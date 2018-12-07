News About France - Monday, Dec 10th

1700 arrested in France, Paris takes stock of destruction

More than 1,700 people were arrested across France during the latest "yellow vest" protests as demonstrators clashing with riot police caused more damage in Paris than a week ago, officials said on Sunday.

Protesters set fire to cars, burned barricades and smashed windows in pockets of violence across the city centre, clad in their emblematic luminous safety jackets, as armored vehicles rolled through the streets.

Yellow Vest protest aftermath

Clashes broke out in the French capital and other several cities, including Marseille, Bordeaux, Lyon and Toulouse, during a fourth weekend of nationwide protests against rising living costs and President Emmanuel Macron in general.

The embattled president -- whose name rang out across the Champs-Elysees as protesters shouted "Macron, resign" -- is expected to address the demonstrations in a much-anticipated speech 8.

A total 1,220 of the 1,723 detained were ordered held in custody, the ministry said.

Police in Paris said they made 1,082 arrests on Saturday, up sharply from 412 in the previous round.

The interior ministry said some 136,000 people took part in Saturday's protests across France, around the same number as ...on December 1.

But it was Paris which again bore the brunt of the violence and destruction.

Protesters in the capital set fire to cars, burned barricades and smashed windows in pockets of violence, clad in their emblematic luminous safety jackets, as armored vehicles rolled through the streets.

City authorities said the 'yellow vests' had caused "much more damage" than on December 1 protests.

"The sector concerned by the incidents was much larger... With fewer barricades, there was much more dispersion, so many more places were impacted by violence," Paris deputy mayor Emmanuel Gregoire told France Inter radio.

"There was much more damage yesterday than there was a week ago.".

Physical damage to Paris was worse than previous protests – deputy mayor

Calls mounted Sunday for President Emmanuel Macron to bring an end to the "yellow vest" crisis gripping France as authorities in Paris and elsewhere counted the cost of another day of violent protests and looting.

Authorities said the riots in Paris had been less violent than a week ago, with fewer injured -- but city hall said the physical damage was far worse as the protests were spread out across the capital.

Burned-out cars dotted the streets in several neighborhoods on Sunday morning as cleaners swept up the broken glass from smashed shop windows and bus stops.

"There was much more dispersion, so many more places were impacted," Paris deputy mayor Emmanuel Gregoire told France Inter radio.

"There was much more damage yesterday than there was a week ago."

The southwestern city of Bordeaux was also badly hit by rioting during a fourth successive weekend of nationwide "yellow vest" protests.

What began as demonstrations against fuel tax hikes have ballooned into a mass movement over rising living costs and accusations that Macron, an ex-banker, only looks out for the rich.

Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said the unrest was creating a "catastrophe" for the French economy, with nationwide roadblocks playing havoc with the traffic and putting off tourists from visiting Paris.

Parts of the city were on lockdown Saturday, with department stores shut to avoid looting along with museums and monuments including the Eiffel Tower.

"It's a catastrophe for commerce, it's a catastrophe for our economy," Le Maire told reporters as he visited shops in Paris hit by looting.

Government spokesman Benjamin Griveaux vowed that Macron's administration would find solutions that took into account protesters' different grievances.

Overwhelmingly made up of people from rural and small-town France, the movement nonetheless includes protesters of various political stripes whose goals range from lower taxes to Macron's resignation.

"We need to find solutions that take account of each person's reality," Griveaux told Europe 1 radio.

"It is anger that is difficult to understand from an office in Paris," he acknowledged.

The protests have shown little sign of easing since they began on November 17.

The interior ministry said 136,000 people had taken part nationwide in Saturday's protests, which turned violent in several other cities including Marseille and Toulouse.

In Paris, around 10,000 "yellow vests" flocked to the Champs-Elysees and other areas -- 2,000 more than joined the action last week, as many headed in from the provinces for the first time.

Nationwide, more than 1,700 people were detained -- over 1,000 of them in Paris as police vowed "zero tolerance" for anarchists, far-right supporters and others seeking to cause trouble.

More than 500 people were still in custody in Paris by Sunday morning, officials said.

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe had congratulated police on the security operation, which mobilized 8,000 officers and saw armored vehicles deployed in Paris for the first time.

Thibault de Montbrial, head of the CRSI security think tank, tweeted that authorities had managed to contain the hooligans who have repeatedly hijacked the protests to go on a looting and rioting spree.

But he added: "The state cannot mobilize such forces every Saturday, and neither can shopkeepers barricade themselves in faced with violence which is not diminishing.

"This is a decisive political moment."

'Macron, resign'

The embattled president -- whose name rang out across the Champs-Elysees as protesters shouted "Macron, resign" -- is expected to address the demonstrations in a much-anticipated speech Monday night, December 10th, at 8pm on national television.

The crisis facing a leader who had been hailed internationally as a youthful defender of liberal values is being closely watched abroad.

Spain's El Pais newspaper said it was the first time the 40-year-old was "hesitating, giving the impression that he does not know what to do".

