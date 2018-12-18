News About France - Wednesday, Dec 19th

Blue vests: Fatigued French police to launch their own protests and blockades

The Local @thelocalfrance 18 December 2018

After the yellow vests, it's now the turn of the blue vests (gilets bleus) to show their anger as French police unions are calling on officers to picket France's police stations today Wednesday as they struggle for better working conditions and pay.

Police in France have repeatedly warned about fatigue and frustration seeping into the ranks in recent years and it appears the month-long and often violent yellow vest protests has pushed them over the edge.

They have already warned the government that they are at breaking point and on Wednesday they will launch their own protest movement, which has earned them the title "les gilets bleus" - the blue vests, after the protective body gear that they wear.

Police union Alliance is calling for a "black day for the police" in France on December 19th, asking officers to down their tools and picket the country's police stations.

On Twitter and Facebook the union has called on officers to join the so-called "act 1" of the police protests, using the name given to the demonstrations by the gilets jaunes.

Alliance has voiced its opposition to the upcoming budget which it says will see conditions worsen for the country's police force at a time when its already beleaguered officers say they have reached "breaking point".

On Tuesday the French government said it would pay a one-off bonus of €300 to all those officers who were deployed for the "yellow vest" protests. It's unclear whether this will be enough to pacify the police.

"This Thursday, December 20th, the National Assembly is set to adopt the 2019 budget for the security forces and in particular the police budget," said Alliance.

"This budget sees a drop of €62 million of investment in the National Police, which will mean that once again our working conditions deteriorate."

The union went on to say: "Despite our repeated appeals to the President of the Republic to announce an emergency plan for the security forces, so far nothing has been said."

The union has called for the country's police to "only respond to emergency calls" throughout the day on Wednesday, adding that if a significant effort to address their concerns was not seen from January 1st 2019 then other types of action would follow.

Meanwhile the UNSA police union, which initially demanded to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron, is set to meet with France's Interior Minister Christophe Castaner on Tuesday evening.

Castaner said on Monday that he met the representatives from the national police "in a spirit of dialogue and mutual trust."

Another union Alternative Police has denounced the call by the Alliance union whilst echoing their grievances.

Denis Jacob from Alternative wants unions to show a united front and has called for action in January if talks with the government fail.

According to a senate committee report released this year, France's police force is "in crisis" due to the combined strain of terror attacks, the migrant crisis and terrible working conditions.

According to the report, the police force in France faces terrible working conditions including grueling hours as it is more in demand than ever due to terror attacks and the migrant crisis.

The report states that police have to work irregular schedules and only get one weekend out of five off.

It is believed that the stress created by this environment is partly to blame for the devastatingly high suicide rate among police which is 36 percent higher than the rest of the population.

And naturally the recent weeks of protests by the 'yellow vest' movement, which started largely peacefully before growing increasingly violent, and the Strasbourg attack, which took place last Tuesday, have served to highlight the issues faced by the country's police.

On Saturday French police sent a stark warning to the government after another weekend of violence in cities around the country left them "at breaking point".

For the last three Saturday's they have come under a hail of cobblestones and bottles, had fireworks aimed at them and at times simply been given the run around by rioters and looters.

Although their response to violence has not always been exemplary as some videos on social media can attest to the French police say they are tired of being the punch-bag for Macron and his government.

French drivers will NOT pay for gilets jaunes ‘free péage’

Connexion

French motorway company Vinci Autoroutes has changed its mind and will NOT be sending bills to drivers who were allowed to pass through motorway toll stations during the gilets jaunes protests.

Vinci Autoroutes was severely criticized after announcing Monday it would try to collect the unpaid tolls from as many drivers as it could identify from CCTV footage. Observers from all camps, including the government, considered the plan unfair.

It had planned to recover some of the money needed to make repairs… estimated to be up to 20 million Euros… to damaged toll stations and other roadway infrastructure.

