Weather Forecast - Friday, Dec 7th

Friday

A strong Westerly air current is established over Europe, conveying a series of active episodes of inclement weather over coming days.

Today Friday

Quite sunny over the RADIO 74 listening area today. Clouds arriving late this afternoon from the West followed by lightening, thunder and rain. The snow line lowering from 1500 down to 800 meters. Max Temp this afternoon 12 C. +3 at 2000 meters, dropping considerably tonight. Strong to gale force W-SW winds in the mountains, moderate on the Plain. Gusty this evening on the Plateau.

Tomorrow Saturday

Windy westerly weather conditions. Often cloudy with intermittent precipitation, more frequent in the mountains. The snow line near 800 meters tomorrow morning, rising to 1000 meters by afternoon. Strong to gale force W winds in the mountains. Max Temp 7 C.



Sunday

Windy westerly conditions. Very cloudy. Rain, sometimes continuous. The snow line near 1100 meters, temporarily near 1400 meters in the morning. Strong to gale force W winds in the mountains. 7 C.



Monday

Cloudy. Showery, more frequent on the Northerly slopes of the Alps. Some sunrays developing on the Plateau. The snow line at 800 meters, lowering to 400 meters. Max Temp 5 C



Tuesday

Cloudy. Snow showers, mainly along the PreAlps. Some sun rays on the Plateau. Max Temp a cold 3 C.



Wednesday : variable conditions. Generally dry and cold.

Thursday : variable cloudiness. Some sunshine. Probably dry. Milder in the mountains.

Thatâ€™s RADIO 74 weather on Friday, December 7th.



