Weather Forecast - Wednesday, Dec 12th

Wednesday

Areas of Stratus clouds or Freezing Fog on the Plateau and the Rhone Valley this morning up to about 800 to 1000 meters elevation. Otherwise, Mostly Sunny. Clouds arriving from the SW this afternoon. Max Temp on the Plain + 2 C. -4 at 2000 meters elevation. Weak to moderate W winds in the mountains. Tendency of Bise (NE) winds on the Plateau.

Thursday

Some morning gray on the Plateau. Partly Sunny elsewhere. Increasing cloudiness from the Southwest. Some light snow possible during the 2nd half of the day. Cold. Max Temps 0 to +2 C.

Friday

Cloudy. Maybe some light snow. Max Temp 0 to 2 C.

Saturday

Stratus on the Plateau up to near 1400 meters, not likely to dissipate very much. Sunny at first in the Alps and in Valais. But then clouds arriving from the West. Max Temp 3 C.

Sunday

Very cloudy. Freezing rain possible at first. The snow line rising to 1500 meters or more. Max Temps 3 to 5 C.

Monday and Tuesday

Probably Westerly weather. Maybe some rain. Milder temps.

