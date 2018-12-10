News About France - Tuesday, Dec 11th

Somber Macron announces minimum wage hike in hope of calming 'yellow vest' rebellion

The Local @thelocalfrance 10 December 2018

French President Emmanuel Macron gave a 13-minute speech to the nation on Monday evening in a bid to appease the yellow vest movement. Among the measures he announced was a rise in the minimum wage and a cut in taxes for pensioners.

Macron gave a somber speech that was pre-recorded during the day in which he apologized to those people he may have offended with his words and said he accepted his part for the anger that has risen in the country.

"I may have given the impression that it wasn't my problem, that it wasn't my priority. I may have hurt some of you with my words," said Macron.

Among the concrete measures he announced was a €100 a month rise in the minimum wage (SMIC) from January 2019 and a scrap on taxes and social contributions for overtime hours worked.

Macron said firms would not have to foot the bill for the increase in the minimum wage.

He also announced that the worse-off pensioners, who had accused Macron of bleeding them dry, would see a cut in social contributions to leave them with more money each month.

He also asked companies to give an end-of year bonus to their employees.

"My only concern is you. Our only battle is for France," said Macron at the end of his speech.

Macron did however refuse to bring back the fortune tax on the country's most wealthy, which had been the source of much anger. "To reverse would weaken us," said Macron adding that he would continue the fight against tax evasion.

The president opened the speech by condemning the violence that had taken place across France over recent weeks.

"No anger justifies attacking a gendarme, or a police officer," he said adding that he had given instructions to the government to be tough on those behind the violence.

But Macron accepted that behind the violence lay "anger and indignation" and "legitimate" grievances.

"This anger is shared by many among us, by many French people," said Macron. "But their distress does not date from yesterday... it comes from very far, but it's there now.

"Without doubt we haven't been able to provide a response that was strong or quick enough," he said.

After Macron's announcements the question now is whether the gilets jaunes (yellow vests) will continue their protests.

Many listened and watched Macron's speech at their road blocks on roundabouts around the country.

Those interviewed by French TV suggested they were not impressed and vowed to continue until Macron resigns.

The problem as The Local's columnist John Lichfield points out is that many in the movement have become radicalized and are not prepared to stop because of a certain number of measures.

"Macron went further than many had expected, especially in ordering a six per cent increase in the minimum wage," said Lichfield.

"He tried, not entirely convincingly, to adopt a more humble tone. He may have done enough to peel off part of the support for the gilets jaunes and to end the widespread sympathy for them in the wider population.”

“The problem is that the most radical part of the movement has gone beyond the point where specific measures will satisfy them. They have convinced themselves that they are a popular revolt against the political and economic status quo….”

____________________________

French police warn the government: 'We're at breaking point'

The Local @thelocalfrance 10 December 2018

French police have sent a stark warning to the government after another weekend of violence in cities around the country left them "at breaking point".

The protests began in France four weeks ago against the government's planned fuel tax hikes and got off to a mainly peaceful start.

But since then they have grown increasingly violent and the list of grievances and gripes against President Emmanuel Macron and his government have ballooned.

While the anger and hatred of protesters is directed at the president, it is being take out on the country's police forces. For the last three Saturday's they have come under a hail of cobblestones and bottles, had fireworks aimed at them and at times simply been given the run around by rioters and looters.

Although their response to violence has not always been exemplary as some videos on social media can attest to the French police say they are tired of being the punch-bag for Macron and his government.

Last weekend all police leave was cancelled in Paris and 8,000 officers took to the streets of the capital. The previous weekend there were 5,000 on duty when they were overrun by rioters and looters.

Rocco Contento, representative for the Paris Unité-SGP police union, told France info that the police had been stretched to their limits.

“Police resources are not inexhaustible. We were practically at our maximum. 89 000 members of the armed forces throughout France… We can’t do any more,” he said.

He went on to warn that an untenable amount of pressure has been put on the police to manage a crisis that politicians are responsible for.

“We also want to take off our vests. Not the yellow vests, but our blue vests if this continues. That’s the message that I want to give to the highest state authorities. We are in a political crisis. It’s not up to the police force to get us out of it, it's up to politicians,” he said.

Working back-to-back days of long hours in hostile conditions, with breaks and meal times often cancelled, has left police officers exhausted according to Denis Jacob, the spokesman for national police union Alternative Police.

They said of last Saturday's protests: "If the police have managed the situation perfectly well, with the number of injured significantly lower than the number of those taken in for questioning (1723) the fact remains that we are very tired and weary after successive missions."

While the police “risk their lives” at work Alternative Police states that unpaid overtime and underpaid night shifts have left them suffering the same poor living conditions as the yellow vests they confront at the weekends.

“Between their responsibility to carry out their missions, maintain order and guarantee everyone’s safety and the feeling that they too are affected by the demands of the yellow vests when it comes to spending power, the police are at breaking point," they said.

