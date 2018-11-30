News About France - Thursday, Dec 6th

Social unrest spreads as French farmers announce strike action

By RFI Issued on 05-12-2018 Modified 05-12-2018 to 18:00



Breaking News. The French government has announced it will scrap any rise in fuel taxes during 2019. The price hike was the straw that broke the camel’s back and led to the current wave of street protests across France.



But the protests appear to not be over yet. The general feeling is that, it’s too little too late, that the government as dawdled, and other grievances must also be addressed before popular anger can subside.



The popular Yellow Vest movement is spreading to other sectors

Given their poverty and lack of hope, it’s not surprising that French farmers are planning to carry out a series of strikes next week to protest against increased financial charges on their operations.

“No specific day has been set, it’s for the week,” Christiane Lambert, head of the main agricultural union told the French news agency AFP.

Lambert said that the farmers were not officially joining the ‘yellow vests’.

“They want an a-political movement, without unions, and I respect that,” she said, adding that farmers were facing “specific problems”.

She accused the government of “agri-bashing” by imposing new regulations such as requiring farmers to declare when they use glyphosate, a weed-killer strongly suspected of causing cancer. “Farmers feel humiliated,” Lambert said.

Government to make further concessions?

The French government indicated on Wednesday that it was willing to make further concessions to the ‘yellow vest’ protesters.

France has been rocked by protests since November 17 against the rising fuel taxes and the government’s pro-business agenda.

One of the main demands of the protesters is a repeal of the cutting of the tax on high earners.

Government spokesman Benjamin Griveaux told a radio network on Wednesday that the wealth tax would be evaluated.

“If something isn’t working, we’re not dumb, we’ll change it.”

French President Macron had made scrapping the ‘fortune tax’ one of his key campaign pledges ahead of his election in May 2017, arguing that such levies on the wealthy discouraged job creation, and drove entrepreneurs to leave the country.

Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe announced the suspension for six months (not the scrapping) of the rise in fuel taxes which was scheduled to come into force on January 1st. Now the government says it will NOT increase taxes on fuels throughout 2019.

_____________________________

Eye on France: How bad is the yellow vest crisis?

RFI By Michael Fitzpatrick Modified 03-12-2018 to 18:55

In view of continuing protests across France by the so-called "yellow vest" demonstrators, what is the prognosis? Are things likely to calm in time? Or is this a dangerous movement that could lead to insurrection and civil war? These are some of the questions being asking as the world watches France through the eyes of media which tends to focus on the sensational.

Here’s what a few well known newspapers are saying this week:

National emergency

A main story in France’s Le Monde’s is critical of President Emmanuel Macron for his refusal to take the lead in the fight against the violence which, for the third consecutive weekend, saw cars, homes, and businesses burned in Paris, and police headquarters destroyed in central France. Just back from the G20 meeting in Buenos Aires, Macron visited the sites of some of the worst violence in the capital, but has left the responsibility of meeting the political opposition and representatives of the demonstrators to his prime minister, Edouard Philippe.

Le Monde also notes the demands from both the far right and hard left extremes of the political spectrum for the immediate dissolution of the French National Assembly. The paper says the executive appears to be stunned by the scale and nature of public anger.

The predominantly yellow front page of leftist Libération offers a glimpse of President Macron, and the suggestion that the executive is “submerged” by the violence of the citizen’s movement, which began as a protest against proposed fuel price hikes just two weeks ago.

An editorial in right leaning Le Figaro calls the situation a national emergency.

Business daily Les Echos gives priority to the economic impact of the on-going protest movement, with the economy minister Bruno Le Maire saying the big supermarket chains have seen their turnover reduced by as much as 25 percent over the past two weeks, with restaurants and hotels losing 20 percent of their customers.

Les Echos warns that some businesses will have to have to start letting workers go if the situation is not resolved soon.

Communist daily L’Humanité says the protestors started by demanding more social justice, but suggests that many of them would now settle for a sense that the government is taking their concerns seriously.

Long list of complaints

Exactly what those concerns are is a huge part of the problem. What began as a movement of protest against a proposed hike in the price of petrol and diesel seems to have attracted every disgruntled citizen, so that the movement now includes those who fear for their diminishing spending power, retirees struggling to make ends meet, secondary school students worried about their future, underpaid farmers, the rural poor, the under-employed, the over-taxed, all those who feel that they have been failed, in one way or another, by the Macron administration, and the president’s promise of a different sort of politics.

Efforts by the administration to negotiate with the protestors have run into the same problem. Who can be said to represent such an informal, multi-faceted movement? Can a driver in Normandy speak in the interests of a pensioner in Paris, or a single mother in Nice?

Part of the force of this movement has been its informal nature, with protests and blockades being organized using social media. But that leaves the problem of representation. The government can’t listen to every grievance. But who decides the priorities? And who speaks for the voiceless?

Le Figaro suggests that the first move has to be a step backwards on the original question of fuel price increases. Either President Macron has the courage to suspend, differ or abandon the original tax measures which started this row, says the paper, or he risks mistaking obstination for determination.

L’Humanité is scathing of the ruling Republic on the Move party which, according to the communist daily, retreated to a chic suburb on Saturday to elect a new party leader, while yellow vests, the unemployed, trade unionists and the French working class took to the streets to express their anger and disappointment.

The overseas image of France is taking a hammering

Our British colleagues are running endless reports of fire and fury in Paris, illustrated by the Arc de Triomphe virtually hidden in a cloud of tear gas. The BBC says France could soon see itself under a state of emergency; the Daily Mail says the army is on standby should the situation get any further out of hand.

