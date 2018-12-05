News About France - Wednesday, Dec 5th

French PM suspends fuel tax

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe announced Tuesday new concessions to "yellow vest" protesters, saying planned increases in the price of fuel would be suspended for six months.

"No tax merits putting the unity of the nation in danger," the prime minister said in a televised address, adding that the anger on the streets "originates from the profound injustice: of not being able to live with dignity from one's work".

But Edouard Philippe warned that any future protests would have to be declared in advance and "take place calmly".

He also announced that increases in the cost of gas and electricity, also set to take effect from January 1, would be suspended for three months this winter.

Philippe added that a tightening of the technical check-ups on cars, which was set to penalize older vehicles, would also be suspended for six months.

Protests over the fuel hikes have blocked French roads and petrol refineries for the last two weeks.

Philippe acknowledged that France has some of the highest taxes in Europe.

He repeated his earlier condemnation of the violence in Paris at the weekend and thanked France's security forces.

Reactions in Bordeaux

The spokesperson for the Yellow Friday Revolution, a yellow vest movement in the Bordeaux region with 6,000 members on Facebook. says "we are absolutely not satisfied with Edouard Philippe's speech. He is only calling for calm.

"Our actions will continue because globally nothing has changed.

"There are no actions to make our lives better today. There are no measures of improvement. They are just suspending the measures that would've made our life worse."

European Finance ministers meeting in Brussels

Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Tuesday that France would stick to its EU commitments to slash public spending, despite the cost of the decision to suspend the fuel tax.

"There is a course set by the French President Macron, which is to respect our European commitments, reduce spending, reduce debt and reduce taxes, and that course will be maintained," Le Maire told journalists in Brussels.

The suspension could lead to a shortfall of nearly two billion euros in France's 2019 budget plans, equivalent to 0.1 percentage points of gross domestic product.

Government seeks to appease, but Yellow Vests remain elusive

While France’s government announced Tuesday a slate of measures aimed at calming weeks of Yellow Vests (Gilets Jaunes) protests, it is difficult to gauge the effect they will have on a movement which has so far resisted attempts to identify leaders or representatives.

The Yellow Vests concerns range from the cost of living to the perception that the government is not acting in their interest, raising the question of whether a six-month moratorium on the fuel tax will be enough.

Indeed, it remains difficult to see what could appease a protest movement that has until now resisted most attempts at providing channels for mediation.

It’s not that the Yellow Vests are disorganized, and the government is under pressure to do something before protesters follow through on their calls for a fourth consecutive Saturday of nationwide demonstrations.

‘They want the whole baguette’

The Yellow Vest movement itself has consistently undermined attempts to produce spokespersons, representatives or leaders to articulate the grievances and demands.

Some would-be spokespersons warned French media in advance that simply suspending the fuel tax would not be enough.

“French people do not want crumbs,” Benjamin Cauchy, an organizer with the movement in the Haute-Garonne region, told AFP Agency. “They want the whole baguette.”

But beneath those comments is another reality of the movement.

Cauchy and Jacline Mouraud, another would-be spokesperson whose viral video denouncing the treatment of motorists made her one of the faces of the movement, both said they had received threats from hard-line protesters warning them against talking with the government.

Ahead of Philippe’s announcements, the prime minister’s office said it would not meet with a delegation of these spokespersons for “security reasons” over such threats.

How official is an official website?

Another group of eight self-appointed spokespersons, most of whom have created Facebook groups or started online petitions associated with it, have also faced pressure to retain the movement’s informal structure.

Some among them have sought to address that concern.

Eric Drouet, a Yellow Vest organizer in the Paris region, has argued at length in Facebook videos that taking up the task of being a spokesperson did not imply a claim to represent the movement.

That hasn’t stopped the group of eight from announcing the launch of what they call an official website on Sunday, called “La France en Colère” (France Enraged).

The site lays out a list of conditions for meeting with the powers that be, including that they will only meet with the prime minister or government spokesperson, and that any meeting must be live-streamed on the web.

