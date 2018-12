Weather Forecast - Tuesday, Dec 18th

Tuesday

Fog patches on the Plateau this morning… Freezing Fog in places… up to near 750 meters, largely dissipating this afternoon. Sunny elsewhere today. Max temps +4 C, only +1 with persistent Fog. +1 at 2000 meters. Moderate SW winds in the mountains. Weak SW winds on the Plateau.

Becoming cloudy this evening.

Wednesday

Clouds and rain. The snow line near 1200 meters. Max Temps 3 to 7 C. Drier in Valais.

Thursday

Variable weather. Showers at times, particularly in the morning and evening. The snow line near 900 meters. Max Temp 6 C.

Friday

Cloudy. Rainy, especially during the afternoon and evening. The snow line rising to 1200 to 1700 meters. Becoming windy. Max Temps 4 to 8 C.

Saturday

Variable Westerly weather conditions. Rain at times. The snow line near 1800 meters. Strong W winds. Max temps 7 to 10 C.

Sunday

Continued variable Westerly conditions. Some rain. The snow line at 2000 meters.

Monday, Christmas Eve

Probably some sunshine and dry. Windy and mild.

Continued variable W weather during Christmas week. Above average temperatures.

That’s RADIO 74 weather on Tuesday, December 18th.

