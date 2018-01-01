EnglishFranÃ§ais
News about RADIO 74
Donate to RADIO 74

Donation RADIO74

More information
Newslettre

Weather Forecast - Tuesday, Dec 18th

Tuesday
Fog patches on the Plateau this morningâ€¦ Freezing Fog in placesâ€¦ up to near 750 meters, largely dissipating this afternoon. Sunny elsewhere today. Max temps +4 C, only +1 with persistent Fog. +1 at 2000 meters. Moderate SW winds in the mountains. Weak SW winds on the Plateau.

Becoming cloudy this evening.

Wednesday
Clouds and rain. The snow line near 1200 meters. Max Temps 3 to 7 C. Drier in Valais.

Thursday
Variable weather. Showers at times, particularly in the morning and evening. The snow line near 900 meters. Max Temp 6 C.

Friday
Cloudy. Rainy, especially during the afternoon and evening. The snow line rising to 1200 to 1700 meters. Becoming windy. Max Temps 4 to 8 C.

Saturday
Variable Westerly weather conditions. Rain at times. The snow line near 1800 meters. Strong W winds. Max temps 7 to 10 C.

Sunday
Continued variable Westerly conditions. Some rain. The snow line at 2000 meters.

Monday, Christmas Eve
Probably some sunshine and dry. Windy and mild.

Continued variable W weather during Christmas week. Above average temperatures.

Thatâ€™s RADIO 74 weather on Tuesday, December 18th.

All we want for Christmas are the bills paid upâ€¦. Donate here on the RADIO 74 website!  Many thanks!

 
Listen to RADIO 74

Listen RADIO74

listen-EN

RADIO 74 on Facebook

RADIO 74 on FacebookFollow us
@Radio74.org

Main Menu Programme Guide    News about RADIO 74 Financial Support Contact Us    Web Site
Home Sunday News about the station How to support France Newslettre
What is RADIO 74 Monday Donate online Switzerland Listener Survey
Frequencies Tuesday Regular support Form Site Map
Advertisers Wednesday Donations from Switzerland Admin Area
Thursday Donations from France
Friday United States Citizens
Saturday Large Contributions
Our Programmes
We have 13 guests online

RADIO 74 - Copyright Â© 2000-2018. All Rights Reserved.

Webdesign Tirol designed by pc-didi.