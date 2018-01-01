Weather Forecast - Tuesday, Dec 11th

Tuesday

But brightening a little elsewhere, especially on the Plateau and in Valais. Max Temp 6 C. -9 at 2000 meters elevation. Weak to moderate N-NW winds in the mountains. Tendency of Bise winds on the Plateau.

Wednesday

Stratus Clouds on the Plateau with light Bise winds. In the Alps, quite sunny above 1200 to 1300 meters. Max temp 2 C.

Thursday

Morning Gray on the Plateau. Partly Sunny elsewhere, but cloudier by afternoon. Light precipitation beginning Thursday evening, probably snow at low elevations. Max Temp 0 to 2 C.

Friday

Cloudy. Light Snow at low elevations. Max Temp 0 to 2 C.

Saturday

Status up to about 1400 meters. Max Temp 3 C.

Sunday

Cloudy. Some rain. Milder. The snow line rising to 1500 meters

Monday

Westerly weather conditions. Mild. Maybe some showers.

