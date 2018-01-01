All We Want For Christmas - The Debt Paid Up !

After the victory of last week, when 10,000 Euros was raised to save our main FM transmitter site,,, for which we thank every listener who so graciously participated... our funding campaign continues as we seek to get RADIO 74 completely out of debt by end of the year.



In addition, donations of some 10,000 Euros arrived at the weekend towards the overall indebtedness, reducing it to about 40,000 Euros.

As of December, the rent on our studio is 28 months behind. We pay a modest 800 Euros per month for a small apartment from where we broadcast. We owe the owner 22,400 Euros.

The owner of this appartment has been exceedingly generous over the years by allowing this debt to accumulate. But he cannot wait any longer to be paid. He needs the money. We trust this can be done before he gives us an ultimatum and eviction notice. If you would please, letâ€™s resolve this lingering issue now.

You can make donations here at our website.

At the top of this page, click on the tab "Financial Support" above "The Answer".



Or use one of the "Bulletins de versement" (pink slips) sent with our newsletter last week for cash donations from the Post or a bank.

Or ring RADIO 74 on Swiss number 022 501 78 65.

In France ring the station on 045 043 74 74.

The RADIO 74 team will be exceedingly grateful!