Demands are wide open

However, the nebulous nature of the movement makes it difficult to discern any concrete demands, and the group of spokespersons appears reluctant to set any precise limits.

The website, for instance, calls on the government to take the concrete step of scrapping the tax hike planned for January, as well as the less precise step of reviewing its tax policy.

Then it calls for the creation of a “citizens’ assembly” to “represent and defend the interests of the citizen”, which politicians have been unable to do, due to

“a total disconnection with reality”.

In the more informal realm of social media, there is no lack of imagination when it comes to other demands.

One ‘unofficial’ communiqué circulating among Facebook pages associated with the group of eight lays out sweeping changes to the French Constitution.

These include allowing citizens to call referenda in order to propose or scrap laws, remove cabinet ministers or elected officials from office, and to effect further constitutional reforms.

Acceding to those demands would essentially involve the current French Fifth Republic agreeing to dissolve itself and turn France into a direct democracy.

For now, France’s political class appears content to disagree over the effectiveness of suspending the fuel tax.

Immediate reactions of opposition politicians are saying the measures offer too little, too late.

Many gilets jaunes (yellow vest) protesters in France have vowed to continue their protests despite the French government trying to calm their anger by suspending a planned hike in fuel taxes.

The real test for the government will come Saturday. How many protesters will continue to protest? And how insistent will they be in the face of hard line factions and violent infiltrators who seek only to break and smash property.

CGT and FO labor unions are calling truckers to go on an unlimited strike beginning this Sunday night to defend their purchasing power.

French high school students are also protesting

Meanwhile French high school students have begun demonstrating to vent grievances of their own.

On Tuesday, secondary schools across France were closed or partially closed for a third day as students protested.

Schools in Versailles, Créteil and Marseille were particularly affected as dozens of schools were disturbed by protests, which saw bins set on fire and scuffles with the police were reported.

Near Paris, police fired tear gas at a group of students who threw stones at them.

So, what are the students angry about?

The students oppose the government's recent education reforms of the Baccalaureate and of the lycée (the last three years of secondary school) which are currently being implemented.

The reforms aim to orientate students toward specific degrees sooner and to eliminate the three broad subject choices -- science, literature or social sciences.

Before their final year students will now choose two specific "major" subjects as well as two "minors" alongside the standard curriculum. And instead of being based purely on results in the final exams, the new Bac grade would incorporate marks and test results obtained throughout the two final years of school.

Students are also against last year's shake-up of university entrance procedures which they see as being too selective. And protesters oppose the government's plans to introduce a national service called the SNU for all young adults by 2026.

"There are many reasons why we're protesting but our anger comes from the same place as the yellow vests and the government has made some really destructive reforms. It's in our interest to be on their side," president of the UNL student union Louis Boyard told French media.

More student protests are expected this week as unions call for protests on Thursday and Friday, with anger against the government also spreading to ambulance drivers, farmers, the building industry and a transport union calling for action.

European victim helpline number 116 006 launches today

Connexion

A new European-wide helpline number was launched yesterday (Tuesday, December 4). It’s designed to offer victims direct access to professional support associations following crimes such as assault and rape

The number - 116 006 - is now in operation in France and across the rest of Europe.

It was launched officially by Nicole Belloubet, at the Ministry of Justice.

The service is specifically designed to offer a support network to victims after incidents of personal and sensitive crime - including physical or sexual assault, attacks, terrorist-related incidents, identity theft, racism, homophobia, online scams, serious road accidents, natural disasters, and rape.

It is free to call, is anonymous, and is open 7 days a week from 9h to 19h. It will connect victims to over 130 professional support associations.

Calls will be forwarded to the relevant support groups through the network, on a case-by-case basis.

The number has been created to replace the old “08Victimes” number (01 41 83 42 08), which offered a similar service, but was considered too difficult to remember.

The number will not replace existing emergency service numbers, but will supplement them.

