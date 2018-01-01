EnglishFranÃ§ais
News about RADIO 74
Weather Forecast - Wednesday, Dec 12th

Wednesday

Areas of Stratus clouds or Freezing Fog on the Plateau and the Rhone Valley this morning up to about 800 to 1000 meters elevation. Otherwise, Mostly Sunny. Clouds arriving from the SW this afternoon. Max Temp on the Plain  + 2 C.   -4 at 2000 meters elevation. Weak to moderate W winds in the mountains. Tendency of Bise (NE) winds on the Plateau.

Thursday
Some morning gray on the Plateau. Partly Sunny elsewhere. Increasing cloudiness from the Southwest. Some light snow possible during the 2nd half of the day. Cold. Max Temps 0 to +2 C.

Friday
Cloudy. Maybe some light snow. Max Temp 0 to 2 C.

Saturday
Stratus on the Plateau up to near 1400 meters, not likely to dissipate very much. Sunny at first in the Alps and in Valais. But then clouds arriving from the West. Max Temp 3 C.

Sunday
Very cloudy. Freezing rain possible at first. The snow line rising to 1500 meters or more. Max Temps 3 to 5 C.

Monday and Tuesday
Probably Westerly weather. Maybe some rain. Milder temps.

_____________________

The RADIO 74 team wish you all the best for the season and a very Happy and Merry Christmas!
Learn more about RADIO 74 and what you can do to keep this not-for-profit radio broadcasting service on the air here at our website (above).

  Ring RADIO 74 on Swiss number 022 501 78 65.

In France 045 043 74 74.

 
