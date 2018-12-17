News About France - Tuesday, Dec 18th

France to introduce new tax for tech giants in 2019

France will introduce its own tax on large internet and technology companies from January 1, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said Monday amid difficulties in finalizing a new EU-wide levy.

France has been pushing hard for a new so-called “GAFA tax” named after Google, Apple, Facebook and Amazon to ensure the global giants pay a fair share of taxes on their massive business operations in Europe.

“The tax will be introduced whatever happens on January 1 and it will be for the whole of 2019 for an amount that we estimate at 500 million euros ($570 million),” Le Maire told a press conference in Paris.

The low tax rates paid by US tech giants in Europe has repeatedly caused anger among voters in many European countries but the 28-member bloc is divided on how to tackle the issue.

Ireland, which hosts the European headquarters of several US tech giants, leads a small group of otherwise mostly Nordic countries that argue a new tax could lead to reprisals against European companies and stoke anger in the US.

Any tax changes must be approved unanimously by member states.

France and Germany agreed earlier this month to introduce a new joint measure in 2021, which would give the Paris-based OECD time to work on a new global solution.

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, which groups major world economies, is working on a proposal for a new international scheme that would regulate taxation on tech firms.

Policymakers across the world have had difficulty in taxing the US-based giants who dominate their sectors internationally, but who often route their revenues and profits via low-tax jurisdictions to reduce their liabilities.

France’s move to introduce the tax on January 1 could be driven by domestic budget concerns, with the finance ministry looking for new sources of revenues and savings.

Under pressure from “yellow vest” protesters, President Emmanuel Macron announced a series of measures last week for low-income families which has left a multi-billion-euro hole in the 2019 budget.

Some other EU member states such as Britain, Spain and Italy are also working on national versions of a digital tax, with Singapore and India also planning their own schemes.

‘Yellow Vests’ open a new front in the battle: Popular referendums

Many of the "Yellow Vests" who hit the streets again on Saturday wielded signs with the acronym RIC – for "Citizens' Initiative Referendum" – as demonstrators demanded popular votes be held to allow citizens to vet government policy proposals.

In a list of demands released in late November, the Yellow Vests ask that any policy proposal garnering 700,000 signatures trigger a national referendum to be held within a year. The RIC is one item on a list of 42 measures being demanded by the Yellow Vests.

A 2008 constitutional amendment provided for holding a referendum if a measure had the support of one-fifth of the members of Parliament and the backing of one-tenth of registered voters. But the citizens' initiative has never been used, despite the launch of a website dedicated to listing the public proposals currently under debate.

Several of the 2017 presidential candidates were vocal supporters of popular referendums, notably far-left firebrand Jean-Luc Mélenchon and far-right leader Marine Le Pen. Socialist Party candidate Benoît Hamon also proposed a measure that would have called on Parliament to debate any proposal that received support from at least 1 percent of the electorate.

An RIC system already exists in some countries, notably Switzerland, where voters are regularly called upon to vote on policies. Italy’s constitution calls for a vote to be held if a proposal gets 500,000 signatures or is backed by at least five regional councils.

Those Yellow Vests who support holding public referendums nevertheless differ on the mechanics, with some arguing the public votes should merely inform government policy (with no obligation on the part of the government to implement them) and others insisting the will of the people should automatically become policy.

There have also been suggestions for setting up a platform to allow citizens to submit their own policy proposals; those that garner a certain number of signatures online would then proceed to a vote.

And so far the government seems at least somewhat amenable to the idea.

In an interview with Les Echos newspaper published online Sunday evening, Prime Minister Édouard Philippe said the government had "made mistakes", among them that it had "not listened enough to the French people".

He said there were plans to debate holding referendums on government policy, adding that they could be a "good tool for a democracy".

French government to rush through €10 billion worth of concessions for 'yellow vests'

The French government is set to rush tax cuts and a rise in the minimum wage through parliament as part of a series of measures worth €10 billion in a bid to end the "yellow vest" protests which appear to be waning after a month of disruption.

The measures announced a week ago by President Macron will be discussed at a cabinet meeting on Wednesday and put to the National Assembly and the Senate for votes before Christmas, officials said.

But in the meantime, the protesters must dismantle their road blocks, Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said Monday, warning that "we can't continue to paralyze the French economy.

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe has acknowledged that the concessions, worth some 10 billion euros, would mean France will breach the public deficit cap of 3% of gross domestic product set by EU rules.

"We accept that there will be a small increase in the deficit because of more rapid tax reductions," Philippe said in an interview in the financial newspaper Les Echos on Monday.

"But we are careful with government spending, and we are taking a series of measures touching on businesses and spending worth some four billion euros.

That should allow us to hold the deficit at about 3.2% for 2019," he added.

A planned reduction in the corporate income tax rate will be restricted next year to companies with a turnover of less than 250 million euros.

