News About France - Wednesday, Dec 12th

'Terror' at Christmas market: French police hunt 'injured' gunman who shot dead three people and wounded 12 then fled in a hijacked TAXI following shootout with cops

Mail OnLine By Peter Allen In Paris for MailOnline and Terri-ann Williams and Joel Adams For Mailonline

Published: 19:47 GMT, 11 December 2018 | Updated: 06:37 GMT, 12 December 2018

A gunman opened fire at Strasbourg's historic Christmas Market at around 8pm Tuesday evening killing at least three people.

A manhunt is underway for the gunman, 29-year-old local man Cherif Chekatt, who was on security watchlist

He was shot by soldiers but still managed to evade a dragnet and flee in a hijacked taxi, leaving 12 people hurt

President Macron raised the country's terror level to its highest state as anti-terror police probed the attack

The Strasbourg-based European Parliament was put on lockdown following the shooting

At least three people were killed and 12 others injured last night when a gunman opened fire with an automatic pistol at a Christmas market in Strasbourg.

Police were hunting for the attacker, identified as a 29-year-old local man on a security watch-list, who fled the scene in a hijacked taxi having been wounded in a shootout with soldiers. President Macron raised the country's terror level as the manhunt continued.

The carnage unfolded just after 8pm local time outside the historic Christmas market in Strasbourg's central square, Place Kleber.

Security forces have secured the surrounding areas of the Christmas market and the shooter has now been identified

Early today four of those injured were fighting for their lives, with six seriously hurt, the mayor of Strasbourg said. One of the dead was described as a Thai tourist who had been shot in the head.

Police identified the gunman, who has a criminal record and was a designated 'threat to the state' on the security services watchlist, as Cherif Chekatt.

Chekatt was identified by DNA and CCTV images, sources told French media. Police had initially gone to his home earlier on Tuesday to arrest him over an unrelated armed robbery, but found him missing. Reports said grenades were discovered at him home.

The driver of the hijacked taxi, who escaped unharmed, told police Chekatt was injured during his escape. He was still at large this morning, with 350 security personnel hunting him, including the use of helicopters. Amid the confusion after the attack, earlier reports had talked of him being holed up and surrounded by police, but this was later discounted.

Officials stopped short of describing the attack as terrorism, but anti-terror police were leading the investigation, and Islamic State supporters crowed about it being 'inspired' by them online.

And late last night French Prime Minister Emmanuel Macron chaired an emergency meeting at the Interior Ministry in Paris having raised the country's terror level to its highest state.

________________________

Macron’s concessions to protesters draw mixed response

By RFI Issued on 11-12-2018 Modified 11-12-2018 to 09:56

Many Yellow Vest protesters around France dismissed measures announced by President Emmanuel Macron on Monday evening, though some saw a few meaningful gestures.

In his first address to French people since Yellow Vest protests began in mid-November, Macron promised to raise the minimum wage by 100 euros per month, lower taxes for pensioners and allow small businesses not to tax year-end bonuses, among other measures.

For many involved in the protests, which began in opposition to a fuel tax hike before transforming to a widespread opposition to the government’s fiscal policies and image, the announcements did not amount to much at this point.

“Too little, too late, after too much violence and contempt. See you Saturday!” wrote Eric Drouet, one of the self-appointed spokespersons of the movement, in a post to Facebook, referring to calls for a fifth consecutive weekend of nationwide demonstrations.

Some Yellow Vests who had gathered in public places to hear the president’s address also vowed to continue weeks of blockades.

“This is piecemeal. This is so we go home before the holidays, but we’re going to stay,” Thierry, a protester in the town of Senlis north of Paris, told RFI.

“If he [Macron] had spoken at the beginning at the movement, it might have made a difference. But now he’s in a difficult spot. If I were him, I’d resign,” said Dominique, at the same gathering.

Others involved with protests saw what could be the beginning of the end of the impasse with the government.

