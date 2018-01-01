Weather Forecast - Thursday, Dec 6th

Strong Westerly winds will convey mild, damp Atlantic air towards the Alps and a series of weather disturbances over coming days.

Thursday

Cloudy with frequent rain this morning, diminishing this afternoon. The snow line between 1800 and 2000 meters. Max Temp 11 C. on the Plateau, 8 in Valais. +1 at 2000 meters elevation. Moderate to strong W-NW winds in the mountains, weak to moderate SW winds on the Plateau.



Friday

Partly Sunny north of the Alps. Rain arriving from the west by evening with perhaps a clap or two of thunder. The snow line lowering from 1800 to 1000 meters overnight into Saturday. Strong to tempestuous W-SW winds in the mountains, sometimes felt on the plain during the evening. Max temp 13 C.



Saturday

Windy westerly weather. Often cloudy with some rain. The snow line lowering to between 800 and 1000 meters. Strong to gale force W winds. Max Temp 8 C.

Sunday

Windy with frequent precipitation, sometimes steady rain. The snow line between 900 and 1100 meters. Strong to gale force W winds. Max Temp 9 C.



Monday

Variable westerly weather. Continued rainy, more frequently along the PreAlps.

The snow line lowering to 800 meters, perhaps even 500 meters. 8 C.



Tuesday

Cloudy. Perhaps light snow down to the plain, mainly along the PreAlps. Cold.



Wednesday

Variable weather. Some sunrays. Generally dry and cold.

Thatâ€™s RADIO 74 weather on Thursday, December 6th, the Christmas music station!

____________



We trust this beautiful music is contributing to your warm and happy Christmas spirit this year. Thank you for supporting the radio station which brings you so much love, warmth and joy all year long, along with inspiring educational programs of hope and encouragement.



RADIO 74 would love to become debt free by the New Year. Thank you for your most generous donation this month to help make this happen.



About 40,000 euros yet to go. The first 22,000 will go to pay up studio rent which is presently 28 months in arrears.



Learn more and donate here on line, if you could, if you would.



Or ring the station in Switzerland on 022 501 78 65. Weâ€™ll be happy to mail you some bulletins de versement for making cash donations from La Poste or a Swiss bank.

In France on 045 043 74 74. Mail a check to RADIO 74, BP 388, 74163 St. Julien-en-Genevois.



The RADIO 74 team thank you and wish you a Happy Christmas.