Macron has already offered protesters a string of concessions, including scrapping further rises in fuel taxes -- a major climb-down for a president who had vowed not to be swayed, like his predecessors, by mass protests.

So far he has refused to back down on another policy hated by the "yellow vests": his decision to scrap a "fortune tax" on the wealthiest.

Far-right leader Marine Le Pen -- who is backed by some protesters from "forgotten" provincial France, but by no means all -- called for Macron to "recognize society's suffering and deliver immediate, very strong responses".

Russian propaganda accounts?

The movement has spread beyond France's borders, with around 400 arrested at a "yellow vest" event in Brussels on Saturday and peaceful demonstrations taking place in Dutch towns.

In France, authorities have also launched an investigation into social media activity from accounts allegedly drumming up support for the protests.

According to Britain's Times newspaper, hundreds of online accounts linked to Russia were used to stoke the demonstrations.

Citing analysis by New Knowledge, a cybersecurity company, the Times said the accounts spread disinformation and used pictures of injured protesters from other events to enhance a narrative of brutality by French authorities.

Macron under pressure from former PM to address Yellow Vest protests

Former prime minister and mayor of Bordeaux, Alain Juppé, has called on President Macron to address the French public ‘quickly’ to end the Yellow Vest protests. He also denounced the violence in Bordeaux on Saturday evening in which 26 people were injured.

Demonstrations over pension reform brought down the Juppé government in 1995. Now mayor of Bordeaux, Alain Juppé knows a thing or two about the power of the street.

Asked how the protests could be brought to an end Juppé said the President had to speak and soon.

“He must speak with authority but also understanding and empathy because a lot of the demands of ‘responsible’ yellow vests deserve consideration.”

He also invited Macron to “use language all French people can understand,” a veiled reference to accusations the President is out of touch with ordinary French citizens..

While Saturday’s protests in Paris were largely brought under control by the evening, Bordeaux was among several cities where violence continued late into the night. 70 people were detained and 26 injured in clashes in the centre of town .between organized vandals and the police, according to the city Prefecture.

“The chaos has to stop,” said Juppé, adding that ‘responsible’ Yellow Vests must end their calls to protest.

Juppé, a mayor with the Les Republicains party, is an ally of Prime Minister Edouard Philippe. He praised the government's decision to cancel the planned hike on fuel tax which sparked the Yellow Vest protests a month ago.

But he said the government had to address some of the Yellow Vests' legitimate concerns by announcing strong measures.

“The question of purchasing power, for those on modest incomes, must be dealt with: workers on the minimum wage, retirees with low pensions. The virtual freezing of pensions [...] all of this has certainly overloaded the boat.”

Outcry as French police round up protesting high-school students

A video showing a mass police round-up of protesting high-school students in Mantes-la-Jolie west of Paris has caused outrage in France. Video of the detained students kneeling in mud started circulating on social media Thursday evening.

The clip shows teenagers on their knees, still wearing their school backpacks, lined up facing a wall. The camera pans and further away are rows upon rows of high-school students, forced to kneel in the mud with their heads bowed and their hands behind their heads, as French police officers carrying riot shields and police batons watch over them. A voice heard on the video says, “Now this is a class that knows how to behave.”

More than 700 students across France were arrested on Thursday alone, as major protests erupted in secondary schools across the country. Young people have been piggybacking on the Yellow Vest movement to vent their anger at President Emmanuel Macron’s educational reforms.

In Yvelines, 151 people were arrested in front of the Saint-Exupéry secondary school, accused of involvement in an “armed gathering”, said police chief Arnaud Verhille. Two cars were set on fire and students were found to be carrying tear gas canisters, sticks and baseball bats. Across the department, 189 young people between the ages of 12 and 20 were held in custody on Thursday.

Between 200 and 300 secondary schools in France have been barricaded every day since the beginning of the week, giving rise to vandalism, cars set on fire and violent clashes between police and students.

The fact-checking arm of French news agency Agence France-Presse verified the video posted on social media. Local and AFP journalists on the scene also took videos of the round-up, from different angles.

The video has made waves across France’s political establishment.

Benoît Hamon, a former presidential candidate and now leader of political group Génération.s, said on Twitter that the video was “chilling, unacceptable", adding: "This isn’t the Republic. France’s young people humiliated. What does the government expect, if not anger in return?”

Alexis Corbière, spokesperson for far-left politician Jean-Luc Mélenchon, asked, “Who can justify such a scene? Who gave orders to the police to do that?”

The national secretary of France’s green party, Europe Ecologie Les Verts, wrote that, “These videos are insulting [to France]. Nothing justifies us humiliating our children like this.”

“Of course it’s shocking,” said Minister of Education Jean-Michel Blanquer on French radio France Inter in response to the outcry. “When I saw the video myself, I was obviously shocked.” However, he urged listeners to remember the “context” around the video.

The prefect of Yvelines, Jean-Jacques Brot, told French daily Le Monde that although the videos were distressing, “No young person was hurt or mistreated, and we received no official complaint.”