According to France Info, Vinci admitted that the timing was wrong, that it had poorly explained itself, and that it could lead to yet more resentment among gilets jaunes protestors, and would cooperate in calming the situation.

Tuesday, Vinci renounced its plans to collect the unpaid tolls, since drivers had no way to pay, and in some cases it was reported that Vinci staff had itself opened toll gates, allowing vehicles to pass without paying, to avoid their equipment from being damaged.

But a major hike in Autoroute tolls, planned for 2019, will still take effect.

Solidarity: France hands €500 million of Christmas bonuses to country's poorest

The Local - Ben McPartland @mcpben

18 December 2018

18 December 2018

The French state is living up to its famed principle of "solidarité" once again, by handing out Christmas bonuses to 2.3 million of the country's most hard up individuals. But it's not all good news.

A longstanding French tradition is once again being fulfilled this week.

In the name of solidarity France will hand out its traditional Christmas bonus to those most in need.

This week the French state will share out around €500 million between 2.3 million people.

The amount each person will receive hasn't changed for the last four years, meaning individuals will receive €152.45 and couples with two children will get €320.14.

The idea of the festive bonus, called a Prime de Noel is to help poor families put food on the table and buy gifts for their children.

It was brought in under the former Socialist Prime Minister Lionel Jospin in 1988.

So the prime has nothing to do with the recent concessions President Macron made after the sometimes virulent yellow vest protests, which included a hike in the minimum wage.

It is "a boost for the most modest, a few days before the holidays," was how a previous social affairs minister described the handout.

The bonus is primarily earmarked for French people on various kinds of unemployment benefits such as the Revenue de Solidarité Active (RSA) and who don’t have any other assets.

Although the bonus was confirmed last week by the government, authorities have declined to raise the amount given to households.

But not everyone will get the same amount.

Everything depends on three criteria: what kind of benefits the person is on, whether that recipient is in a couple or single, and how many children they are in charge of.

The amount of €152.45 is paid out to individuals who are not in a couple and have no children. Single parents get €228 as do a couple with no children.

Single parents with two children will get €274 and those with three children get €335. Single parents who have four children in their care will receive €396.

Couples with one child get €274 and €442 if they have four children.

The beneficiaries don’t have to do any kind of paperwork to claim the money as it will be transferred automatically.

But while the show of solidarity with France’s poorest can be welcomed, the bad news for the state, which is under pressure to cut its public spending, is that far more individuals are set to receive the bonus than in previous years.

In December 2014, the prime de Noël was paid out to around 1.83 million people. However this year the number of beneficiaries will top 2.3 million, although last year the number of people who received the bonus was around 2.5 million.

A worrying report released in November detailed the growing levels of poverty in France.

The new report published by French charity the Secours Catholique showed that society's most vulnerable groups are getting poorer.

The report showed that women are still more vulnerable to poverty than men and foreigners without legal status account for a large number of those living in poverty in France as do the elderly.

In total there were around 8.8 million people living below the poverty line in France in 2017. In France this means they are living on an income of less than €1,026 a month, and many of them live on considerably less.

French court charges Strasbourg gunman's 'accomplice'

The Local @thelocalfrance 18 December 2018

A French anti-terrorist court has charged a man arrested for allegedly supplying a revolver used in a mass shooting at a Christmas market in Strasbourg last week, a judicial source said.

The 37-year-old, who was not immediately identified, was ordered to be held in detention on charges of association with a terrorist conspiracy and weapons possession, the source said.

The man, initially arrested on Thursday, is suspected of helping to provide the pistol made at the end of the 19th century used by Cherif Chekatt, a career criminal who shot dead five people and wounded 11 at the market last Tuesday night.

Chekatt, who was on a list of possible extremist security risks, was shot and killed by police after a two-day manhunt in the city.

The alleged associate appeared before a judge in Paris, the prosecutors' office in the capital said.

