on Saturday alone, many of which had been deliberately started.

By Sunday evening, some 378 people had been arrested and charged, including 33 minors. The first court hearings were scheduled for yesterday and today, prosecutors said.

"Never has the Paris Public Prosecutor's Office had to manage so many police custody cases," said Paris Public Prosecutor Rémy Heitz. "A policy of firmness will be applied."

But a police union has warned that its members "can't take it anymore" and called on President Macron to "assume his responsibilities", after the protests on the Champs-Elysées turned violent for a second week in a row.

Yves Lefèvre, a member of Unité SGP Police FO, told France Inter: "Police are not going to remain the last line of defense against the insurgency.

"I am calling on the President of the Republic to take responsibility, because the cops are not going to serve as a last bastion. That is out of the question."

He was speaking after an assault rifle was stolen from a police vehicle during the violent scenes in Paris on Saturday, December 1. He said: "They did not take it to make garlands, it is clear. We have criminals in front of us who want to kill cops."

He added that the trouble got worse as the day progressed.

"Now, we have entered a phase of ultra-radicalization, we are now on the brink of insurrection."

What are protesters planning for Paris on Saturday?

As Paris clears up the debris from Saturday’s violence, more protests are being planned for next weekend, and they will deeply concern police and the government.

As with previous yellow vest protests, mass demonstrations are being organized online on social media sites like Facebook, with several thousand already suggesting they were ready to take part in more demonstrations.

Many of the events and those who are interested in going are calling for more disorder in the capital.

Protests planned for next weekend under the name Acte IV (Act 4) refer to the fact that this could be the fourth weekend of protests in France.



A pinned post for one Facebook event planned for this Saturday, shows the yellow vest movement apparently “at the top of its game” in video footage of fights between protesters and police near the Arc du Triomphe filmed last weekend.

In the discussion for the event, Acte 4 - Vous avez carte blanche à Paris (Act 4: You have free reign in Paris), over 1,000 people have confirmed they will be attending and 6,000 have said they are interested, suggesting that protesters are gearing up for more violent conflict with the authorities this weekend.



“Stop telling us to be peaceful... why should we act like reasonable people when the government doesn’t?” one wrote.



Another added, “in the event of Act 4 the police will have the army and security companies with them. They want nothing more or less than a war."



Some yellow vest organizers are invoking France’s revolutionary history as justification for more unrest in the streets this coming weekend.



Another Facebook event “Acte IV: Aux Armes Citoyens”, taking place at the Eiffel tower on Saturday morning, is named after the famous line from the national anthem encouraging citizens to take up arms. The event has more than 3,000 confirmed attendees and a further 21,000 interested in going.

Appropriately, one commenter plans “to bring Molotov cocktails to force the barricades!”

While another, anticipating police clashes, has called on “all people who are able to give first aid, put a big red cross on the back and front of your yellow vest. We’re going to need you.”

A total of 13,000 protesters have either confirmed or are thinking of attending the “Acte 4: Appel National” (Act 4: National Call) in the capital, with commenters in the event discussion drawing comparisons between today’s yellow vest protests and the infamous period of civil unrest in France during May 1968.

“In '68 protesters weren’t called hooligans! Stop being sheep and have some balls!” one commenter wrote under an image showing chaos and destruction in the streets of Paris during demonstrations in the 60s.

Another commenter urged others to share an image of a demonstrator from May '68 hurling objects at police barricades.



Printed on the image are list of changes the May '68 protests brought about followed by the caveat “incredible violence was unfortunately necessary to achieve all this."



While protests are being planned at famous landmarks like the Eiffel Tower and Place de la Bastille, some yellow vests are also calling for more targeted action.



They have suggested taking the protests to wealthy areas of Paris and the headquarters of news outlets BFM TV and TF1, who they feel have “discredited the movement” with news coverage biased against the yellow vests.



Non-violent protests are also being planned in the capital on December 8th, but even among this group it seems there is support for the “hooligans” and all the media coverage they have received.



One yellow vest posted, “it’s thanks to them that we are being heard.”

Petrol shortages hit Brittany as 'yellow vests' block fuel depots

The ongoing yellow vest protests have seen petrol stations in parts of Brittany suffering fuel shortages, leading to restrictions being imposed on the amount motorists are allowed to buy.

Many petrol stations in the Breton departments of Finistère and Morbihan are either completely out of fuel or are running low as a result of 'yellow vests' blocking oil depots in the port towns of Lorient and Brest.

As a result, the head of the Finistère department Pascal Lelarge has announced that strict limits on the amount of fuel that can be sold to motorists have been imposed.

From Monday December 3rd, restrictions have been introduced "to ensure access to fuel for the greatest number of people and to make sure that emergency services can still operate," Lelarge said.

That means that the maximum amount of fuel sold per day and per vehicle is limited to €30 for light vehicles which weigh less than 3.5 tons and €200 for trucks.

The local authorities have also asked people to avoid filling their cars up unless absolutely necessary.

Five arrests over French driving licence scam

Police have broken up a criminal gang responsible for helping as many as 600 motorists in and around Marseille get their driving licenses without passing a key part of their tests.

The group was arrested after a scam was uncovered in which people posing as candidates took the theoretical part of the driving test. After the pass mark for this section had been achieved, the real person then took the practical test.

Those taking the Highway Code tests in place of the real candidates carried identification papers. Police believe the scam was in operation for about 18 months before it was spotted, and said that each candidate was charged thousands of euros.

Five people have been arrested in Marseille, Nice and the Var, for fraud in connection with the case. Two have been remanded into custody, while three are on police bail. Police are now tracking down the motorists who are driving with the illegally obtained licenses.

