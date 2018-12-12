News About France and Beyond... Thursday, Dec 13th

Strasbourg shooting attack identified as act of terrorism

By RFI Issued on 12-12-2018 Modified 12-12-2018 to 17:59

The suspect in the deadly shooting at a Christmas market in the French city of Strasbourg on Tuesday night cried out “Allahu Akbar” during the attack, said Paris prosecutor Remy Heitz, who added that it is being investigated as a terrorist incident.

“Considering the target, his way of operating, his profile and the testimonies of those who heard him yell ‘Allahu Akbar’, the anti-terrorist police has been called into action,” Heitz told reporters on Wednesday.

The French government has raised the security alert level for terrorism to its highest, reinforcing border controls and patrols around all Christmas markets across France.

Police have identified the suspect as Strasbourg-born Cherif Chekatt, age 29, who is on an intelligence services watch list as a potential security risk. It is believed he was radicalized in prison.

Chekatt opened fire on Tuesday evening at the famed Strasbourg Christmas market, which draws thousands of visitors every year.

The shooting left three people dead and 13 wounded, a number still in critical condition.

French authorities said the attacker had been on their list of extremists and “is actively being hunted by security forces”.

Four people connected to the suspect have been detained, said Heitz. Sources close to the investigation have identified them as the suspect's parents and his two brothers.

Heinz added that Chekatt had also been injured in the chase, according to the driver of the taxi he used to escape.

French police have released an image of Cherif Chekatt, the suspected gunman who opened fire in the centre of Strasbourg on Tuesday night leaving at least two dead and several critically injured.

French police tweeted out a public appeal for help in hunting down the gunman. Members of the public are warned not to approach "the dangerous individual" but to alert authorities by contact the emergency number 197.

Chekatt had been jailed for burglary in Germany before being expelled to France, German authorities said Wednesday. He was sentenced to two years and three months for burglaries in the city of Mainz and in Baden-Wuerttemberg state, and jailed in 2016.

“He served a year in Germany before being expelled to France,” a spokesman from Baden-Wuerttemberg’s interior ministry said.

According to the Tagesspiegel newspaper, Chekatt broke into a dentist practice in Mainz, Rhineland Palatinate state, in 2012, making away with money, stamps and gold used for teeth fillings.

Four years later, he robbed a pharmacy in the Lake Constance town of Engen, Baden-Wuerttemberg, stealing money.

German authorities were now on the lookout for the fugitive “along the Rhine” river region, the ministry spokesman said.

“But at the moment we do not believe that he has crossed into the country,” he added.

French court overturns sentence for farmer who helped migrants cross border

By RFI Issued on 12-12-2018 Modified 12-12-2018 to 19:35

A French court on Wednesday overturned the sentencing of French farmer Cedric Herrou who helped migrants cross the Franco-Italian border. It's the first decision of its kind since France's Constitutional Court ruled in July that people cannot be charged for helping migrants, as this went against the basic French "principle of fraternity".

Herrou was given a four-month suspended prison sentence in August 2017 by an appeals court in Aix en Provence for helping about 150 migrants trying to cross the Franco-Italian border.

The olive farmer was also convicted for sheltering some 50 Eritreans in a disused railway building.

The Vallée de Roya in the Alpes-Maritimes department of south-east France is an entry point for thousands of people who are trying to reach European countries after sailing across the Mediterranean.

The Aix-en-Provence court had in September of 2017 also sentenced the researcher Pierre-Alain Mannoni with a two-month suspended prison sentence for helping and transporting three Eritrean migrants in the same region.

His sentence was also overturned on Wednesday.

The humanitarian exception

According to an asylum-immigration article issued on 10 septembre 2018, helping foreigners is permitted by the law only if it is on a strictly humanitarian basis.

Herrou's victory came after his second appeal at a court in Lyon.

Herrou’s lawyer Patrice Spinosi, welcomed Wednesday's decision calling it a "humanitarian exception" and "a great victory" for his client.

