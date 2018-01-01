EnglishFranÃ§ais
News about RADIO 74
Donate to RADIO 74

Donation RADIO74

More information
Newslettre

Weather Forecast - Monday, Dec 10th

Monday
Thick clouds today. Intermittent precipitation on the Plateau, more continuous in the mountains, particularly in the Alps. The snow line between 800 and 900 meters elevation.   Max Temp 6 C. -6 at 2000 meters. Strong to tempestuous NW winds in the mountains. Moderate NW winds on the plain.

Tomorrow Tuesday
Cloudy in the morning. Residual showers in the PreAlps. The snow line between 500 and 800 meters. Sunrays arriving by afternoon, mainly on the Plateau and in Valais. Remaining cloudy along the PreAlps and the Jura. Max Temp 6 C.

Wednesday
Stratus Clouds on the Plateau. Sunny in the morning above about 1000-1300 meters, then cloudier. Light Bise winds. Colder. Max Temp 2 C.

Thursday
Variable cloudiness. Some sunrays. Light snow possible on the plain. Max Temp 3 C.

Friday
Cloudy. Some snow. Max Temp 2 C.

Saturday and Sunday
Cloudy. Some showers. The snow line rising to about 1200 meters. 4 C.

Thatâ€™s RADIO 74 weather on Monday, December 10th.

________________________

The financial situation has returned to ominous. After an excellent result two weeks ago, only a few donations arrived last week. RADIO 74 needs 40,000 Euros to finish this year in the black. Most urgent is to pay 28 months in back rent here at the studio. 800 a month times 28 equals 22,400 euros.

This is an unsustainable situation. How will it get resolved? Heaven only knows.

This not-for-profit, audience supported radio service depends almost entirely on donations from the listening public.

We thank you for listening, taking full advantage of the programs you hear. And we thank you for helping shoulder the financial load with your generous donations now, and on-going support over the coming year.

How to donate? Clear, simple instructions here on our website.

Or ring up and request a BV (bulletin de versement) for making cash gifts at your bank or La Poste. 022 501 78 65

In France, ring RADIO 74 on:   045 043 74 74

Mail your donation in the form of a check to:
RADIO 74
BP 388
74163 St. Julien-en-Genevois

On behalf of the team, I thank you.

 
Listen to RADIO 74

Listen RADIO74

listen-EN

RADIO 74 on Facebook

RADIO 74 on FacebookFollow us
@Radio74.org

Main Menu Programme Guide    News about RADIO 74 Financial Support Contact Us    Web Site
Home Sunday News about the station How to support France Newslettre
What is RADIO 74 Monday Donate online Switzerland Listener Survey
Frequencies Tuesday Regular support Form Site Map
Advertisers Wednesday Donations from Switzerland Admin Area
Thursday Donations from France
Friday United States Citizens
Saturday Large Contributions
Our Programmes
We have 12 guests online

RADIO 74 - Copyright Â© 2000-2018. All Rights Reserved.

Webdesign Tirol designed by pc-didi.