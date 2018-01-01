Weather Forecast - Monday, Dec 10th

Monday

Thick clouds today. Intermittent precipitation on the Plateau, more continuous in the mountains, particularly in the Alps. The snow line between 800 and 900 meters elevation. Max Temp 6 C. -6 at 2000 meters. Strong to tempestuous NW winds in the mountains. Moderate NW winds on the plain.



Tomorrow Tuesday

Cloudy in the morning. Residual showers in the PreAlps. The snow line between 500 and 800 meters. Sunrays arriving by afternoon, mainly on the Plateau and in Valais. Remaining cloudy along the PreAlps and the Jura. Max Temp 6 C.



Wednesday

Stratus Clouds on the Plateau. Sunny in the morning above about 1000-1300 meters, then cloudier. Light Bise winds. Colder. Max Temp 2 C.



Thursday

Variable cloudiness. Some sunrays. Light snow possible on the plain. Max Temp 3 C.

Friday

Cloudy. Some snow. Max Temp 2 C.



Saturday and Sunday

Cloudy. Some showers. The snow line rising to about 1200 meters. 4 C.

Thatâ€™s RADIO 74 weather on Monday, December 10th.

________________________



The financial situation has returned to ominous. After an excellent result two weeks ago, only a few donations arrived last week. RADIO 74 needs 40,000 Euros to finish this year in the black. Most urgent is to pay 28 months in back rent here at the studio. 800 a month times 28 equals 22,400 euros.



This is an unsustainable situation. How will it get resolved? Heaven only knows.



This not-for-profit, audience supported radio service depends almost entirely on donations from the listening public.



We thank you for listening, taking full advantage of the programs you hear. And we thank you for helping shoulder the financial load with your generous donations now, and on-going support over the coming year.



How to donate? Clear, simple instructions here on our website.

Or ring up and request a BV (bulletin de versement) for making cash gifts at your bank or La Poste. 022 501 78 65



In France, ring RADIO 74 on: 045 043 74 74

Mail your donation in the form of a check to:

RADIO 74

BP 388

74163 St. Julien-en-Genevois



On behalf of the team, I thank you.