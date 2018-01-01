Weather Forecast - Tuesday, Dec 4th

Tuesday

Cloudy. Some showers, less likely on the plain. The snow line near 1500 meters. This afternoon, becoming generally dry with one or two sunrays. Skies clearing tonight, especially in the Alps. Max Temp 12 C. -1 at 2000 meters. Strong W-NW winds in the Mountains. Moderate SW winds on the Plateau, weakening this afternoon.

Wednesday

Cloudy. Rare sunrays. Rain arriving from the West overnight Wednesday into Thursday. The snow line near 2000 meters. Strong to gale force W winds by evening. Max Temp 12 C.

Thursday

Very cloudy. Some showers. The snow line near 2000 meters. Strong to gale force W winds. 11 C.

Friday

Windy Westerly weather conditions. Cloudy with rain. The snow line between 1800 and 2200 meters. Strong to gale force winds. 12 C.

Saturday

Variable W weather conditions. Often cloudy with some rain. The snow line plunging to 700 to 1000 meters. 8 C.

Sunday

Continued Westerly weather. Often cloudy with rain. The snow line near 800 meters.

Monday

Windy westerly weather with rain. The snow line lowering to 600 meters.

Thatâ€™s the weather on Tuesday, December 4th, from RADIO 74, listener sponsored.