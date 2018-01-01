Nice Guys Finish Last... Sadly

The funding campaign continues as we seek donations to get RADIO 74 completely out of debt by end of the year.

The overall indebtedness has been reduced to about 40,000 Euros during the past two weeks..

As of December, the rent on our studio is 28 months behind. We pay a modest 800 Euros per month for a small apartment from where we broadcast. We owe the owner 22,400 Euros.

He has been exceedingly kind over the years by allowing this debt to accumulate. He always got paid last when there wasn't enough money at the end of the month. But the time has come to get caught up. He has his own bills to pay and cannot wait any longer for us to regularize our situation. Ladies and gentlement, if you would please, letâ€™s resolve this lingering issue before Christmas. We thank you!

You can make donations here at our website.

At the top of this page, click on the tab "Financial Support" above "The Answer".



Or use one of the "Bulletins de versement" (pink slips) sent with our newsletter last week for cash donations from the Post or a bank.

Or ring RADIO 74 on Swiss number 022 501 78 65.

In France ring the station on 045 043 74 74.

The RADIO 74 team will be exceedingly grateful!