Anyone using a French mobile phone when travelling abroad in other European countries will also have access to the service, via the international number

00 33 1 80 52 33 76.

UK 'may unilaterally withdraw from Brexit'

Connexion

Britain may unilaterally and unconditionally withdraw from Brexit if it wishes, says a top official of the European Court of Justice.

The Advocate General gave his – highly influential but non-binding – decision today that the UK may cancel article 50 if it chooses to.

According to British barrister Jolyon Maugham, one of the petitioners in the 'Wightman case', this is a crucial point, as if this was not the case then any cancellation (such as following a ‘People’s Vote’ or a general election or a decision by British MPs) could depend on the agreement of the other EU leaders who might decide to set conditions such as the UK giving up various opt-outs.

The opinion has been published following the referral of a question to the ECJ from Scotland's top court. The UK government had appealed against the referral, saying the question was purely hypothetical as there is no prospect of the UK government or MPs asking to cancel Brexit. The AG said on the contrary the issue had "obvious practical importance".

Mr Maugham said in a statement today: “This puts the decision about our future back in the hands of our own elected representatives, where it belongs. On this critical issue I’m sure MPs will now search their consciences and act in the best interests of the country.”

The AG proposed that the court should agree that article 50 allows for unilateral revocation within the two-year period from the notification of the intention to leave (that took place on March 29, 2017) and that this possibility remains until such a time as the withdrawal agreement is formally concluded and as long as the revocation is decided upon in accordance with the UK’s constitutional requirements and is formally notified to the European Council.

The court is expected to give its final and official ruling on this matter in the next few weeks.

At Capitol, Bush saluted as ‘gentle soul,’ ‘great man’

https://apnews.com/2b97b9b238ad4aeda3f58ef906b333a9

WASHINGTON (AP) — The nation’s capital embraced George H.W. Bush in death Monday with solemn ceremony and high tributes to his service and decency, as the remains of the 41st president took their place in the Capitol rotunda for three days of mourning and praise by the political elite and everyday citizens alike.

With Bush’s casket atop the Lincoln Catafalque, first used for Abraham Lincoln’s 1865 funeral, dignitaries came forward to honor the Texan whose efforts for his country extended three quarters of a century from World War II through his final years as an advocate for volunteerism and relief for people displaced by natural disaster.

President from 1989 to 1993, Bush died Friday at age 94.

In an invocation opening Monday evening’s ceremony, the U.S. House chaplain, the Rev. Patrick J Conroy, praised Bush’s commitment to public service, from Navy pilot to congressman, U.N. ambassador, envoy to China and then CIA director before being elected vice president and then president.

“Here lies a great man,” said Rep. Paul Ryan, the House speaker, and “a gentle soul. ... His legacy is grace perfected.”

The casket carrying the remains of George H.W. Bush has arrived at the U.S. Capitol for the nation to begin its formal farewell to the 41st president. The president's remains will lie in state in the Capitol Rotunda until Wednesday morning. (Dec. 3)

Vice President Mike Pence and Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell also spoke. President Donald Trump did not attend, but he and first lady Melania Trump came to the Capitol later Monday to pay tribute. They stood in front of the casket with their eyes closed for a few moments, before President Trump saluted the casket.

Political combatants set aside their fights to honor a Republican who led in a less toxic era and at times found commonality with Democrats despite sharp policy disagreements. Democratic Rep. Nancy Pelosi, past and incoming House speaker, exchanged a warm hug with George W. Bush and came away dabbing her face. Bush himself seemed to be holding back tears.

Pelosi and Chuck Schumer, the Senate Democratic leader, placed wreaths in the short ceremony before the rotunda was to be opened to the public. It was to remain open overnight.

Sent off from Texas with a 21-gun salute, Bush’s casket was carried to Joint Base Andrews outside the capital city aboard an aircraft that often serves as Air Force One and designated “Special Air Mission 41” in honor of Bush’s place on the chronological list of presidents. His eldest son, former President George W. Bush, and others from the family traveled on the flight from Houston.