“This is a start, but we need to see measures that are more concrete and stronger,” said another would-be spokesperson, Benjamin Cauchy.

Some protesters cited an awareness of their problems in the speech.

“The increase of 100 euros, it’s really not bad,” said Erwan, an organizer in Rennes, to AFP agency, adding the measures for retirees would “give them a little more” and that “the end of the year bonus too, it’s very good.”

“There are some good ideas, it’s a mea culpa which arrives too late but we will not spit on it,” Claude Rambour, a protester from Calais, told the agency.

The 42-year-old added that Macron “should have gone further” and fears the speech aims to “divide the yellow vests”.

Political opponents also give mixed response

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe will be in parliament on Tuesday to try and convince lawmakers that the president’s speech has met the demands of the movement.

The government is under pressure from opponents across the political spectrum to avoid a fifth week of costly and violent protests, and it will also have to elaborate on how the measures will be financed.

France will “surely have to widen its deficit” in a “strictly temporary” manner, said parliamentary speaker Richard Ferrand, an ally of Macron.

Opposition leaders sought to dismiss any notion that Macron’s announcements amounted to significant changes.

“Faced with protests, Macron renounces part of his fiscal errors, which is good, but he refuses to admit that what’s being contested is the model that he champions,” tweeted Marine Le Pen, leader of the far-right National Rally.

Jean-Luc Mélenchon, leader of the left-wing France Unbowed movement, said his support was with those planning to demonstrate again on Saturday.

“All the measures he announced will be paid by taxpayers and by those who received social benefits,” Mélenchon said. “None will be paid by the wealthy”.

Other political opponents argue that Macron had made the necessary gestures for the protests to come to an end.

“There comes a time, like the unions say, for a movement to stop,” said Eric Woerth, a former budget minister in the right-wing opposition party Les Républicains, saying that Macron had offered “immediate and concrete measures”.

“I think it’s time to stop the blockades, to get on with life,” said Woerth, encouraging protesters “to consider what was said and done”.

_______________________________

‘Shocking for democracy’: Thousands put into custody since start of Yellow Vest protests in France

RT - Published time: 11 Dec, 2018 19:25 (Ron’s rewrite removing hype.)

4,500 people have been arrested since the beginning of the massive popular protests that have gripped France, with critics calling the actions of the authorities’ a crackdown on democracy.

The French police have detained a total of 4,523 people in connection to the Yellow Vests protests that united hundreds of thousands of people across the country discontent with tax polices and fuel prices hikes. Of those almost 4,100 still remain in police custody, French BFM TV broadcaster reported, citing police sources.

Earlier, the French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner confirmed that more than 1,900 people were arrested in connection to the protests in just one day – on Saturday, December 8. More than 1,700 of them were taken into custody. However, the French media later reported that the number of those arrested on that day might in fact have reached 2,000 people.

Part of those arrests seemed to be a preventive measure as they occurred before the protests. And the practice alarmed many.

_______________________________

Yellow peril? National protests may halve France's economic growth forecast

RT - Published time: 11 Dec, 2018 13:19

The Bank of France slashed in half its assessment of the national growth in the final quarter, saying that chaotic French protests are to blame for hampering business activity.

The crucial impact of Yellow Vest protests was admitted in a survey published by the Bank of France on Monday. The growth forecasts were cut in half for the final three months of the year, down to 0.2 percent from 0.4 in the third quarter. That difference equals to $140 billion for the French economy based on the IMF forecast for the country’s GDP for 2018.

______________________________

'Black Tuesday': French high school students hit the streets in protest again

The Local This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it @thelocalfrance 11 December 2018

As many as 450 high schools (lycées) across France were totally or partially closed on Tuesday as high school students across the country protested against the government’s recent education reforms.

French student union UNL-SD had told the government to expect December 11 to be remembered as a “black Tuesday” (Mardi Noir) in the history books, with another round of student protests called in city centers across l’Héxagone.