"Lending a hand to a foreigner, as long as it's not done for gain, should not be punishable," the lawyer said after the first appeal hearing.

Prior to the constitutional court's "fraternity" ruling, activists and others providing humanitarian aid including food and shelter have faced up to five years in prison and fines of 30,000 euros, though most people convicted have been given much lighter sentences.

In Rio the penalty for speeding is having to listen to the worst radio on earth

RADIOINFO.COM Tuesday 23 May, 2017

https://radioinfo.com.au/news/rio-penalty-speeding-having-listen-worst-radio-earth

They call it the “Sound Penalty.” It takes listeners from Paradiso to Inferno in an instant.

If the app on your phone detects you going over the speed limit it switches from the smooth sounds of Rio de Janeiro’s Paradiso FM to the Government Hour which for most Brazilians is pure “inferno” - the Portuguese word for “hell.”

Rio's traffic is ranked 8th worst in the world.

Spokesman for the initiative Pedro Heckmann explains, “Our campaign is a direct intervention in each one of Paradiso’s radio user’s app transmission. Whenever the listener is driving, the app measures their speed and the car’s location. This way, if the driver goes over the speed limit, the radio transmission is interrupted for this driver only and they receive the Sound Penalty. The penalty’s audio explains that the driver is over the speed limit and therefore will have to listen to one minute of Government Hour – the most tedious public radio program. When this minute is over, all the driver has to do is stay within the speed limit that the radio’s schedule go back to normal.”

Apparently, the campaign has been so successful that most drivers stop their speeding habits after receiving just one Sound Penalty. Either that or they delete the app.

Pedro insists that the Sound Penalty is a strong deterrent, “The Government Hour is a standardized compulsory broadcast for all stations, which takes place at 7 pm every evening. This law exists for over 82 years, and is a nightmare for every Brazilian.”



Middle schooler forced to change ‘Trump’ name after years of relentless bullying

December 12, 2018 By Victor Skinner

The daily torment of an 11-year-old boy at Delaware’s Talley Middle School has gotten so bad the child’s parents changed his last name to thwart his bullies.

“He said he hates himself, and he hates his last name, and he feels sad all the time, and he doesn’t want to live feeling like that anymore, and as a parent that’s scary,” the boy’s mother, Megan Trump, told WPVI.

Joshua Trump’s problems started in elementary school, when the 45th president announced his candidacy, but the boy’s parents thought things might be different in middle school.

“He was being ridiculed and bullied for the fact that his last name was Trump,” said Bobby Berto, Joshua’s father. “I pulled him out of school and homeschooled him for a year.”

Joshua’s parents met with school officials and teachers ahead of the school year to warn them about the boy’s past problems.

“New school, new start,” Berto said.

But the parents contend the Brandywine School District has done little to help their son, and the issues have only gotten worse.

“They curse at him, they call him an idiot, they call him stupid,” Megan Trump said.

“I do know the teacher were aware of his last name, and I know in speaking with the student that the teachers do their very best to try not to say his last name,” Tally Middle School Principal Mark Mayer told WPVI.

Mayer recently met with Joshua’s parents, then launched an investigation that identified five students who were disciplined for bullying, he said.

“They were apologetic and they did say they were sorry,” Mayer said.

The school agreed to change Joshua’s last name on school records to his father’s last name – Berto.

Officials are also making it easier for the boy to report future incidents of bullying.

In other places, it’s not just kids targeting students for their association with the president.

Trump-supporting students were ridiculed by a biology teacher at McNeil High School in Round Rock, Texas in August. Parents told KHOU the teacher professed a hatred for the president before mocking students who disagreed with her perspective.

“She said, ‘By the way, I hate Donald Trump with a burning passion and his is a complete douchebag’ to a class full of seniors in high school,” said one student’s mother, who did not want to be identified.