France repeatedly failed to keep its budget deficit under 3 percent until 2017, and the deficit for next year was originally forecast to be 2.8% of GDP.

The Vinci motorway company, which operates some 4,400 kilometers of roads, on Monday said damage had cost it "tens of millions of euros", with at least six buildings torched, 15 toll stations destroyed, and 33 vehicles wrecked.

Arson attacks continued overnight with two more motorway toll stations set on fire in southern France, near Beziers and Manosque, officials said.

Pre-Christmas sales have also been badly hit with the National Council of Commercial Centers reporting a drop of two billion euros in shopping, with businesses unlikely to make up the shortfall by December 25.

"We have understood the message sent by the French people: They want us to go faster when it comes to improving purchasing power and they want to be associated to the decision-making process," Philippe added.

The prime minister specifically said he would consider one of the main demands made by protesters who have called for citizen initiated referendums, on the Swiss model.

"I don't see how we could be against the principle of it. Referenda can be a good tool in a democracy, but not on every issue or under whatever circumstances," Philippe said.

The president of the National Assembly Richard Ferrand said Sunday he was ready to see the referendum issue debated.

But "rules must be established", he told France 3 television, for example as regards voter turnout to ensure that "popular expression is not betrayed by minorities".

And one should make sure that the referendum is "appropriate" to avoid people asking for example that "pensions be tripled" or that "this or that minister be sacked because of a wrong decision", he added.

The new measures "will be discussed on Thursday by the Assembly and on Friday by the Senate," Ferrand said while urging members of parliament not to delay these "urgent social measures" by introducing too many amendments.

They include a 100-euro increase for five million minimum wage earners, removal of a planned tax increase for a majority of pensioners, and tax-free overtime for all workers, and could be adopted by Christmas, he added.

The government has also announced a three-month consultation with civil society groups, mayors, businesses and the "yellow vests" to discuss other reforms.

Macron had until now styled himself as a determined pro-business reformer who would not yield to pressure from protests as his predecessors did.

But the protests, backed by a majority of French people, and criticism of Macron's management style has seen the president's public opinion approval rating drop to 23 percent.

"He has lost of major part of his political capital," the left-wing Liberation newspaper said Monday under a headline reading: "The first day of the rest of his mandate".

So, what’s happening this week?



Pensioners will take to the streets yet again on Tuesday to protest against the government's budget which they say puts "pensions at risk" and threatens to "impoverish" them.

Also demonstrating today are workers of the various Social Security agencies (CAF, CPAM, DRSM, URSSAF, CARSAT, UGECAM...), frustrated by their pay and working conditions, and the loss of personnel.



And temporary entertainment workers are going on an unlimited strike today over their general working conditions.

Tomorrow Wednesday December 19th

Macron's measures for improving spending power are set to be presented to the Council of Ministers.

The case of Vincent Lambert, a brain-damaged Frenchman who wants to be taken off life support, will be heard again in court.

Lambert's wife supports his desire to die, but his devout Catholic parents and some of his friends have previously insisted he was showing signs of improvement.

Also, French courts will present its verdict on whether the ruling that French bank Societe Generale should pay 'rogue trader' Jerome Kerviel €450,000 for firing him in 2016 will be upheld.

Friday December 21st

The verdict is to be announced in the case of French oil company Total which has been tried for corruption in Iran over contracts carried out in the 1990s.

The verdict will also be made public in the appeal of serial killer Francis Heaulme against a life-sentence for the murder of two children in Montigny-les-Metz in 1986.

Friday marks the 60th anniversary since General Charles de Gaulle was first elected as president of the Republic.

Forget sanctions? France wants to participate in jetliner project with Russia & China

RT - Published time: 17 Dec, 2018

French firms are planning to take part in a Russian-Chinese project to build a wide-body long-haul passenger airplane, according to Bertrand de Lacombe, Director of International Cooperation at French Civil Aviation Authority.

“France is interested in participating in the project together with Russia and China,” Lacombe told journalists on the sidelines of the Russian-French Council for Economic, Financial, Industrial and Trade Issues (CEFIC).

According to the official, French producers are ready to bid for a tender that is currently being set by Russian and Chinese manufacturers. Lacombe didn’t specify precisely what kind of contribution to development and production French enterprises are ready to make. However, he stressed that they can provide a wide range of opportunities, including producing engines and other principal parts.

“We already expressed our interest towards the project at China’s Zhuhai Air Show in November,” Lacombу said. “They [Russian and Chinese partners] let us know that they are also interested in participation of French companies in this project.”

The CR929 jetliner is a jointly designed plane set to make its maiden flight in 2023. The aircraft is expected to compete with the Airbus A350 and the Boeing 787. Its prototype fuselage, which was demonstrated at China’s largest airshow in Zhuhai, was 22 meters long, 6.5 meters tall and 5.9 meters wide.

The basic version CR929-600 is projected to carry 280 passengers over a distance of up to 12,000 kilometers (7,500 miles).