Fifty lycees have been totally blockaded to prevent pupils who aren’t protesting from going to class. High school students were encouraged to mobilize again "by whatever means possible, including barricades and occupations," as UNL-SD’s newsletter reads.

Twitter was humming Tuesday morning with videos showing student protests across France such as the following, with the hashtag #mardinoir trending.

_______________________________

Theresa May skips France in appeal to European leaders

By RFI Issued on 11-12-2018 Modified 11-12-2018 to 13:33

British Prime Minister Theresa May was heading to Europe on Tuesday to seek last-minute concessions on her Brexit deal, after abandoning a vote at home. May was to meet leaders in Brussels, Berlin and The Hague, but was sidestepping Paris.

May met with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Tuesday morning before setting off for talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, European Union President Donald Tusk and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.

Significantly, however, the British Prime Minister was not to meet French President Emmanuel Macron.

May’s European tour comes a day after she admitted the deal would not have the backing of British parliament because of a clause relating to the border between Northern Ireland, which is part of the UK, and the Republic of Ireland, which remains in the EU.

May said she would ask for further pledges that neither the EU nor the UK would use a “backstop” that would keep Britain in a customs union with the EU in the absence of a better way to avoid extensive checks on the border.

“I will now do everything I possibly can to secure further assurances,” May told MPs on Monday.

The decision to sidestep France comes at a time when Macron is busy dealing with the social unrest of the Yellow Vest protests.

But the French president also warned, as London and Brussels finalized the deal on 25 November, that the UK risked being left in the customs union unless it agreed to allow EU vessels the same access to British waters as they have now.

The issue has been contentious in ongoing dispute over fishing rights between France and the UK.

May’s office retorted that such a threat, if carried out, would amount to a “breach of good faith” under the withdrawal agreement.

France warns no-deal Brexit is ‘not unlikely’

Juncker told European Parliament in Strasbourg that he was “astonished” that May had been unable to win the support of MPs and warned that there would be no changes to the deal finalized between London and Brussels on 25 November.

“There is no room whatsoever for renegotiation,” Juncker said. “But of course there is room, if used intelligently, to give further clarification and further interpretations.”

France echoed warnings from Brussels that the deal could not be negotiated.

“The withdrawal agreement is the only one possible,” said Nathalie Loiseau, minister for European affairs.

“Our responsibility is to prepare for a ‘no deal’ because it’s a hypothesis that is not unlikely,” Loiseau added, referring to the approaching date of 29 March 2019, when Britain would be due to leave the EU whether it approves a deal or not.

Ireland’s foreign minister said the country would ramp up plans for a no-deal Brexit, including the recruitment of 1000 customs officials.

“We are now actively not only preparing for that, but taking actions to ensure that if necessary we will be ready on March 29 for Britain to leave the EU without a deal,” Simon Coveney said.

Donald Tusk said the 27 remaining EU leaders would discuss Brexit at the start of a summit that begins Thursday.

_____________________________

On Monday, May abandoned an attempt to push the divorce deal she brokered with EU leaders last month through a hostile House of Commons, triggering dismay in European capitals who fear more chaos ahead.

"Our responsibility is to prepare for a 'no deal' because it's a hypothesis that is not unlikely," France's minister for European affairs, Nathalie Loiseau said, suggesting Britain could leave the EU on March 29th without arrangements to keep trade flowing.

"I'm very worried," she added. "A Brexit without an agreement would be very bad news for the United Kingdom, and would have consequences for France."

On Monday night France's National Assembly voted through a bill that allows the government to take emergency measures to deal with the fallout of a no-deal Brexit, including protecting the lives on Britons living and working France.

Speaking after the vote Loiseau said: "Our collective responsibility is to ensure that France is ready for all the possibilities on March 29th at midnight.

"As the results of the vote showed last night, this bill goes beyond partisan debate and has one goal: the protection of our national interests and those of our fellow citizens.

