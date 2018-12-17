News About France - Monday, Dec 17th

Curtain closes on Yellow Vests latest act as rural France musters

By David Roe Issued on 16-12-2018 Modified 16-12-2018 to 12:37

Groups of Yellow Vest demonstrators watched by thousands of police were present on the streets until late Saturday evening in cities around France However, President Emmanuel Macron’s concessions on Monday appear to have taken the steam out of movement – for now.

The package of tax and minimum wage measures for low-income workers, along with winter weather in the run up to Christmas brought calm to the country after more than a month of often violent clashes.

France was also hit by a fresh deadly terror attack on Tuesday night when a gunman opened fire at a Christmas market in Strasbourg.

The attack left four dead and leading the government to urge people to stay at home to spare the stretched security forces.

Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said Saturday that eight people had now died in incidents linked to the demonstrations, and called on protesters to halt their blockades across the country.

"Everyone's safety has to become the rule again," he said in a tweet.

"Dialogue now needs to unite all those who want to transform France."

Richard Ferrand, the head of the National Assembly, welcomed the "necessary" weakening of the rallies, adding, "there had been a massive response to their demands".

An estimated 66,000 people took to the streets across France, according to figures from the interior ministry early Saturday evening, half the level of a week ago.

However, many Yellow Vesters deny their movement is weakening. Steven Lebee, a 31 year old father from the Haute-Savoie, along with Oriscillia Ludosky, spoke out during marches in the Opera Cartier in Paris on Saturday. He warned against false appearances. In the bus on his way home, Sunday, he recounted how numerous buses transporting Yellow Vest protesters were stopped as they approached Paris, were forbidden to enter and had to turn around. Lebee said fewer protestors were counted on Saturday, because entire busses loads of people got turned away, reported Le Figaro.

Macron's approval rating has fallen: dropping to 23 percent according to a poll published by Le Journal du Dimanche newspaper on Sunday, down two points from November, a sharp decline from his 62 percent rating following his election in May last year.

There were 168 arrests by early evening, far down on the roughly 1,000 of last Saturday.

Tear gas was occasionally fired, but a fraction of the amount was used compared with the weekends of December 8 or December 1 when graffiti was daubed on the Arc de Triomphe in scenes that shocked France.

Minor clashes were reported in southwestern Bordeaux where teargas was used and projectiles thrown. It was a similar picture in Toulouse, Nantes, Besancon, Nancy, Saint-Etienne and Lyon.

Protesters snarled traffic on motorways in the south of the country and on the A16 near the port of Calais in the north.

Rural protests next?

The protest movement hasn’t gone away, particularly not in rural communes around France. In a collective letter form the town halls of small villages from across France, the Mayors have called for reforms that would reduce stress and inconvenience prevalent in small villages.

The letter is the result of opened 'book of grievances and proposals' that was opened by the Association of Rural Mayors of France that will be presented to Emmanuel Macron when it is finalized. For many, though, their rural communities are dying and urgent action is needed.

This follows the decision by Macron to abolish the local tax that was used by the communes to fund local projects. As of yet, no decision has been made as to how this tax will be replaced leading many town halls with major funding problems.

Driver killed near French border due to 'yellow vest' blockade

15 December 2018

A driver died in Belgium near the border with France on Friday evening after hitting a truck which had slowed down due to a blockade by "yellow vest" protesters, a local government official said.

The death takes to seven the number of people who have died in incidents linked to the anti-government protests in France which began on November 17.

Most of the deaths have been in accidents at blockades or barriers set up by protesters on roundabouts or on roads leading to motorways.

On December 1, an 80-year-old woman was fatally injured by a tear-gas grenade fired by police in Marseille.

The accident on Friday night happened in the Erquelinnes area of Belgium at a junction between the N40 and N54 roads "after a slowdown in France caused by the 'yellow vests'," the local government office in northern France said.

Human Rights Watch have released a damning report criticizing French police for their aggressive behavior towards peaceful protestors at yellow vest demonstrations on 8 December.

In their report, the international human rights and advocacy group has called on the French government to conduct an investigation into the use of “disproportionate” force by police during the yellow vest protests in Paris and elsewhere in France 10 days ago.

