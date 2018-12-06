News About France - Friday, Dec 7th

French presidency fears 'major violence' at Saturday's protests

The French presidency has revealed that it fears there will be "major violence" from an "extreme core of several thousand" during the 'yellow vest' protests set to take place across France, notably in Paris, on Saturday.

"We have reason to fear a great violence," the presidential palace told AFP amid calls for renewed mobilization of 'yellow vests' across the country after last weekend's 'unprecedented violence' on the streets of the French capital.

The presidency told BFM TV it fears an "extreme core of several thousand people" who would come to Paris "to destroy".

French President Macron on Wednesday urged politicians and union officials to launch a "call for calm."

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe echoed that call in parliament and urged politicians to be responsible.

"What is at stake is the safety of the French people and our institutions. I call here for responsibility," said Philippe.

"All the actors in this public debate, politicians, union leaders, editorialists and citizens, will be accountable for their statements in the coming days," he added.

In a move they hoped would help appease protesters, the government announced it was completely scrap the planned fuel tax hikes for 2019, yet it appears demonstrators are unsatisfied and are ready to push for more concessions that will help boost their spending power.

There have been dozens of calls to demonstrate in Paris on social media tomorrow, Saturday, with many naming the Champs-Elysees -- the scene of riots on December 1st -- as the meeting point.

Several thousand people have already said they are ready to take part in more demonstrations.

And perhaps most worryingly for the French president and government, many of these events and those who are interested in going are calling for more disorder in the capital.

Protests planned for next weekend under the name Acte IV (Act 4) refer to the fact that this could be the fourth weekend of protests in France.

A pinned post for one Facebook event planned for this Saturday, shows the yellow vest movement apparently “at the top of its game” in video footage of fights between protesters and police near the Arc du Triomphe filmed last weekend.

In one Facebook dialogue, over 1,000 people have confirmed they will be attending and 6,000 have said they are interested, suggesting that protesters are gearing up for more violent conflict with the authorities this weekend.

“Stop telling us to be peaceful... why should we act like reasonable people when the government doesn't?” one wrote.

Another added, “in the event of Act 4 the police will have the army and security companies with them. They want nothing more or less than a war."

Many yellow vest organizers are invoking France's revolutionary history as justification for more unrest in the streets this coming weekend.

Another Facebook event “Acte IV: Aux Armes Citoyens”, taking place at the Eiffel tower on Saturday morning, is named after the famous line from the national anthem encouraging citizens to take up arms. The event has more than 3,000 confirmed attendees and a further 21,000 interested in going.

Appropriately, one commenter plans “to bring Molotov cocktails to force the barricades!”

A total of 13,000 protesters have either confirmed or are thinking of attending the “Acte 4: Appel National” (Act 4: National Call) in the capital, with commenters in the event discussion drawing comparisons between today's yellow vest protests and the infamous period of civil unrest in France during May 1968.

One commenter urged others to share an image of a demonstrator from May '68 hurling objects at police barricades.

Printed on the image are a list of changes the May '68 protests brought about followed by the caveat “incredible violence was unfortunately necessary to achieve all this."

While protests are being planned at famous landmarks like the Eiffel Tower and Place de la Bastille, some yellow vests are also calling for more targeted action.

They have suggested taking the protests to wealthy areas of Paris and the headquarters of news outlets BFM TV and TF1, who they feel have “discredited the movement” with news coverage biased against the yellow vests.

Non-violent protests are also being planned in the capital on December 8th, but even among this group it seems there is support for the “hooligans” and all the media coverage they have received.

One yellow vest posted, “it's thanks to them that we are being heard.”

Police authorities are preparing to deploy around 8,000 officers in Paris on Saturday and some 65,000 across France in an attempt to prevent a repeat of last weekend's 'unprecedented violence' on the streets of the French capital.

___________________________

Hailed as a hero in the fight against populism after defeating the far right in elections last year, French President Emmanuel Macron has seen his international reputation take a battering over his failure to quell the "yellow vests" protests.

"In 2017, his election was greeted as a sign of hope by his European neighbors after the Brexit referendum and Donald Trump's election in 2016," Nicolas Baygert, professor of political communications at the Universite Libre de Bruxelles, told AFP.

Seen from Berlin or Brussels, Macron represented a "bulwark against populism" and a determined advocate of deeper European integration at a time of rising divisions within the bloc, Baygert said.

But scenes of rioting and destruction last week in Paris, which forced him into a U-turn on fuel tax hikes, have raised questions abroad over his ability to reform France -- let alone the European Union.

On November 11, around 70 world leaders including US President Donald Trump gathered under the Arc de Triomphe war memorial at the top of the avenue for a ceremony commemorating the end of World War I.