The woman said her son isn’t shy about his political views, which prompted the teacher to call her son and his friends a “bunch of Trumpies.”

“She looked over and she said, ‘Oh, it seems like I have a table full of Trumpies over there,’” the mother said.

“Then she continued to call my son ‘Trumpy’ as opposed to his name. If she had a question, she said ‘Hey, Trumpy, do you have an answer to this,’ or, ‘What do you think, Trumpy?’”

The Round Rock school district placed the teacher on leave and launched an investigation after parents filed a formal complaint. The “angry” teacher was reassigned to administrative duties, and parents said they would prefer if she didn’t come back to class, Fox News reports.

China cracks down on Christians -- a new era of religious persecution has arrived

https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/china-cracks-down-on-christians-a-new-era-of-religious-persecution-has-arrived

FOX NEWS 12/12/2018

Zion Church in Beijing is the largest in China’s burgeoning Protestant underground. In September, the 11-year-old house church was sealed shut by the government.

Its crime? Zion’s pastor, Dr. Ezra Mingri Jin, a graduate of Fuller Theological Seminary in Pasadena, California, had rejected an intolerable Chinese Communist Party (CCP) directive to mount face-recognition cameras on his pulpit, turned on the congregation. For his refusal, the pastor and virtually all of Zion’s 1,500 members have been detained, searched and questioned by public security – some more than once.

And the worst may be yet to come. Their police records will now be used in China’s new Orwellian social credit score system to deny them access to government trains, planes, schools, pensions and other benefits.

All of China’s more than 100 million Protestants and Catholics are bracing to have their faith severely tested in a harsh, all-enveloping crackdown.

The government’s repression against the churches is being done in the name of President Xi Jinping’s “sinicization” campaign, ostensibly to strengthen Chinese culture. However, it increasingly appears aimed at removing the Bible and its teachings from Chinese Christianity.

Earlier this year, President Xi issued draconian new regulations for religious affairs and charged the officially atheist CCP with enforcing them. Sophisticated technology, combined with iron fist policing, are now being used to suppress China’s booming Protestant and Catholic Church.

A staggering 100,000 or more Christians are estimated to have been arrested this year, compared to 3,700 in 2017, according to ChinaAid – a Christian human rights organization which promotes religious freedom and rule of law in China. Most of these, as with Zion Church’s, involved short term detentions.

Particularly targeted are “underground” churches that are not registered with the Chinese government, principally because these Christians do not want the oversight and control that comes with registration. As we write, word comes that some 100 Christians with the underground Early Rain Covenant Church in Chengdu have been rounded up and detained. Some claim “rape and abuse” by police.

Pastor Ezra is part of the Protestant underground, estimated by a leading China expert at Perdue University to serve all but 30 million of China’s 93 to 115 million Protestants. He and over 400 other Protestant underground pastors have signed onto a courageous declaration, on file at ChinaAid. In it, they affirm their resolve to meet this unfolding persecution with faithfulness and peaceful resistance, stating, in part: “For when churches refuse to obey evil laws, it does not stem from any political agenda; it does not stem from resentment or hostility; it stems only from the demands of the gospel and from a love for Chinese society.”

As Christians worldwide celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ two thousand years ago, these new Christians and all others persecuted for their faith in China must not be forgotten.

Despite the Vatican’s agreement with Beijing on the appointment of bishops in September of this year, about a dozen Catholic priests have been jailed since its signing. In November, Bishop Peter Shao Zhumin of Wenzhou underwent two weeks of state indoctrination and interrogation – his fifth detention in two years.

And some Chinese Christians spend years in prison. Catholic Bishop James Su Zhimin of Boading has languished in prison for 20 years after leading a Mass without government permission. The government refuses to provide any information on him.

An American resident is among China’s religious prisoners. Pastor John Sanqiang Cao of North Carolina was sentenced last March to seven years for “organizing illegal border crossings” after opening schools and delivering humanitarian aid in Burma. He reportedly shares a cell and one bed with a dozen inmates, and has lost 50 pounds.