Six other people detained in the wake of Tuesday's attack, including Chekatt's parents and two of his brothers, have been released without charge.

The Islamic State group claimed Chekatt was one of their "fighters", but this was dismissed by French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner.

Chekatt's father, Abdelkrim, told France 2 television Saturday night that his son believed the Islamic State "fought for a good cause".

"I always told him they were criminals," his father added.

Had his son hinted he intended to kill people, "I would have told police about him, so that he wouldn't have killed anyone, and wouldn't have gotten himself killed," he said.

Four of the five people killed in Tuesday's attack were foreigners or born abroad.

One was a 45-year-old Thai tourist, and another a 45-year-old Franco-Afghan garage owner who fled his country 20 years ago.

A 28-year-old Italian journalist, in town to cover the European parliament, was also shot and killed, as was a 36-year-old former Pole who had lived in Strasbourg for the past 20 years.

The dead also included a 61-year-old Frenchman who had just retired and was shot in the head as he stepped out of a restaurant.

Lord Lawson leaving France

Former Vote Leave chairman Lord Lawson is selling up in France, to move back to the UK, six months after revealing to Connexion he was applying for a carte de séjour – a card which proves you are a legal and stable resident of France.

Lord Lawson, Chancellor of the Exchequer under Margaret Thatcher, bought and renovated a 19th century country mansion in the Gers in the south-west in 2001. He lives there and travels back for House of Lords debates.

But he recently told a BBC Radio 5 interviewer that he was returning to live in the UK.

When Connexion contacted him to ask why, he said: “My house is on the market. It’s well known that I live here and when I’ve sold it I’ll be moving back ...

‘Flu jabs run low in France as more opt for vaccine

Connexion

The number of people receiving ‘flu vaccinations in France is rising. Stocks of the jab are running low for the first time ever in a winter season. Pharmaceutical companies who manufacturer them are counting their profits.

An ecstatic health minister, Agnès Buzyn, confirmed the news.

Nearly all of the vaccination stocks have been used, she said, and she is ordering more supplies to arrive as soon as possible, arriving in the next few days.

France hit with climate change lawsuit

The Local @thelocalfrance 18 December 2018

A group of NGOs including Greenpeace and Oxfam have launched a lawsuit against the French state accusing it of taking insufficient action to tackle climate change.

It comes after similar action was launched by farmers in Germany, and the Dutch government lost a landmark case brought by an environmental rights group on cutting greenhouse gas emissions.

"The failure of the state in the fight against climate change reflects a lack of respect in its obligation to protect the environment and the health and security of the population," the NGOs said in a joint statement on Monday.

The French government will have two months to respond to the legal action.

"We are seeking redress for damages and asking the state to act straight away at all levels," Greenpeace campaigner Laura Monnier said.

The NGOs allege that France, where greenhouse gas emissions rose again in 2015, has not met its short-term climate objectives.

President Macron, who has attempted to paint himself as a leader in fighting climate change since his election last year, recently backed down on anti-pollution fuel tax hikes in the face of country-wide "yellow vest" protests.

In October, the Dutch government lost an appeal against a ruling which ordered it to slash greenhouse gases by at least 25 percent by 2020.

Environmental rights group Urgenda fought the successful case on behalf of some 900 Dutch citizens who accused the Netherlands of doing too little to prevent climate change.

In Germany, dismayed farmers who have suffered damage to their crops and dairy farms as a result of record drought have also filed a lawsuit, with the aid of Greenpeace, against Berlin to force action.

Last month the UN's Intergovernmental Panel for Climate Change (IPCC) said in a report that warming is on track toward an unlivable 3 or 4 C rise, and avoiding global chaos will require a major transformation.

A deal reached at the UN's COP24 climate summit earlier this month was criticized for not matching the ambition of the world's most vulnerable countries.

___________________________

That’s News About France on Wednesday, December 19th, compiled by Ron Myers. This is RADIO 74 “The Answer.”