The union has called on the government to deploy an emergency budget to compensate police officers “as a way of showing the gratitude that they like so much to assure us of.”

If their demands are not met they warn the consequences could be serious.

“The police, exhausted, could end up putting down their helmets and shields," said the union

The union also sent an open letter to French lawmakers on Monday with a list of demands aimed at improving pay and working conditions of police across the country.

The letter signed by Denis Jacob spoke of the "exhaustion, weariness and deep anger" of the police.

"Since November, police have been permanently mobilized for the different gatherings and demonstrations of yellow vests which have share of violence, looting

"The police officers have shown great professionalism and great self-sacrifice and self-control which are matched only by their willingness to serve the nation and their fellow citizens.

"However, the police are also men and women, fathers and mothers, and like any citizen they are concerned by the social crisis and the purchasing power."

____________________________

In their own words: France's yellow vests explain their grievances and goals

AFP @thelocalfrance 10 December 2018

Protesters turning out across France on Saturday highlighted demands ranging from better support for pensioners to the downfall of capitalism.

The jobless millennial

Unemployed waiter Tim Viteau, age 29, and his girlfriend are both planning to move back in with their parents because they cannot meet the rent.

“It’s as if we’re 16 years old,” said Viteau, who hitched a lift from the eastern city of Lyon for his third Parisian demonstration in as many weeks.

“I’m on benefits, the biggest business in France,” he joked.

Striking up conversation with a couple of fellow twenty-somethings, he asked them: “How do you manage to have children? I also want to have children but I cannot plan beyond the next four months.”

The cash-strapped pensioner

Sylvia Paloma was among around 2,000 protesters marching through the southern port city of Marseille.

Like many pensioners who have joined the movement, the 70-year-old is angry at Macron’s government for squeezing her allowances.

“To get to our age and have to beg, it’s mad,” the former civil servant said.

With a traditional French revolutionary cap upon her head, she had the words “Macron, resign, don’t be dumb” emblazoned on the back of her luminous vest.

“This is the first time I’ve ever protested,” Paloma said. I get a pension of 1,248 euros a month, my four children have to help me out.”

The small business owner

Hubert Bertrand, age 53, runs a small construction company — and says the tax and social security charges in France, among the highest in Europe, leave him unable to give his staff a pay rise.

“Our leaders are completely detached from reality,” he said at the Marseille protest.

“We should have entrepreneurs, shopkeepers and artisans running the country.”

He has abstained in recent elections, or else ruined his ballot.

The militant anti-capitalist

“Misery is seeping out of Paris,” sang anti-capitalist activist Alice, who declined to give her last name, accompanied by a “citizen” brass band near the capital’s opera house.

“This isn’t a government problem, it’s a problem with a political system which is capitalist and liberal,” the 31-year-old said.

Her group was marching with a black and red anarchist flag and a banner which read: “Social justice or total war.”

Alice, who is from Aveyron in southern France and works as a summer camp coordinator, is not bothered by the fact that the “yellow vest” movement spans from the far-left to the far-right.

“We don’t care if you’re left or right,” she said. “The question is how to build a political movement for all citizens out of this. We need unions to call a general strike.”

The struggling health worker

Lydie Bailly, 48-year-old health worker from the central town of Vierzon, is among many “yellow vests” who thinks Macron understands little of the lives of ordinary people.

“We haven’t had a pay rise in 10 years, it’s just disgusting. We’re not even scraping by, it’s just not possible anymore,” she said.

It isn’t just Macron’s former life as an investment banker that grates on protesters, or a string of comments he’s made which have been deemed dismissive of the working classes.

Many protesters cite an order for a new set of china for the Elysee Palace for a reported 500,000 euros as evidence of his personal extravagance.

Bailly wants a leader more like Germany’s Angela Merkel, who lives in an ordinary apartment in Berlin.

“She takes the train and regular planes, not private jets,” Bailly said.

The direct democracy activist

Thomas Lefeuvre, a 24-year-old in Marseille, represents a small sub-section of the “yellow vest” movement who would like to see France do away with parliamentary democracy altogether.

A gardener by trade, Lefeuvre was protesting with a bunch of flowers in his hands “in homage to the peaceful warriors in Paris today”.

“We want citizens’ referenda,” said the father-of-one, who like many other “yellow vests” says he struggles to make ends meet on his salary of 1,300 euros a month.

“With the internet, we don’t need members of parliament anymore. We can vote for everything by referendum,” he said.

____________________________

An initiative making the rounds on French social media is calling for a change in the Constitution which would grant more democratic powers to the people by using referendums. Four categories of referendums are proposed:

1 - Legislative - to permit citizens themselves to propose legislation.



2 - Abrogatory - to permit the people to annul a law.



