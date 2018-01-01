Weather Forecast - Friday, Dec 14th

Friday

Cloudy this morning, becoming sunny today. Max Temp 2 C. -8 at 2000 meters. Weak W winds in the mountains.

Tomorrow Saturday

Stratus clouds on the Plateau up to near 900 meters, not likely to dissipate much if at all. Sunny at first above and in other areas. Clouds progressively arriving from the West. Max Temp. 1 C.

Sunday

Mostly Cloudy with intermittent precipitation. Some snow on the plain in the morning, especially in Valais. The snow line rising to near 1300 meters. 5 C.

Monday

Variable weather. Some showers. The snow line lowering to near 800 meters. Max temp 5 C.

Tuesday

Stratus on the Plateau, the upper limit near 1000 meters. Quite sunny elsewhere. Max Temps 3 to 5 C.

Wednesday

Variable weather. Some rain. Snow above 1500 meters lowering to 1200 meters Thursday.

The outlook for Christmas week : variable, sometimes windy weather. Some showers at times, but no snow on the plain. Temperatures a little above average for the season.