Minors are now banned from entering any church. Online sales of Bibles are blocked. The Catholic Catechism is censored. Churches report that their crosses and other Christian symbols are being torn down and sometimes replaced with pictures of none other than President Xi himself.

Since February, thousands of churches have been forced shut. It’s particularly chilling that many of the 10,000 Protestant churches closed in one province were actually government-approved ones. In addition, this September, the government-approved Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Henan saw its priest detained and defrocked by the state-sponsored Patriotic Catholic Association, reportedly for organizing parish fellowship groups for the youth and elderly.

As these examples show, the repression is not limited to the underground churches. These incidents flag that President Xi intends to curtail all of China’s various Christian communities or possibly even eliminate them.

We have only to look at the suffering of western China’s Uighur Muslims – a million of whom have been confined to indoctrination camps – to be certain that President Xi is ruthlessly ushering in a new era of intense religious persecution.

An eloquent vow from the pastors’ declaration should be both a warning and an inspiration for us: “Christian churches in China are eager and determined to walk the path of the cross of Christ and are more than willing to imitate the older generation of saints who suffered and were martyred for their faith.”

As Christians worldwide celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ two thousand years ago, these new Christians and all others persecuted for their faith in China must not be forgotten.

We should call on our political and religious leaders to urgently speak up for them and to strenuously press President Xi to respect religious freedom.

Bob Fu is a Chinese-American pastor and the founder of ChinaAid, an international non-profit Christian human rights organization committed to promoting religious freedom and rule of law in China. He served as a house church leader in Beijing until being imprisoned for two months for “illegal evangelism” in 1996. Bob fled to the United States as a religious refugee in 1997.

Nina Shea is a senior fellow and directs the Center for Religious Freedom of the Hudson Institute. She served as commissioner on the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom for 13 years. She is a co-author of "Persecuted: The Global Assault on Christians," HarperCollins Publishing, 2013.

US Customs officers searching more travelers’ devices

AP News - By COLLEEN LONG 10 Dec 2018

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers are searching the electronic devices of travelers more often, and did not always follow proper protocol, a new watchdog report has found.

Officers are allowed under US law to look through devices of travelers who are referred for a secondary inspection. During the primary inspection, travel documents and passports are reviewed. If a secondary inspection is needed, officers may search devices like phones, thumb drives and computers to determine admissibility into the country, and also to identify potential law violations.

The report made public Monday found there were 29,000 devices searched at a port of entry out of 397 million travelers to the U.S. in budget year 2017, up from 18,400 the year before from 390 million travelers.

Customs and Border Protection officials note it is less than 1 percent of all travelers.

Officers are allowed under US law to look through devices of travelers who are referred for a secondary inspection. During the primary inspection, travel documents and passports are reviewed. If a secondary inspection is needed, officers may search devices like phones, thumb drives and computers to determine admissibility into the country, and also to identify potential law violations.

For example, in March 2018, officers found images and videos of terrorist-related materials, and in another search, graphic and violent images including child pornography. Neither person was admitted into the United States, according to the report.

But the Office of the Inspector General for Homeland Security found some searches were not properly documented, and data not properly secured. Some of the devices searched were not taken offline, in violation of procedures that say officers can search the physical device but not what’s on a traveler’s cloud network. Homeland Security is the department that oversees the nation’s borders.

In addition, in some cases, under a pilot program, officers can do an “advanced” search which means a specially trained officer downloads information. But the system wasn’t maintained properly — software licensing wasn’t renewed — and some information copied to thumb drives was not deleted when it should have been.

The watchdog recommended better documentation of searches, better disabling of data connections before searches, equipment is renewed and up-to-date data is immediately deleted from thumb drives and develop a system to evaluate whether the pilot program works.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said they agreed with the recommendations, and have already taken steps to address them including ensuring the device is in airplane mode when officers search. They are also developing a review process.