3 - Revocational - to permit the people to depose of a member of the government or a politician.

4 - Constitutional - to permit the modification of the Constitution to change the rules of power.



____________________________

While some businesses are feeling the pressure of the Yellow Jacket movement, the manufacturers and distributors of yellow jackets are making a killing. Hundreds of thousands have been sold in recent weeks. And the peak probably hasn’t yet been reached.

_____________________________

Half of radar speed cameras are out of service… a record

Since the Yellow Jacket movement began 4 weeks ago, nearly half of France’s speed radar boxes have become neutralized, a particularly detested symbol of nanny-state overreach and a target of angry protestors. Radar units have been burned, covered with paint, sacs, cardboard or even by yellow jackets. About 1,500 radar boxes are out of service as of today. That’s about half of the total number. A record! according to Le Figaro.

Several radar boxes in the Haute-Savoie are out of service, except the most lucrative flash box of the region, perhaps in all of France. That automatic radar, which has brought in millions to State coffers, is located near St. Julien-en-Genevois, on the Swiss border at Bardonnex. It continues to flash any driver failing to reduce speed to under 50 km/ hour.

____________________________

Russia denies meddling in France's 'Yellow vest' protests

AFP @thelocalfrance 10 December 2018

The Kremlin on Monday denied involvement in the "yellow vest" protests that have rocked France, after reports that Russia-linked social media accounts are waging a campaign to encourage unrest.

Britain's The Times reported Saturday that hundreds of accounts linked to Russia have "sought to amplify" the protests.

They had posted photographs purporting to show injured protesters, the newspaper reported, but which were in fact taken at other events, citing analysis from a cybersecurity company.

French authorities have launched checks into the reports, sources told AFP on Sunday, but officials have said that it is too early to comment on the allegations.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Monday that Russia "considers all that is happening exclusively the domestic affairs of France.

"We have not interfered and we don't plan to interfere in the domestic affairs of any country including France," he said.

Reports to the contrary were "nothing but slander", he added.

The US Justice Department has accused a notorious Russian troll farm of interfering with its congressional elections in November and in 2016 presidential elections won by Donald Trump. Russia denies this.

___________________________________

Love on the front line: 'Yellow wedding' a neon silver lining in a time of crisis

The Local @thelocalfrance 10 December 2018

Two 'yellow vest' protesters who met during a recent roadblock have tied the knot in a mock ceremony that saw the ‘newlyweds’ sport a matching neon-yellow tuxedo and wedding dress.

The story comes from the Occitanie commune of Tarbes.

Two perfect strangers who met less than a month ago during a yellow vest roadblock in the southwestern town have decided to get married.

But before they officially tie the knot in their local mairie or église, the pair of “lovebirds” wanted to have a yellow vest-themed wedding with their gilets jaunes compatriots as guests.

And so on Saturday December 8, while demonstrations continued around the country, the couple staged a romantic outdoor wedding during a roadblock at a tolling station in nearby Séméac.

As might have been expected, the bride wore a tailor-made neon-yellow dress made from the reflective vests that have come to represent the protest movement, along with a crown of yellow flowers.

The groom also donned the formal fluorescent look that comes with the territory, sporting yellow from head to toe.

With 200 yellow vest guests as witnesses, the head of Tarbes’s gilets jaunes group presided over the ceremony and wed the couple whilst wearing a tricolor wig in the colors of the French flag, French daily La Depeche du Midi reported.

“Chouchoune” and “Coco bel œil”, as the yellow-vested wedded couple have chosen to be known as, opted for a low-key honeymoon which didn’t involve much travel (given the roadblocks they’re currently taking part in): a romantic motorbike tour around a nearby roundabout.

_____________________________

EDITORIAL

Macron's European army has arrived. It goes by the name Gilets Jaunes

John Wight has written for a variety of newspapers and websites, including the Independent, Morning Star, Huffington Post, Counterpunch, London Progressive Journal, and Foreign Policy Journal.

RT - Edited time: 10 Dec, 2018 12:13

Anyone who’s ever tasted teargas will attest how unpleasant it is. I tasted it in Paris on Saturday, December 8th, as the city turned into a war zone.

I am writing these words in a hotel room in central Paris in the aftermath of a day of rage, unleashed by the self-styled gilets jaunes (yellow vests) mass movement of latter-day ‘enragés’ (angry ones) of French revolutionary repute. And it was indeed a day that bore the hallmarks of a revolution underway. Even now, just after 8pm, the unrest continues, with the sound of wailing police sirens and helicopters hovering overhead the unceasing mood music to my thoughts.

This chaos is taking place not in Syria, Venezuela or Ukraine, but in Paris, the city most synonymous with the affluence, culture and liberalism of a European continent that increasingly finds itself beset by social unrest and political disruption.