"We hope that the British government can, in the same way as we have done vis-à-vis their nationals living in France, guarantee the rights of French and European citizens. The French people of the United Kingdom can count on the unfailing commitment of the government."

One of the key measures the bill includes is the protection of British citizens working in the French civil service. Normally the civil service is only open to French or EU nationals but the National Assembly agreed that the hundreds of British teachers working in French schools and universities should have their status as functionaries protected.

Reacting to the news that the bill had passed parliament Kalba Meadows from Remain in France Together said: "This means that in the event of no deal, the French government can quickly act to bring into effect decrees to ensure that we don't become illegal residents overnight.

"It will almost certainly include some kind of transition or grace period to allow everyone to 'regularize' their situation under whatever new rules would be implemented.

"It also means that teachers and other functionaries won't lose their status or be downgraded to contractual workers," she added.

In a recent interview with The Local France Europe Minister Loiseau insisted that in the event of a no deal Britons in France would be given enough time to get a carte de sejour residency permit.

"They (British citizens) are a priority," Loiseau told The Local but said London must show they see the French in the UK in the same way.

"The fact we have dedicated one whole chapter of this bill to the status of Britons living in France shows how important they are to us.

"It shows that we want them to stay. We want them to be able to work, study or be retired here.

___________________________

France delivers assault rifles to help Central African Republic army

By RFI Issued on 11-12-2018 Modified 11-12-2018 to 19:00

French Defense Minister Florence Parly on Tuesday oversaw the handover of 1,400 AK-47 assault rifles, and three amphibious vehicles, at a ceremony at M'Polo military base in the capital Bangui.

The military aid was announced in Paris in November, along with 24 million euros in civilian assistance.

The shipment was able to go ahead despite a 2013 arms embargo because it gained pre-approval from a UN sanctions committee.

France must now ensure that the imported weapons do not end up in the hands of the militias which are estimated at some 7,000 soldiers, roughly the same amount as the country's armed forces.

The CAR has struggled to recover from a civil war that erupted in 2013 when President Francois Bozize, a Christian, was overthrown by mainly Muslim Seleka rebels.

France, the former colonial power, sent 2,000 troops to quell the Seleka rebels, winding down the operation in 2016 after President Faustin-Archange Touadera was elected.

Since the beginning of the conflict, thousands of people have died, 700,000 have been internally displaced and another 570,000 have fled abroad.

The UN-backed central government controls only a fraction of the country's territory, supported by some 200 French troops and the UN peacekeeping mission.

France also provides 130 million euros annually in development aid for the country.

_____________________________

Court rejects Renault boss Ghosn’s appeal for release from jail

By RFI Issued on 11-12-2018 Modified 11-12-2018 to 14:01

Japanese judges ruled Tuesday that Franco-Brazilian-Lebanese businessman Carlos Ghosn would remain in jail, rejecting a complaint from the former Renault-Nissan chair filed after prosecutors laid new charges for financial misdeeds.

Ghosn has been in a Tokyo prison since 19 November, when he was arrested on suspicion for under-reporting his salary by amounts worth upwards of 39 million euros between 2010 and 2015.

Prosecutors filed formal charges against Ghosn on Monday and added a new set of allegations that dissimulation continued over the past three years, hiding another 31 million euros in salary payments.

Following the new allegations, the Tokyo District Court approved extending his detention until 20 December.

Ghosn subsequently filed a complaint against the extended jail term, which the court has rejected.

Greg Kelly, a former representative director who Nissan accuses of helping Ghosn misrepresent the executive’s salary, will also remain detained until 20 December.

The accusations of financial misdeeds mark a spectacular downfall for Ghosn, who was credited for saving Japanese auto giant Nissan from bankruptcy through an alliance with the much smaller French carmaker Renault.

____________________________

That’s News About France on Wednesday, December 12th.

Reporting for RADIO 74 “The Answer”, I’m Ron Myers.

____________________________





Extended News…

Newly-Released MKUltra Docs: The CIA Made Remote-Controlled Dogs With Brain Surgery