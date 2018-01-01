Weather Forecast - Wednesday, Dec 5th

Wednesday

Partly Sunny around Lake Leman and in the PreAlps this morning. Cloudier in the Jura and on the Plateau. Becoming cloudy in all areas and in nearby France this afternoon. Rain arriving this evening from the West. The snow line near 1900 meters. Max Temp today 9 C. +5 at 2000 meters elevation. Moderate to Strong W winds in the mountains, weak on the plain.

Thursday

Thick clouds. Some rain, diminishing by afternoon. The snow line near 1900 meters, locally lower in the Alps during the morning. Strong to Tempestuous W winds in the mountains. Max Temp 11 C.

Friday

Variable westerly weather conditions. Some rain and some shine. The snow line around 2000 meters. Strong to tempestuous W winds. 11 C.

Saturday and Sunday

Continued variable westerly weather conditions. Some rain. The snow line lowering to near 700 meters. Continued strong to very strong winds.

Cooler 6 to 8 C.

Probably more of the same on Monday and Tuesday with snow possible down to the plane by Tuesday.