On Friday, the Minister of the Interior Christophe Castaner said that “the last three weeks have given birth to a monster that has escaped its creators” – implying that the Yellow Vest protest has far outgrown its initial demands. Born as a response to a proposed fuel tax hike, now the movement has expanded, turning into a vehicle for the grievances of farmers, students and people across the political spectrum over the cost of living more generally.

French authorities are bracing for a third weekend of clashes. The Eiffel Tower in Paris will be closed on Saturday due to security concerns around planned demonstrations. Shops and businesses along the capital’s famed Champs-Élysées avenue were also told to close and protect their windows.

Tens of thousands protest against Italy-France high-speed train link

Many thousands of protesters rallied on Saturday in Turin to protest against a high speed train project to the French city of Lyon, fiercely opposed by environmentalists, as a waste of public funds.

The scheme involves construction of a 57.5 kilometer train tunnel across the French and Italian Alps to cut travel time to two hours from the current four hours.

The cost is estimated at 7.5 billion euros with the bill split 40 percent, 35 percent and 25 percent between the European Union, Italy and France.

The organizers claimed “a sea of some 70,000 people” had attended the rally but police did not give any estimate of numbers.

The demonstrators held placards saying “No TAV”, or “No high speed train”, “We are against waste” and “Yes to protecting the territory and the environment”.

“There are more important things to invest in such as hospitals, schools and roads,” said Maurizio Alfero, 60, adding that he had to wait until next September for a hospital appointment because it was vastly overstretched.

“It’s sufficient to use the existing (train) line which is underused,” he said.

On November 10, up to 40,000 people backing the project rallied in Turin.

The Italian government itself is divided on the issue: the far-right League of Interior Minister Matteo Salvini backs the project but the Five Star Movement opposes it.

'Don't meddle in our politics': France tells Trump

The French government on Sunday told Donald Trump not to meddle in French politics, after the US president posted tweets at the weekend about the French yellow jacket protests, pointing out their relationship with the global warming hysteria, symbolized by the Paris climate agreement.

"We do not take domestic American politics into account and we want that to be reciprocated," Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian told LCI television.

"I say this to Donald Trump and the French president says it too: leave our nation be."

Trump tweeted at the weekend, "Very sad day & night in Paris. Maybe it's time to end the ridiculous and extremely expensive Paris Agreement and return money back to the people in the form of lower taxes?" he suggested.

Trump had earlier posted: "The Paris Agreement isn't working out so well for Paris. Protests and riots all over France.

"People do not want to pay large sums of money, much to third world countries (that are questionably run), in order to maybe protect the environment. Chanting 'We Want Trump!' Love France."

The protests in France are not directly linked to the Paris climate agreement which was signed in 2015 and has since been abandoned by Trump, to the dismay of French President Emmanuel Macron and other Western leaders.

Spurred by rising fuel prices -- in part due to tax hikes aimed at helping France shift to a lower-carbon economy -- the "yellow vest" protests have grown into a broad movement against Macron's policies and governing style.

Earlier this week Trump retweeted one of several posts falsely claiming that French protesters were chanting his name.

The videos that have been used to support this claim were in fact filmed at a far-right protest in London earlier this year.

Other French politicians have also responded angrily to Trump's latest tweets, including a lawmaker from Macron's party who dubbed the US leader "Donald the Senile".

"DON'T INSULT MY COUNTRY DOTARD," Joachim Son-Forget posted, employing an antiquated insult previously used against Trump by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

It has been announced that President Emmanuel Macron will address the nation about the situation on television tonight at 8pm.

Low-cost Ouigo TGV debuts services to south of France

Ouigo, the low-cost TGV (train à grande vitesse) service, is now running services from the Gare de Lyon in Paris to Marseille and the Côte d’Azur from today (Sunday December 9).

There are now three return journeys per day from Paris to Marseille, Aix-en-Provence, Avignon, Valence, and Nice (with stops at Toulon, Cannes, and Antibes).

There are also three return services per day between Marseille and Lille-Flandres.

Tickets for the low-cost seats in winter and spring have been on sale since October 11.

Paris Gare de Lyon is one of the six mainline stations in the capital. It will be the third in the city to welcome Ouigo services, after Montparnasse in December 2017, and Gare de l’Est in July this year.

The move comes five years after Ouigo was first launched by SNCF as a low-cost, low-frills alternative to TGV travel. It offers similar journey times but reduced services and fewer extras on-board, as well as different rules for baggage allowance and station transfers.

It initially connected Marne-la-Vallee, Marseille and Montpellier, but has now directly served Paris for several months.

The service was launched to bring new customers to SNCF and the TGV lines, and give those who would otherwise not travel by high-speed train, the chance to do so, according to SNCF.

Its figures suggest that over 33 million people have now used the Ouigo service in the past five years, with 65% of them paying less than €25 for their ticket.

SNCF has predicted that over 12 million people will have used Ouigo by the end of this year, and it is aiming for 26 million people to use it in 2020 - a figure that will represent a quarter of TGV traffic.

That’s News About France on Monday, December 10th from RADIO 74 “The Answer”. I’m Ron Myers.