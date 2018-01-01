Weather Forecast - Monday, Dec 17th

Monday

Very cloudy today. Some rain this morning. The snow line near 700 to 900 meters elevation. 500 to 600 meters in Valais. Some snow showers this afternoon in the mountains. Clouds clearing by this evening in all areas.

Max Temps 4 to 7 C. -6 at 2000 meters. Weak NW winds in the mountains. Sometimes moderate SW winds on the Plateau today.

Tuesday

Morning Fog on the Plateau below about 800 meters. Sunny elsewhere. Max Temps 1 to 5 C.

Wednesday

Partly Sunny at first on the Plateau, quite sunny in Valais. Skies covering during the day with precipitation arriving from the West. The snow line rising to 1200 meters. Max Temps 3 to 7 C.

Thursday

Variable conditions. Showers at times. The Snow line lowering to near 900 meters. Max Temp 6 C.

Friday

Cloudy. Some rain on the plain. The snow line rising from 1200 to 1700 meters. Max Temps 4 to 8 C.

Saturday and Sunday

Variable Westerly weather. Some rain at times. Highs 7 to 10 C. The snow line between 1800 and 2000 meters.

The outlook for Christmas weekâ€¦

Westerly weather. Alternating periods of rain and shine. Temperatures a little above seasonal averages.