While police force was justified against violent protesters, “heavy handed” officers also inflicted head and neck wounds as well as burns and other injuries on peaceful protesters who posed no threat to the police or public, the human rights advocacy group has found.

HRW stressed that high school students and journalists were among the victims.

The New York-based organization blasted French police’s unnecessary use of rubber bullets, tear gas and in particular GLI-F4 tear gas grenades containing 25 grams of explosives that have been banned elsewhere in the EU for the risks they pose to the public.

Labor Unions begin riding wave of Yellow Vests; call strike as protests continue across France

Connexion 14/12/2018

Despite ministers appealing for fewer protests this past weekend after the Strasbourg shooting, workers union the CGT went ahead and called for a strike.

The union action came in the wake of the Gilets Jaunes protests, and President Emmanuel Macron’s announcement of four key changes in response to protesters’ grievances.

The strike took place Friday, December 14, and part two is expected tomorrow, Tuesday, December 18. Unions called for strikes across several industries, including air traffic control, transport, and education. The call read: “We must act for an immediate increase in salaries, pensions and social protection.”

The unions the FSU, Solidaires, SUD and UNEF have also joined the movement.

The CGT has criticized President Macron’s measures to appease the Gilets Jaunes, calling this week’s speech “smoke and mirrors” that will change nothing when it comes to “austerity”.

Strikers are demanding an increase of the Smic (minimum wage) to €1,800 gross, in contrast to Mr Macron’s announcement of a faster increase in the prime d’activités for people on low incomes.

The union has also said it is aiming to channel the grievances of the Gilets Jaunes into its new action, “so that this anger transforms into a consequential movement that will allow us to demand and receive real social moves forward."

Two more victims have died following Strasbourg attack

By RFI Issued on 14-12-2018 Modified 14-12-2018 to 16:48

The Paris prosecutor’s office said on Friday that a fourth person had died from their wounds following Tuesday’s Strasbourg Christmas market shooting. Antonio M. was a 28 year old Italian journalist covering a session of the European Parlement at Strasburg for Europhonica, a network of non-commercial radio stations. He had been hit in the head by a bullet from the gun of the terrorist attacker last Tuesday.

A fifth victim, who had been brain dead from his wounds, was officially declared dead on Sunday.



One of the five victims has been identified as a Thai tourist, visiting Strasbourg with his wife as they wanted to avoid the Yellow Vests protests in Paris.

11 other people remain hospitalized, some in serious condition

The gunman, Cherif Chekatt, was killed in Strasbourg on Thursday night after firing on police, ending a two-day manhunt that involved more than 700 members of the security forces.

Four family members of the gunman were released from custody on Saturday, the Paris prosecutor's office said. His parents and two of his brothers were freed "due to the lack of incriminating evidence at this stage", the prosecutor's office added.

Three more people close to the attacker, who was shot dead by police on Thursday, were still being held, it said.

Macron’s ex-bodyguard Benalla faces fresh charges

Date created : 16/12/2018 - 22:45

French President Emmanuel Macron’s former top security aide Alexandre Benalla, who caused a political storm last summer after it emerged he had roughed up protesters at a May Day demonstration, is facing further charges over the affair.

Benalla, age 26, is already facing two criminal charges after videos emerged of him manhandling demonstrators on May 1 in Paris while wearing a police helmet and armband.

A source told AFP Sunday that he was charged on November 29 with two more offences over events earlier during the protest, in which he allegedly participated "actively in the questioning" of a man.

Benalla is accused of "interference in the exercise of a public function" and "deliberate violence", according to the source.

Revelations that top officials in Macron's office knew about the incidents but did not report Benalla to prosecutors earlier prompted accusations of an attempted cover-up, which the government denied.

Instead, Benalla was given a two-week suspension days after the incident and removed from organizing the president's security during his trips.

He was not sacked or charged until the scandal broke in July amid reports he enjoyed perks unusual for someone of his rank.

Benalla later defended his actions during the protest, saying through his lawyer that he was "lending a hand".