The French capital is now, for all intents, the frontline in a growing struggle against neoliberalism, and its bastard child, austerity, across a European Union whose foundations are crumbling. They are crumbling, not due to the devilish machinations of Vladimir Putin (as an increasingly unhinged and out of touch Western liberal commentariat maintains), but instead as the result of a neoliberal status quo that provides far too few (people) with unending comfort and material prosperity at the expense of far too many, for whom dire misery and mounting pain are its grim fruits.

Not only is this mass grassroots movement of Yellow Vest protesters a problem for Macron, but it is also increasingly a problem for an EU political and economic establishment that is yet to wake up to the fact that the world has changed, and changed utterly.

Throughout human history “hubris” has been the undoing of the rich and powerful, along with the empires forged in their name; and hubris is currently well on the way to being the undoing of an EU whose proponents have embraced the unity, not of its peoples but of its banks, corporations, and elites.

Hubris describes a personality quality of extreme or foolish pride or dangerous overconfidence, often in combination with (or synonymous with) arrogance.

Emmanuel Macron is a poster boy for ruling class hubris in our time, a leader widely referred to in France as the ‘president of the rich’. His unalloyed contempt for the plight of ordinary people across the country has only woken them up – and from what I have seen, they will not be going back to sleep anytime soon.

From the perspective of Macron and his government the inchoate character of this Yellow Vest movement, which is mounting the most serious challenge to neoliberalism in Europe yet seen, has to be the most worrying aspect of the current crisis. Thus far it is a movement that lacks a concrete program and recognizable leadership, with neither Macron nor the French authorities, it is obvious, clear about what it is they are dealing with.

All they know at this point is that whatever it is, its momentum elicits no evidence of slowing down – buoyed by a level of public support that governments which genuflect at the altar of austerity can only dream of.

This being said, the lack of a concrete political program and coherent ideology, though a strength now, may prove the movement’s undoing down the line. Because it’s quite simple really: if you don’t have your own program, sooner or later you will inevitably become part of someone else’s. Of this, the fate of the so-called Arab Spring in 2011 leaves no doubt.

The few protesters I talked to were adamant that this is a non-political movement (or perhaps that should be non-politics as usual), with no room for right or left – no support for either Marine Le Pen or Jean-Luc Mélenchon. They are, they said, opposed to the system and political parties in their entirety. They demand Macron’s resignation, a new constitution, and popular referenda in order to return power to the people.

As to the EU, one young man I talked to called David voiced support for a reformed model of European unity – one that places people first. Macron’s EU is finished, he averred. It is not democratic; it is autocratic, delivering not justice but injustice; distributing economic pain rather than prosperity to those whose only crime is to be young and old and ordinary in a world governed in the interests of the rich and the connected.

I also talked to Rafiq, a young guy of Moroccan descent. He proclaimed that Macron’s arrogance and indifference to the problems of the people had gone too far. When the people have no hope, he said, they have no choice but to rise up.

But surely, I put it to him, rioting and violence is not the way to go about making change in a democracy. “What democracy, he retorted? In France democracy is for the rich. In Macron’s eyes, nobody else matters.”

They descended on central Paris, refusing to be cowed or deterred by the heavy police presence, or the warnings issued in the days leading up by the authorities of a heavy crackdown should any trouble break out. Along Boulevard Haussmann they marched towards the Champs Elysees. They were singing, waving flags, shouting anti-Macron slogans and epithets, propelled on by a sense of unity and confidence in their own strength and purpose.

They had come from all over the country, reminding the city’s affluent residents, its bourgeoisie, that Paris is not France and France is not Paris.

But where were they, these rich and affluent shoppers and denizens of Macron’s Paris? Where were the usual fleet of luxury vehicles, the army of tourists and shoppers that normally colonized this part of the city?

On Saturday, rich Paris was in retreat; the Gucci and Louis Vuitton boutiques, the lavish department stores, upscale restaurants and wine bars boarded up to make way for the arrival of the kind of European army Mr. Macron did not have in mind when he issued a call for one.

The struggle being waged by the Yellow Vests here in Paris and across France is not indigenous to one country. It is the struggle of millions across a continent who have had enough of being held in contempt by elites who couldn’t give a damn about them or their families. It is a struggle common to the masses in Greece, Spain, Portugal, and Italy – in Ireland and across the UK. It is the struggle of men and women of no property, pitting those who have nothing, against those who have everything.

If Macron had expected the Yellow Vests to return to the obscurity from whence they came, after caving into their initial demand of canceling the proposed fuel tax hike, he miscalculated. As Paris burns, so does his legacy – the legacy of a leader who has come to symbolize the end of the road for neoliberal Europe.

This editorial was written by independent journalist, John Wight.

______________________________

That's News About France on Tuesday, December 11th.

Reporting for RADIO 74 “The Answer”, I’m Ron Myers.

_______________________________