Cannon fire roared again outside the Capitol as the sun sank and the younger President Bush stood with his hand over his heart, watching the casket’s procession up the steps.

Bush was remembered just feet away from what he called “Democracy’s front porch,” the west-facing steps of the Capitol where he was sworn in as president.

He will lie in state in the Capitol for public visitation through Wednesday. An invitation-only funeral service, which the Trumps will attend, is set for Wednesday at Washington National Cathedral.

Although Bush’s funeral services are suffused with the flourishes accorded presidents, by his choice they will not include a formal funeral procession through downtown Washington.

On Sunday, students, staff and visitors had flocked to Bush’s presidential library on the campus of Texas A&M University, with thousands of mourners paying their respects at a weekend candlelight vigil at a nearby pond and others contributing to growing flower memorials at Bush statues at both the library and a park in downtown Houston.

“I think he was one of the kindest, most generous men,” said Marge Frazier, who visited the downtown statue Sunday while showing friends from California around.

After services in Washington, Bush will be returned to Houston to lie in repose at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church before burial Thursday at his family plot on the library grounds. His final resting place will be alongside Barbara Bush, his wife of 73 years who died in April, and Robin Bush, the daughter they lost to leukemia in 1953 at age 3.

Trump has ordered the federal government closed Wednesday for a national day of mourning. Flags on public buildings are flying at half-staff for 30 days.

Bush’s passing puts him back in the Washington spotlight after more than two decades living the relatively low-key life of a former president. His death also reduces membership in the ex-presidents’ club to four: Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama.

One of Bush’s major achievements was assembling the international military coalition that liberated the tiny, oil-rich nation of Kuwait from invading neighbor Iraq in 1991. The war lasted just 100 hours. He also presided over the end of the Cold War between the United States and the former Soviet Union.

A humble hero of World War II, Bush was just 20 when he survived being shot down during a bombing run over a Japanese island. He had joined the Navy when he turned 18.

Shortly before leaving the service, he married his 19-year-old sweetheart, Barbara Pierce, and forged the longest presidential marriage in U.S. history. Bush enrolled at Yale University after military service, becoming a scholar-athlete and captaining the baseball team to two College World Series before graduating Phi Beta Kappa after just 2½ years.

After moving to Texas to work in the oil business, Bush turned his attention to politics in the 1960s. He was elected to the first of two terms in Congress in 1967. He would go on to serve as ambassador to the United Nations and China, head of the CIA and chairman of the Republican National Committee before being elected to two terms as Ronald Reagan’s vice president.

Soon after he reached the height of his political popularity following the liberation of Kuwait, with public approval ratings that are the envy of today’s politicians, the U.S. economy began to sour and voters began to believe that Bush, never a great communicator — something even he acknowledged — was out of touch with ordinary people.

He was denied a second term by Arkansas Gov. Clinton, who would later become a close friend. The pair worked together to raise tens of millions of dollars for victims of a 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami and of Hurricane Katrina, which swamped New Orleans and the Gulf Coast in 2005.

“Who would have thought that I would be working with Bill Clinton of all people?” he joked in 2005.

In a recent essay, Clinton declared of Bush: “I just loved him.”

Threat to journalists at highest level in 10 years, report says

78 journalists killed and 326 imprisoned around world last year, study finds

Jim Waterson Media editor

Wed 5 Dec 2018 00.01 GMT Last modified on Wed 5 Dec 2018 07.00 GMT

Jamal Khashoggi was one of 31 journalists murdered so far this year.

Journalism is more dangerous – and more under threat – than at any point in the last decade, according to a report, which found that 78 journalists were killed last year while doing their job.

The rise of authoritarian governments and the threat of internet censorship has redoubled pressures on reporters globally, according to the human rights organisation Article 19, which found that a further 326 journalists were imprisoned for their work during 2017, a substantial increase on the previous year.

More than half of those behind bars were held in Turkey, China, and Egypt, often on charges of opposing the state.