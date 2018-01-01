EnglishFranÃ§ais
Weather Forecast - Thursday, Dec 13th

Thursday
Snow has been removed from the forecast for today and tomorrow.

Stratus clouds over the Plateau this morning up to about 1200 meters. Mostly Sunny in the Alps. Cloudier from this afternoon. Max Temp 0 to +2 C. -7 at 2000 meters. Moderate W winds in the mountains. Weak to moderate Bise on the Plateau.

Friday
Stratus in the Jura and on the Plateau, upper limit near 1200 meters, not likely dissipating. Elsewhere, Mostly Cloudy, then Sunnier. Max temp +2.

Saturday
Fog or low Stratus on the Plateau, the upper limit near 900 meters, maybe dissipating locally. Sunny above and elsewhere at first, then cloudier. +1 C.

Sunday
Mostly Cloudy. Maybe some snow on the plain in the morning. The snow line rising to near 1300 meters by evening. Highs 5 C.

Monday
Variable weather. Maybe some showers. The snow line 800 meters. Max Temp 5 C.

Tuesday
Gray on the Plateau. Mostly Sunny in other areas.

Wednesday
Variable cloudiness. Probably some rain.

Thatâ€™s RADIO 74 weather on Thursday, December 13th.

All weâ€™d like for Christmas are our bills paid up. Donate to RADIO 74 here on our website (above).

Or ring the station on 022 501 78 65  and request some BVs for making cash donations from a swiss bank or post office.

In France 045 043 74 74.  Mail a donation, a check to RADIO 74, BP 388, 74163 St. Julien-en-Genevois.

 