Leading the ceremony, Macron was widely commended for his statesmanship, including his refusal to be drawn into a war of words with Trump, who later chastised his host on Twitter for castigating nationalists.

But three weeks later, the world watched in shock as rioters swarmed the Arc de Triomphe, spraying it with anti-Macron slogans and smashing sculptures inside during a protest over inequality.

"The contrast between the two images is striking," Baygert noted.

The scenes of mayhem in France have rattled Macron's EU partners in particular.

"Macron is well liked by his European neighbors for his unbending approach, in a country that has long been seen as incapable of reforming itself," Vincent Laborderie, a professor of political sciences at the Catholique de Louvain, also in Belgium, told AFP.

The French government has insisted that its reformist zeal remains undented and that it stays committed to cutting the budget deficit.

But with demonstrators continuing to block schools and shopping centers, and radicals gearing up for a third round of violent protests in Paris on Saturday, mainstream European parties are worried that a new populist wave is being unleashed, a few months before European elections.

____________________________

Trump Gets the Last Laugh

Business Insider France - Thursday December 6th

French President Emmanuel Macron rebuked US President Donald Trump last month for putting the interests of US citizens above demonstrating moral values.

Three weeks later, Paris was set ablaze by thousands of working-class protesters who objected to Macron promoting a Climate Change fuel tax.

Macron is about half as popular in France as Trump is in the US. Macron has set himself up as the enemy of nationalist leaders across Europe, but in fact they are more popular than him.

The Trump administration on Tuesday called for European countries to ditch the leadership of the United Nations and the European Union, and instead to join the US in putting the interests of their own citizens first.

As Macron backpedals on his expensive fuel tax which doesn’t seem to be appeasing the protesters, it looks as if it’s Mr. Trump who is having the last laugh.

___________________________

Tourists have no need to worry about coming to Paris in the run up to Christmas, the city's tourist board has told The Local, attempting to quell fears many visitors may have over the violent 'yellow vest' protests and the effect they would have on their trip.

"It's important to remember that the protests are only happening in a small area of the city and during a limited time frame," General manager of the Paris Convention and Visitors Bureau Corinne Menegaux told The Local.

Menegaux's words come as many tourists are wondering whether now is the best time to visit the city for the city's Christmas shopping season.

However Mengaux says that tourists have nothing to worry about.

"Everything, including museums, is open and functioning except the Arc de Triomphe," she said. "It's a big city -- there are lots of arrondissements to visit that will be completely untouched by the protests, and other things to see while easily being able to avoid what is going on in the centre."

____________________________

Why does eastern France celebrate Saint-Nicolas today?

Connexion

Father Christmas may be known for his present delivery on December 24, but in the east of France, another bearded figure bearing gifts - Saint-Nicolas - is still celebrated much earlier, on December 6.

The departments of Flanders, Alsace, Champagne and Franche-Comté are the main regions to celebrate Saint-Nicolas in France.

He is usually depicted as a bishop with a white beard accompanied by donkeys, and who brings gifts for children.

The tradition is said to date back to the Battle of Nancy, in 1477.

The Duke of Lorraine, René II, led his army into battle with the Duke of Burgundy (Charles le Téméraire or Charles The Bold), having asked for protection from Saint-Nicolas. René II’s side won, and since then, Saint-Nicolas has been celebrated in nearby regions.

The saint himself is said to be based on a real person, too: Nicolas de Myre, also known as Nicolas de Bari - a bishop born in the third century, in what is present-day Turkey.

The bishop was known for protecting children, widows, and vulnerable people, and celebrated as a kind and generous man. During his life, he was the victim of persecution by the Roman emperor Diocletian, and was imprisoned and forced into exile.

Soon after his death on December 6 in the year 343, miracles started to become attributed to the bishop’s spirit, and he became known as Saint-Nicolas, patron saint of children, sailors, unmarried people, and prisoners.

Today, he is celebrated in many central and eastern European countries, including Germany, Austria, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Romania, Switzerland, Belgium, and some parts of France.

As the story goes, on the night of December 5, he comes into people’s houses down the chimney, and gives presents to good children. Traditional gifts include apples, dried fruit, chocolates, and a traditional kind of gingerbread baked into the shape of the bishop himself.

In some regions, such as Alsace and Moselle, local bakeries prepare brioche-style treats called Le Mannele, which are shaped into the form of a bishop, and are sometimes flavored with raisins or chocolate chips.

Saint-Nicolas also has a dark version who is sometimes seen traveling with him: the Père Fouettard (Father Fouettard), who gives less delicious gifts to bad children. These might include coal, potatoes, beetroots, and onions.

___________________________

That's News About France on Friday, December 7th.

____________________________