International TV channel Al-Jazeera was careful to make the distinction between the ordinary, generally non-violent protestors and those criminal and extremist elements who are using the popular movement for their own ends.

Time magazine is talking of “an atmosphere of civil war,” and making references to France’s revolutionary past. Time says many protestors see President Macron as “a rich know-it-all who is always right”.

The New York Times has no doubt that this is the most serious crisis the president has had to face, going on to describe the central Paris Champs Elysées shopping street as “a war zone”.

The Washington Post sent a reporter to the eastern city of Besançon, with a view to showing that Paris is not the only place where people are unhappy. The Post’s reporter met the director of a local taxi and bus company who says “we live on the side of a mountain. There’s no public transport to take us anywhere.” And the man from the Post also spoke to a local pensioner who said he was protesting because “he is fed up with the way Macron rules like a king, with his contempt for the poor and the worker.”

______________________________

Students and staff pay tribute to Irish university teacher murdered in Paris

The Local This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it @thelocalfrance 5 December 2018

A popular Irish lecturer has been stabbed and killed by a former student outside the Paris University where he taught. Students and staff have spoken of their shock.

John Dowling, a 66-year-old teacher, an Irishman who taught English, was stabbed repeatedly in front of the private Leonard-de-Vinci University in Courbevoie, northwest of Paris.

A Pakistani man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of murder.

Sources said the suspect, who is in custody, was a former student at the university who was born in Pakistan in 1981 and has no previous police record. It was not yet known whether Mr. Dowling had taught the student.

Students and staff at the private university paid tribute to Dowling, who was originally from Dublin.

Students showed photographs of the white-bearded Irishman on their mobile phones, smiling and arm in arm with members of his class.

Former student Yosra Ibrahem told The Local: "He was a good person who was known and well-liked by all. He was positive, dedicated and motivated and never did anything bad to anyone.

He said, "Mr. Dowling was one of the best teachers I had throughout my whole education."

_______________________________

WW1 bombs contaminate northeastern France 100 years on

RFI By Claire Rush Modified 04-12-2018 to 18:20 Edited by Ron Myers

The effects of war are often evident long after the fighting ceases.

A hundred years after the end of WWI, some areas of France are still suffering from the pollution caused by the armaments used. Bombs are frequently discovered buried which still could explode, injure and kill if disturbed, and require bomb disposal experts to disarm them.

Sometimes it’s the soil itself which has been ruined and can no longer be used for farming.

The soil pollution on Michel Collignon’s farm is visible at the village of Houdelaucourt-sur-Othain, in north-eastern France.

Only weeds grow on this contaminated field. Efforts to grow food have been futile and the food produced turns out contaminated and unhealthy.

Agriculture was banned on the land in 2015 after geologists found high levels of arsenic, lead, zinc and tin in the soil. This was due to a WW1 surplus ammunition destruction factory which operated in the 1920s in the woods next to his land, leaving this farmer’s land permanently useless for exploitation.

___________________________

French MPs back ban on smacking children

FRANCE 24 Latest update : 30/11/2018 - 12:22

The French National Assembly voted last Friday in favor of a largely symbolic ban on parents smacking their children, a practice which though condemned by the UN still enjoys widespread support in France.

The bill on "corporal punishment or humiliation" seeks to ensure that parental authority is exercised "without violence" of any sort, including "physical, verbal or psychological" pressuring, one of many meanings of the word violence.

MPs voted it through 51-1 early Friday morning, after a late-night debate, and it will now pass to the Senate.

Previous governments have attempted to ban the practice, but have been thwarted by conservatives. Eric Ciotti, an MP from conservative party The Republicans, said it was “propaganda legislation” pushing “pseudo official morality”.

According to the non-governmental Childhood Foundation, 85 percent of French parents sometimes resort to corporal punishment. Schools have long been banned from physically punishing children, but not parents.

France is one of seven EU countries that still allow parents to smack children, alongside Italy, the UK, Belgium, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Switzerland.

France’s bill does not sanction parents who continue to physically "discipline" their children, as its main goal is "educational".

But it will remove a two century old addendum to the Civil Code's definition of parental authority, which is read out to couples during their wedding vows and that specifically enjoins parents to "discipline" children for the public good.

If the bill is adopted, France will become the 55th state to discourage corporal punishment of children, a move started by Sweden in 1979.

________________________

Prostitution in French cities has quadrupled in two years.

Le Figaro 5 dec 2018

Prostitution in French cities is growing at an alarming rate. The phenomenon was first detected in Marseille, but has swept across the entire country.

A large number of prostitutes are said to be minors. 84 cases of attempting to purchase the services of prostitutes was reported in 2017, 4 times more than in 2015, and the police agency responsible for keeping track, the DCPJ, is worried because of the large number of minors, some as young as age 14, according to an article today in Le Figaro.

Prostitution in France (the exchange of sexual acts for money) was legal until April 2016, when several surrounding activities were made illegal, like operating a brothel, living off the avails (pimping), and paying for sex with someone under the age of 18. The age of consent for sex is in France is 15).

On 6 April 2016, the French National Assembly voted to not punish prostitutes themselves but to punish customers of prostitutes by a fine of €1500.

But the scheme appears to not be working.

___________________________

That’s News About France on Thursday, December 6th, on RADIO 74.

__________________________