Questioned by three judges in court on November 29, he again defended his actions saying he "helped the police to question a violent delinquent who had just committed a serious offence against police".

He was previously charged with assault, impersonating a police officer and illegally receiving police surveillance footage in a bid to claim his actions were justified.

Vincent Crase, an associate and security agent employed by Macron's Republic on the Move (LREM) party who was also at the scene, has also been charged, as have three police officers.

Trump presidency 'good news' for the world, says controversial French author Houellebecq

FRANCE 24 14/12/2018 (edited by Ron Myers)

Controversial French author Michel Houellebecq has raised eyebrows with a farcical defense of the US president. Under Donald Trump, "America is no longer the world’s leading power," he said, adding: This is "good news for the rest of the world".

French writer Michel Houellebecq on Thursday published a defense of US President Donald Trump, calling him "one of the best American presidents I've ever seen."

In the essay printed in Harper's Magazine, a New York-based monthly, Houellebecq praises Trump for his protectionist trade policies, his disdain for the European Union and his willingness to negotiate with iron-handed leaders like Russia's Vladimir Putin and North Korea's Kim Jong Un.

"It seems that President Trump has even managed to tame the North Korean madman; I found this feat positively classy," Houellebecq wrote in the article translated from French.

After beginning his op-ed by labeling Trump an "appalling clown," the French provocateur also argued enthusiastically that the US president has ushered in the end of American imperialism: "The United States of America is no longer the world's leading power."

"This isn't necessarily bad news for Americans," he wrote. "It's very good news for the rest of the world."

"The Americans are getting off our backs. The Americans are letting us exist."

The author also cheered the Republican leader's threats to cut NATO funding.

"France should leave NATO, but maybe such a step will become pointless if lack of operational funding causes NATO to disappear on its own," he said. "That would be one less thing to worry about, and a new reason to sing the praises of President Trump."

Houellebecq's last novel triggered furor. In "Submission" he imagined the election of a moderate Islamist as president of France in 2022 -- a controversial tome published the same day jihadists attacked the offices of the Charlie Hebdo satirical magazine in Paris in January 2015, killing 12 people including one of the writer's closest friends.

He has since said he would "stop writing political books." His next novel titled "Serotonin," slated for publication next month, is about love.

Despite commending Trump for his first two years in office, Houellebecq admitted he also empathized "with the shame many Americans (and not only 'New York intellectuals') feel."

"On the personal level, he is, of course, pretty repulsive."

But he concluded that "you have to get used to the idea, worthy American people: in the final analysis, maybe Donald Trump will have been a necessary ordeal for you."

"And you'll always be welcome as tourists."

That’s News About France on Monday, December 17th.

I’m Ron Myers reporting for RADIO 74 « The Answer »

News About Switzerland



UK signs air service deal with Switzerland for post-Brexit flights

This content was published on December 17, 2018 8:12 AM Dec 17, 2018 - 08:12 British Secretary of State for Transport Chris Grayling is set to sign an agreement with Switzerland on Monday to ensure air services continue to operate between the two countries after Brexit. British Secretary of State for Transport Chris Grayling is set to sign an agreement with Switzerland on Monday to ensure air services continue to operate between the two countries after Brexit.

Britain is due to leave the European Union on March 29, but uncertainty over how, or even if, Brexit will happen has increased the possibility of the country exiting without a deal on departure terms, a scenario that some companies said would usher in chaos.

“These agreements will ensure Britain continues to prosper as we leave the EU and I’m confident the UK will reach a mutually beneficial deal, while we continue to prepare for all eventualities,” Grayling said in a statement.

His department said the new bilateral deal guaranteed the terms of the current EU-Switzerland agreement on air services , safeguarding the route that carried 6.8 million passengers by air in 2017.

Visa waiver

On Friday the European Union announced that, after Brexit, British travelers would have to pay €7 (CHF7.90) for a three-year pre-travel authorization to visit the European Union – and Switzerland – provided London seals a divorce agreement with the bloc.

If Britain crashes out of the bloc with no agreement in place to mitigate ensuing disruptions, Britons could require full visas to travel to the EU in the future, a spokeswoman for the European Commission said.